Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hearing delayed as Bibb P&Z report shows proposed Otis Redding arts center could be a problem
MACON, Ga. — A decision on whether to allow a planned arts center in downtown Macon is still a few weeks away. Monday, the county's design review board was supposed to look at plans for the proposed Otis Redding Center for the Arts. Monday morning, the Redding Foundation asked to postpone that meeting. It comes after the Bibb Planning and Zoning Commission released a staff analysis report that questioned the center.
More than 200 homes later, Macon-Bibb's fight against blight campaign continues
MACON, Ga. — It has now been over a year since the fight against blight campaign started. Since the start in April of last year, the county has torn down over 200 blighted structures. One Bibb County grandmother says the city's initiative has drastically improved her quality of living.
Bibb planning board: New Otis Redding arts center design clashes with downtown setting
MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County board will take the first official look Monday at plans for Macon's proposed Otis Redding Center for the Arts, but a staff report by the county planning and zoning board says part of the project may clash with its historic downtown Macon setting.
Neighbors express mixed feelings over new development proposal along Hartley Bridge Road
MACON, Ga. — A small patch of woods in south Bibb along Hartley Bridge Road is gaining some controversy from people who live nearby. But it's not the woods themselves - it's the plans a development company has for them. It's a proposed 6,000 square foot office building. 13WMAZ's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'It's growing and we need to catch up': Monroe County looking to develop housing with 5-year plan
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Some people in Monroe County say the community needs housing as it continues to grow. Now, the county is working on their five-year development plan to keep up with growth. The plan covers several areas including land use, transportation, and broadband with five additional initiatives...
Macon's Tubman Museum to host 'Tasty Tuesday' event offering food, live music
MACON, Ga. — The Tubman Museum plans to serve up something special for downtown Macon. The museum will be hosting their first Tasty Tuesday event, where you can find food from vendors and hear live music from a local band. From 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., education coordinator George...
'Unity in the Community': Event held for gun violence prevention in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bouncy houses, music, food, and fun could be found at Buck Melton Community Center Saturday. A Macon group says all of this was to show you can have fun without guns. It's part of their gun violence prevention initiative. Unity-N-Community wants to connect kids, young adults,...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 7-13)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Just a little country church': Dublin church celebrates 215 year anniversary. One Central Georgia church is celebrating their history that goes back nearly two centuries. Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded. The church is celebrating 215 years, which is older than Laurens county itself.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Perry dentist hopes to rebuild after longstanding family practice ravaged by fire
PERRY, Ga. — Flames engulfed a Perry family dental office Sunday night, destroying the 20-room practice. "The flames were pretty big; the whole roof was on fire," Joseph Pierce said about the dental office. Decades of a family dentistry practice, R Thomas Pierce Dental Office, were engulfed in flames.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/15/22
Bibb Sheriff's Office continues to search for a man after responding to a mental health call Sunday night. This comes after someone fired shots into a Lizella home.
Houston County homeowner claims City of Warner Robins is not enforcing code properly
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman claims the city is not enforcing its building code properly, an issue that literally hits close to home. In December of 2019, a fire damaged a home on Westcliff Circle in Warner Robins. And yet, two-and-a-half years later, the neighbors are...
Rose Hill Cemetery cleanup gets underway in Macon
MACON, Ga. — At Macon's historic Rose Hill Cemetery, crews started a large cleanup effort Monday morning. People have voiced concerns about overgrown grass and poor upkeep of historic cemeteries, especially Rose Hill. Macon-Bibb County has a contract with a privately-owned company, Paulk Landscaping, to cut the grass at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'This job has given me confidence': Macon Reentry Coalition looks for volunteers to help former offenders
MACON, Ga. — The Macon Reentry Coalition needs your help with their mission to give offenders a second chance. The pandemic changed the way people could volunteer impacting the programs resources. The program started back in 2008. Each year, they help about 150 people. Ronald Carter is one of...
Road safety concerns, frustrations prompt Macon-Bibb summit with GDOT
MACON, Ga. — Each time a person dies on Macon highways, cries for road improvements resound, but the issues are complicated. Solutions are never immediate, often elusive and expensive. The quest for pedestrian safety measures on deadly stretches of Gray Highway reached new levels of exasperation recently, prompting high-level...
Consignment sale hosted at Georgia National Fairgrounds
PERRY, Ga. — Sunday was the last day for central Georgians to enjoy some discounted items at the Tykes, Tots & Teens Consignment Sale in Perry, Georgia. It's Central Georgia's largest consignment sale for babies, toddlers, teenagers, and those who are expecting. Parents made their way to the McGill...
'We're glad to see you here': Macon businesses near Mercer expect profit increase as students return
MACON, Ga. — Nearly 4,200 students are returning to the Mercer University campus for the start of classes next Tuesday. For businesses near the college, that means a big increase in profits. “We see almost a 60 percent drop when students leave,” says Carl Fambro, owner of Francar’s Buffalo...
Central Georgia man arrested on felony fraud charges involving Louisiana hurricane victims
ALLEN PARISH, La. — A Central Georgia man wanted on fraud charges has been arrested in Louisiana. According to the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office, Jimmy Collins Jr., 55, was arrested Monday morning on six felony warrants for fraud and swindling. Back in July, the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office told...
Extensive damage to Perry dental office after overnight fire
PERRY, Ga. — Fire extensively damaged a Perry dental practice overnight. Perry Fire Chief Lee Parker says they got called to 1021 Keith Drive around 8:40 p.m. Sunday night. When they arrived they found fire shooting through the roof of the original building of R Thomas Pierce Dental Office as well as the addition that was completed late last year.
Bibb superintendent, businesses partner to help prepare students for workforce
MACON, Ga. — Superintendent Dan Sims is eager to work with the Greater Chamber of Commerce and community partners to help students succeed in the future. "I think bringing us all together and exposing students to opportunities now is going to help our students to get better focused in school. School is the gatekeeper, education," Sims said.
'We fly several airplanes for other folks': Macon business reflects on airport changes as county plans to hire airport director
MACON, Ga. — Looking for a job? Do you have experience with planes? Macon-Bibb will soon be hiring. County commissioners Tuesday approved a plan to hire an airport director. It's a change from how things have worked the past few years, but one airport business owner says it shouldn't change much about his family business.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0