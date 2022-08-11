Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Man accused of jumping out of closet, cutting Huntsville homeowners arrested on assault charges
Huntsville Police say they have arrested a man in connection to a cutting incident in which two people had to be taken to the hospital because the man allegedly jumped out of their closet and cut them. The incident happened about 1:07 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 6600 block of...
Judge rules Morgan County man charged with killing 7 people is competent to stand trial
A Morgan County judge has ruled that one of the two men charged with killing seven people in Valhermoso Springs, is mentally competent to stand trial.
WAFF
Three juveniles shot, Decatur Police looking for suspect
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday night a Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officer was on a routine patrol in the Point Mallard Drive SE area when they saw a car moving recklessly. Once the car stopped the officer saw three juveniles inside with gunshot wounds, more officers were called...
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County murderer found dead in Limestone Correctional Facility
A man serving a life sentence for murder out of Lauderdale County has died at the Limestone Correctional Facility. Jonathan Cossey, 42, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. He was taken to the health care unit and pronounced dead after life-saving...
WAAY-TV
Pedestrian in wheelchair struck in Huntsville hit and run; no injuries reported
A person in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle about 4 p.m. Monday in a hit and run. Huntsville Police said there were no reported injuries, but charges are expected for the driver, who returned to the scene shortly after. The wreck was reported in the 2800 block of...
3 underage gunshot victims found inside vehicle during north Alabama traffic stop, police say
Three juvenile gunshot wound victims are recovering in Huntsville Hospital after police found them inside a vehicle that was stopped Saturday night after its driver was operating the vehicle recklessly, authorities said Monday. An officer with Decatur police’s patrol division was on routine patrol near Point Mallard Dr. SE around...
WAAY-TV
3 juveniles with gunshot wounds found in Decatur traffic stop
An investigation is ongoing in Decatur after three juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds were found in a car Saturday night. According to the Decatur Police Department, an officer saw a vehicle driving recklessly about 8:40 p.m. in the area of Point Mallard Drive SE. She stopped the vehicle and found the three juveniles inside.
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man found dead at Limestone Correctional Facility
A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Friday that an incarcerated individual at Limestone Correctional Facility died last Thursday. Jonathan Cossey, 42, an incarcerated man serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Lauderdale County, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, according to the ADOC spokesperson.
Man wanted in connection with Lincoln County shooting turns himself in
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office confirms a man wanted in connection with a Tuesday night shooting that left two children and a woman injured is in custody.
Huntsville Police search for alleged wallet thief
Huntsville Police are asking for the public's help to find an alleged wallet thief.
Two charged following foiled escape attempt from Alabama county jail, authorities say
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says two inmates have been charged following a unsuccessful escape attempt from the jail. The incident happened Thursday, according to authorities. Corrections officers observed Orlandis Ray Bates Jr., 22, of Decatur, attempt to throw a “rope like” object up the 30 foot wall of...
WSMV
Man accused of shooting multiple people, including 2 children, in custody
LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WSMV) - Lincoln County Sheriff officials confirmed Saturday that a man accused of the attempted murder of five people turned himself in Friday. Officials told us that 42-year-old Brodrick Fearn turned himself into the authorities Friday after shooting several people, including two children. Lincoln County Sheriff officials...
WAAY-TV
Atlanta-to-Madison County meth pipeline focus of Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrest
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest with ties to an alleged two-state drug pipeline. Jason Phillip Bost was arrested Aug. 5 after the office’s Narcotics Unit stopped his vehicle as part of a covert operation. With the help of K9 Maverick, agents said they found...
Alabama sheriff takes inmates to church
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff may not be freeing inmates at the county jail, but he is working to free their souls. Nick Welden, the sheriff in DeKalb County, allows inmates in the northeastern Alabama county to attend church services if they want to, WHNT-TV reported. Welden,...
2 killed in early morning Birmingham crash identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating an early morning crash that left two people dead Sunday. According to Truman Fitzgerald with BPD, officers arrived to the scene on 3rd Avenue South and saw a small sedan had collided into a tree with two people unresponsive inside the vehicle around 1:20 a.m. Birmingham Fire […]
wbrc.com
Woman killed in crash in Cullman County
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say one person has died after a crash in Cullman County on August 13. Authorities say 51-year-old Dana Quick West died when the car that she was driving left the road, hit a median and overturned. West died on the scene.
2 arrested on drug, fake identity charges in Decatur
Two people were arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop in Decatur.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 12
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 12, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
Sheriff: Missing woman Taylor Haynes found dead during search
Authorities confirm they found a woman's body while searching for a missing person on a wooded area in Morgan County. Two people have been detained.
Alabama man charged with stealing $7k from homeowner for promised yard work
A Decatur resident told police that they hired Christopher Jay Britt with "Britt Lawncare and Landscaping" to work on their property, giving him a check for $7,000 as a deposit.
