Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Three juveniles shot, Decatur Police looking for suspect

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday night a Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officer was on a routine patrol in the Point Mallard Drive SE area when they saw a car moving recklessly. Once the car stopped the officer saw three juveniles inside with gunshot wounds, more officers were called...
DECATUR, AL
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
WAAY-TV

3 juveniles with gunshot wounds found in Decatur traffic stop

An investigation is ongoing in Decatur after three juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds were found in a car Saturday night. According to the Decatur Police Department, an officer saw a vehicle driving recklessly about 8:40 p.m. in the area of Point Mallard Drive SE. She stopped the vehicle and found the three juveniles inside.
DECATUR, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man found dead at Limestone Correctional Facility

A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Friday that an incarcerated individual at Limestone Correctional Facility died last Thursday. Jonathan Cossey, 42, an incarcerated man serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Lauderdale County, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, according to the ADOC spokesperson.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WSMV

Man accused of shooting multiple people, including 2 children, in custody

LINCOLN CO., Tenn. (WSMV) - Lincoln County Sheriff officials confirmed Saturday that a man accused of the attempted murder of five people turned himself in Friday. Officials told us that 42-year-old Brodrick Fearn turned himself into the authorities Friday after shooting several people, including two children. Lincoln County Sheriff officials...
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Alabama sheriff takes inmates to church

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff may not be freeing inmates at the county jail, but he is working to free their souls. Nick Welden, the sheriff in DeKalb County, allows inmates in the northeastern Alabama county to attend church services if they want to, WHNT-TV reported. Welden,...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

2 killed in early morning Birmingham crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating an early morning crash that left two people dead Sunday. According to Truman Fitzgerald with BPD, officers arrived to the scene on 3rd Avenue South and saw a small sedan had collided into a tree with two people unresponsive inside the vehicle around 1:20 a.m. Birmingham Fire […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Woman killed in crash in Cullman County

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say one person has died after a crash in Cullman County on August 13. Authorities say 51-year-old Dana Quick West died when the car that she was driving left the road, hit a median and overturned. West died on the scene.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 12

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 12, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL

