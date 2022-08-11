ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

How Google is providing back-to-school tools for students, parents

By Sonseeahray Tonsall
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xhUyQ_0hE1AoLQ00

(KTXL) — As the first school bells ring, Google has a tool for kids and parents who feel overwhelmed with the return of campus.

Google technology expert Sarah Armstrong joined Sonseeahray Tonsall on Thursday to discuss how Google can provide extra help for students in certain subjects.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Avoid scams for back-to-school shopping

(KTXL) — With fall classes starting, the Better Business Bureau said to not get schooled by scammers.  Alma Galvan with the Better Business Bureau of the Golden State joined Sonseeahray Tonsall on Wednesday on avoiding problems while prepping for school. 
EDUCATION
FOX40

Yuba City woman, man missing after trip to Reno

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba City police said two people were reported missing after going to Reno on a trip.  Police said 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja told family they were going to Hot August Nights in Reno. They told family they would return on Aug. 7.  Neither returned home, and […]
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

Boyfriend and friends search for Kiely Rodni

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — It has been five days since Kiely Rodni disappeared after attending a party at the Prosser Family Campground. It has also been five days since Rodni’s boyfriend, Jagger Westfall, has heard from her. Westfall said they exchanged text messages before she left for a senior farewell party at the Prosser Family […]
TRUCKEE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Company Google#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX40

Officials emphasize photo of Kiely Rodni, share new details of search

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — After six days since Kiley Rodni went missing after attending a party near Prosser Family Campground, officials shared a photo that they are emphasizing during the investigation of her disappearance. During a news conference on Thursday, officials shared a photo of Kiely Rodni that had already been widely distributed, but that […]
FOX40

Family desperate to find woman who went missing after Reno trip

PENN VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a Yuba City area woman is desperate for answers after she and her ex-boyfriend went missing. Police and family said 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja went to Hot August Nights in Reno and planned to return the night of Aug. 7. “Feeling like a […]
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX40

One dead after shooting in Vallejo, police say

VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — Early Sunday morning a man died from gunshot wounds in Vallejo, according to the Vallejo Police Department. At approximately 2:04 a.m., Vallejo police officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the 2000 block of Solano Avenue. The victim was then taken to a local hospital for […]
FOX40

Fatal Highway 20 collision blocks westbound lane

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans District 3 reported on Friday that a major crash is blocking the westbound lane of Highway 20 around Leesville Road in Colusa County. According to CHP, the cause of the blockage is due to a fatal head-on collision between a Semi-truck and a sedan. This is a developing story.
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

DA wants parole denied for man who tortured Tracy teen

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The man responsible for torturing a Tracy teenager more than a decade ago could soon be released from prison. Now, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office is making a plea to keep him behind bars. The DA and Tracy Police are also asking the public to help them […]
TRACY, CA
FOX40

Fatal shooting in Stockton on West Lane

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal shooting occurred in the 4900 block of West Lane in Stockton on Thursday, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that at 9:49 p.m., officers received calls that a man had been shot and was lying in a parking lot. First responders arrived on scene and attempted life-saving […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

It is illegal to have these seven animals as pets in California

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — There are certain animals that California only allows as pets if the proper permits are obtained, but there is also a lengthy list of animals Californians are not allowed to have as pets. One of the main reasons for this is that the animals, if set loose, can disrupt the natural order […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

California creates $500 college savings account for some students

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California launched a new program that is giving out hundreds of dollars to low-income public school students for their college education. The program is through CalKIDS, and it is using $1.9 billion to create accounts for students who are between 1st and 12th grade.  Newborns born on or after July 1, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Sacramento Walmart shooting sends one man to the hospital

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday shooting in the Walmart parking lot at 7901 Watt Ave that sent one man to the hospital, according to police. Deputies said that they received a call around 11 p.m. that a man, appearing to have been shot, was lying on the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

West Sacramento Police arrest man who fatally shoots woman

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The West Sacramento Police Department responded to a call that lead to a woman’s body at a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks Friday morning According to police, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his residence Saturday on a No Bail Ramey Warrant. Ornelas […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Plane crash-landing caught on video in Riverside County

A small plane made a crash landing and burst into flames on the 91 Freeway in Riverside County Tuesday afternoon in a dramatic incident that was captured on video. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The crash-landing happened at 12:31 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near Lincoln Avenue, according to the California Highway […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Police searching for missing Ceres teenage girl

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — The Ceres Police Department is searching for Camille Clemmer, 17, who was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 4 p.m. at Redwood Park. Witnesses told police that they last saw Clemmer leave the park with a group of males and went into an “older black four-door BMW.” Witnesses also said that […]
CERES, CA
FOX40

Reward for Kiely Rodni increases to $75,000

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A day after dive teams went into Truckee waters hoping to find clues about Kiely Rodni’s disappearance, the reward for public health has increased. It has been nine days since the 16-year-old Truckee teen and her vehicle have been missing and rescue crews are still searching. Sunday, searchers combed the area […]
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX40

FOX40

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy