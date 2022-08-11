Shark knocks man, dog off paddleboard in California

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — A shark took a bite out of a stand-up paddleboard on Wednesday, knocking a man and his dog into the waters off the central California coast, authorities said.

The attack occurred in the waters off Lover’s Point Beach in Pacific Grove, SFGate.com reported. It was the second incident involving a shark in the area in less than two months, according to the news outlet.

According to a news release, city officials said the incident occurred at about 11:30 a.m. about 150 yards offshore. Officials said the shark swam underneath the paddleboard, turned and bit it.

The paddleboarder, a Pacific Grove resident, and his dog were able to climb back onto the paddleboard and move to safety, the release stated.

Jocelyn Francis, a public information officer for the police department, told KCBS Radio that the shark took “four chomps” out of the board. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife board will test the board to determine the shark species, Francis told the radio station.

Steve Bruemmer, 62, was bitten by a great white shark at Pacific Grove in June, according to Fox News.

Kensington Sampson Edwards, 10, told KGO-TV that she was preparing to enter the water when she saw kayakers and paddleboarders rushing to the shore.

“When the guy came to shore, he told us what happened,” Edwards told the television station. “And he said that the shark was about as long as his SUP-YAK.”

SUP-YAKs, or paddleboards, are typically 10 to 11 feet long, according to KGO.

Lovers Point Park is a popular gathering spot located on Monterey Bay in Pacific Grove, according to SFGate.com.

The area will be closed until Saturday, city officials said.

