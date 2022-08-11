Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the area of Winsor and Crossman Streets in Jamestown Sunday evening. The Jamestown Police Department responded to a reported gunshot complaint around 9:15 pm. Investigation revealed that two people were shot and transported to receive medical treatment. Police say both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and were reported in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing and further details may be released when they become available. Anyone with information about the shooting incident is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department Tip Line at 716-483-8477. All tips are kept confidential.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO