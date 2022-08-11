Read full article on original website
WOWT
Millard North thrower earns All-American honors in three different events
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard North junior Kat Beachler is one of the most well-rounded throwers in the country. The three-time All-American placed second in javelin at the USATF Junior Olympic Championships in July in Sacramento, CA along with placing third in shot put, fifth in discus, and 11th in the hammer throw.
1011now.com
Lincoln Northwest welcomes students for inaugural first day of school
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday, thousands of Lincoln students headed back to the classroom, and some saw a new building for the first time. For the first time ever, nearly 500 students walked through the doors at Lincoln Northwest, home of the Falcons. “This journey started quite a long time...
KETV.com
Nebraska volleyball earns top spot, Creighton also ranked in preseason coaches poll
The Huskers will open the 2022 NCAA volleyball season as the team to beat. Nebraska earned the top spot in the preseason coaches poll, which was released Monday. NU received 24 first-place votes, three fewer than No. 2 Texas, but the Huskers had more total points. Wisconsin (12), Louisville (1)...
Omaha, August 15 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice
The Millard South High School softball team will have a game with Skutt Catholic High School on August 15, 2022, 16:00:00. Millard South High SchoolSkutt Catholic High School. Want more high school Softball🥎 info? Follow High School Softball PRO@Newsbreak!
klin.com
Dr. Rick Thompson Named New President Of Nebraska Heart Hospital
CHI Health has announced that Dr. Rick Thompson is the new president of Nebraska Heart in Lincoln. He will oversee the 23 physicians and many nurses, providers and support staff at the hospital. In addition to his leadership role, Dr. Thompson will also continue caring for patients as a cardiothoracic surgeon.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Cornhuskers receive vote in preseason AP Poll
The Nebraska Cornhuskers officially enter the season in the receiving votes column for the preseason Associated Press Poll. The Huskers did not receive any votes last week in the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The AP Poll was released today with UNL just squeaking into the list with one vote in the receiving votes column.
Nebraska Football Go Big Read: Casey Thompson’s injury was pretty bad
When the Nebraska football team kicks off its season on August 27, it’s assumed that Casey Thompson will be behind center. There was a time when that was very much in doubt, considering his injury was worse than people realized. That and more is highlighted in today’s Nebraska football...
kbsi23.com
‘It’s a dying art’: Nebraska’s first female shoe cobbler is retiring after 40 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLIN) – Holly Herrod has been repairing shoes in Lincoln for over 40 years but is finally deciding to close up shop. Holly ran multiple shops in the Lincoln area for several decades, but with worn-out shoulders and business slowing down, she’s made to decision to retire.
Omaha Public Schools 2022-2023 calendar
Omaha Public Schools has published its 2022-2023 school year calendar. There is a staggered start to the year with most elementary students starting on Wednesday
Nebraska Football: Scott Frost’s comments on the offensive line raises a big question
When it comes to the potential success of the Nebraska football team, most fans tend to agree that the offensive line is going to play a big part. It makes sense, considering that the offensive line has played more than its fair share of a role in the struggles the Huskers have seen in the last four or five years. That is, after all, one of the reasons that Greg Austin was fired and Donovan Raiola was hired last year.
Kearney Hub
With help from UNK history professor, actor Bradley Whitford uncovers Nebraska connection
KEARNEY — Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor...
Nebraska football got at least one AP Top 25 vote heading into 2022
The Nebraska football team is coming off a 3-9 campaign. It was the fifth straight losing season for the Huskers in what has been a run that hasn’t been seen in Lincoln for decades. When trying to figure out what to expect this season, most people are talking about...
WOWT
Omaha Public Schools hosts Back-to-School Bash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools threw a warm welcome back celebration for students and parents Saturday at the annual Back-to-School Bash. This event gives families a chance to meet their school staff and teachers before the first day back. All 67 elementary schools were represented along with all...
kmaland.com
Tabor Native to be Inducted into Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
(Tabor) -- Kelli James is no stranger to stardom, but she recently earned one of the highest honors in the music industry: an induction into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. James is a native of Tabor, Iowa, and realized her aspirations to be a professional singer at...
WOWT
Metro Community College offers free tuition for Nebraska high school students
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Community college just became even more affordable. Now, at Metropolitan Community College, it’s free. But only for current Nebraska high school students. That means nearly 100,000 kids in Nebraska are eligible for free college credits at MCC. The no-cost tuition is effective now, and high...
WOWT
Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will disburse P-EBT benefits this Tuesday. The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. The program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
WOWT
First look at Gretna Crossing Park
Family members say he needed help. 6 News investigation: Nebraska deputies seize pet rescue records. An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over how numerous dogs have been obtained from a Nebraska breeder. 6 News update: Refugees still facing challenges in Omaha. Updated: 12 hours...
KETV.com
Omaha community playhouse gearing up for 2022-2023 season
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Community Playhouse is about to open its new season and theater fans can't wait. Saturday, Brady Patsy stopped by First News to talk about the opening of the legend of Georgia McBride. Georgia McBride is the tale of a southern straight boy and out-of-work...
WOWT
157-acre Gretna Crossing Park making steady progress
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - By the fall of 2023, Gretna won’t just be home to one of the largest shopping centers in the area but will also be home to one of the largest, multi-purpose parks. Gretna Crossing Park has been a plan in progress for years and now...
News Channel Nebraska
20-year-old Omaha man missing
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha 20-year-old went missing in July and hasn't been heard from according to family members. Eli Villa-Ramirez went missing July 4 from Omaha. Villa-Ramirez is a 20-year-old Hispanic male who is 5'8". Villa's sister-in-law, Jeyline Villa, posted on Facebook that he has been missing since July...
