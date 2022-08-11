ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Millard North thrower earns All-American honors in three different events

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard North junior Kat Beachler is one of the most well-rounded throwers in the country. The three-time All-American placed second in javelin at the USATF Junior Olympic Championships in July in Sacramento, CA along with placing third in shot put, fifth in discus, and 11th in the hammer throw.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Northwest welcomes students for inaugural first day of school

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday, thousands of Lincoln students headed back to the classroom, and some saw a new building for the first time. For the first time ever, nearly 500 students walked through the doors at Lincoln Northwest, home of the Falcons. “This journey started quite a long time...
LINCOLN, NE
Local
Nebraska Sports
Omaha, NE
Education
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Education
klin.com

Dr. Rick Thompson Named New President Of Nebraska Heart Hospital

CHI Health has announced that Dr. Rick Thompson is the new president of Nebraska Heart in Lincoln. He will oversee the 23 physicians and many nurses, providers and support staff at the hospital. In addition to his leadership role, Dr. Thompson will also continue caring for patients as a cardiothoracic surgeon.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Cornhuskers receive vote in preseason AP Poll

The Nebraska Cornhuskers officially enter the season in the receiving votes column for the preseason Associated Press Poll. The Huskers did not receive any votes last week in the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The AP Poll was released today with UNL just squeaking into the list with one vote in the receiving votes column.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Olympic Track And Field#Highschoolsports#All American#Wowt#Burke High School#Nationals#Apollo Track Club
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Scott Frost’s comments on the offensive line raises a big question

When it comes to the potential success of the Nebraska football team, most fans tend to agree that the offensive line is going to play a big part. It makes sense, considering that the offensive line has played more than its fair share of a role in the struggles the Huskers have seen in the last four or five years. That is, after all, one of the reasons that Greg Austin was fired and Donovan Raiola was hired last year.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Public Schools hosts Back-to-School Bash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools threw a warm welcome back celebration for students and parents Saturday at the annual Back-to-School Bash. This event gives families a chance to meet their school staff and teachers before the first day back. All 67 elementary schools were represented along with all...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Tabor Native to be Inducted into Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

(Tabor) -- Kelli James is no stranger to stardom, but she recently earned one of the highest honors in the music industry: an induction into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. James is a native of Tabor, Iowa, and realized her aspirations to be a professional singer at...
TABOR, IA
WOWT

Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will disburse P-EBT benefits this Tuesday. The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. The program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

First look at Gretna Crossing Park

Family members say he needed help. 6 News investigation: Nebraska deputies seize pet rescue records. An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over how numerous dogs have been obtained from a Nebraska breeder. 6 News update: Refugees still facing challenges in Omaha. Updated: 12 hours...
GRETNA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha community playhouse gearing up for 2022-2023 season

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Community Playhouse is about to open its new season and theater fans can't wait. Saturday, Brady Patsy stopped by First News to talk about the opening of the legend of Georgia McBride. Georgia McBride is the tale of a southern straight boy and out-of-work...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

157-acre Gretna Crossing Park making steady progress

GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - By the fall of 2023, Gretna won’t just be home to one of the largest shopping centers in the area but will also be home to one of the largest, multi-purpose parks. Gretna Crossing Park has been a plan in progress for years and now...
GRETNA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

20-year-old Omaha man missing

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha 20-year-old went missing in July and hasn't been heard from according to family members. Eli Villa-Ramirez went missing July 4 from Omaha. Villa-Ramirez is a 20-year-old Hispanic male who is 5'8". Villa's sister-in-law, Jeyline Villa, posted on Facebook that he has been missing since July...
OMAHA, NE

