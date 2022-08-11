Read full article on original website
Cambria man blows twice legal limit, crash severely injures driver
Members of the fire company had to extract the other driver out of their vehicle.
50-year-old Niagara County man charged with aggravated DWI following car crash
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A 50-year-old Niagara County man is facing charges following a two-vehicle crash in the town of Newstead over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday just before 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Utley and Hunts Corners roads, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived to the scene, they say firefighters were extricating a driver from one of the vehicles.
Woman Hurt Following Motorcycle Accident Near Kennedy
KENNEDY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 65-year-old West Valley woman was hurt following a motorcycle accident near Kennedy. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Waterboro Hill Road in the Town of Town of Ellington. Following an investigation, deputies report...
Two Arrests Made In Early Morning Burglary
HARMONY, NY (WNY News Now) – Two arrests have been made in connection with an early morning burglary in the Ashville area. Deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence on Blockville Watts Flats Road around 4 a.m. Monday for a possible burglary in progress.
Jamestown police investigating shooting in area of Winsor and Crossman Streets
Police responded to the area around 9:15 p.m. Sunday for a reported gunshot complaint. Two people were shot and were transported to be treated.
Fire destroys vacant Parade St. home
An overnight fire destroyed a vacant home in Erie Sunday night. The first calls went out around midnight for a fire in the 1600 block of Parade Street. Once on the scene, firefighters found the home fully involved in flames. Parade Street was closed down while crews worked to get the fire under control. No […]
Police investigate shooting incident in Jamestown
Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the area of Winsor and Crossman Streets in Jamestown Sunday evening. The Jamestown Police Department responded to a reported gunshot complaint around 9:15 pm. Investigation revealed that two people were shot and transported to receive medical treatment. Police say both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and were reported in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing and further details may be released when they become available. Anyone with information about the shooting incident is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department Tip Line at 716-483-8477. All tips are kept confidential.
Pennsylvania Resident Suffers Serious Injuries In ATV Crash
SHERMAN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Pennsylvania resident suffered serious injuries during a weekend ATV crash in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Sherman Fire Department responded to the ATV crash at a French Creek Road address in the Town of Sherman around 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Several departments respond to structure fire in Westfield area
Several departments responded to a structure fire on Barber Road in the town of Westfield Monday evening. Chautauqua County emergency dispatchers say that firefighters from Westfield responded to the call at 8751 Barber Road shortly before 6:30 pm. Westfield received mutual aid from Ripley, Sherman, Portland and Ellery Center. Chautauqua County Emergency Services also assisted at the scene. There were no injuries reported.
Pedestrians say they fear for their lives crossing Lake Avenue in Hamburg
Passing through the Southtowns you'll come across Lake Avenue, but some neighbors know it by a different name.
Police investigating fatal crash in LeRoy
LeRoy, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash in LeRoy on Saturday afternoon. At 1:20 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a collision on State Route 19 in LeRoy. It was determined that 66-year-old Duane R. Hamill of Warsaw was traveling southbound when he swerved and hit another car. His 1994 […]
Eden police investigating after object thrown through window on Hillbrook Drive
Eden police announced an investigation is underway after an object was thrown through the window of a home on Hillbrook Drive.
Safety Concerns Arise Following Stabbing At Chautauqua Institution
CHAUTAUQUA, NY (WNY News Now) – A former employee of the Chautauqua Institution is raising safety concerns within the gated community prior to an attack on world-renowned writer Salman Rushdie. Former Front Desk Attendant at the Athenaeum Hotel, Schellee Gonzalez, spoke with WNY News Now exclusively about security concerns...
Jamestown Police Bust Duo Allegedly Selling Narcotics On City Street
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Police are credited with busting a duo allegedly selling narcotics on a City of Jamestown Street. 19-year-old Jordan Dandridge and 36-year-old Nichole Bartlow were stopped by police around 10 a.m. Friday in the area of Spring and East 6th Street during a “suspicious person” investigation.
Sunday morning motor vehicle accident shuts down portion of I-90
One stretch of a busy highway was closed down on Sunday morning following a motor vehicle accident. The wreck took place on Sunday morning on the I-90 eastbound lane between Harborcreek and North East just before Exit 41. This wreck reportedly involved one vehicle with multiple people inside. At the time of writing we are […]
Two dead in multiple vehicle accident in Dunkirk
Dunkirk police are investigating a four-vehicle accident that left two dead in Dunkirk Thursday evening.
Motorcyclist killed in Collins crash; other driver hospitalized
New York State police are investigating this crash.
