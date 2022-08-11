ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

Hearing delayed as Bibb P&Z report shows proposed Otis Redding arts center could be a problem

MACON, Ga. — A decision on whether to allow a planned arts center in downtown Macon is still a few weeks away. Monday, the county's design review board was supposed to look at plans for the proposed Otis Redding Center for the Arts. Monday morning, the Redding Foundation asked to postpone that meeting. It comes after the Bibb Planning and Zoning Commission released a staff analysis report that questioned the center.
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Perry, GA
Government
City
Perry, GA
Local
Georgia Government
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 7-13)

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Just a little country church': Dublin church celebrates 215 year anniversary. One Central Georgia church is celebrating their history that goes back nearly two centuries. Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded. The church is celebrating 215 years, which is older than Laurens county itself.
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Downloads
13WMAZ

Rose Hill Cemetery cleanup gets underway in Macon

MACON, Ga. — At Macon's historic Rose Hill Cemetery, crews started a large cleanup effort Monday morning. People have voiced concerns about overgrown grass and poor upkeep of historic cemeteries, especially Rose Hill. Macon-Bibb County has a contract with a privately-owned company, Paulk Landscaping, to cut the grass at...
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
13WMAZ

Road safety concerns, frustrations prompt Macon-Bibb summit with GDOT

MACON, Ga. — Each time a person dies on Macon highways, cries for road improvements resound, but the issues are complicated. Solutions are never immediate, often elusive and expensive. The quest for pedestrian safety measures on deadly stretches of Gray Highway reached new levels of exasperation recently, prompting high-level...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Consignment sale hosted at Georgia National Fairgrounds

PERRY, Ga. — Sunday was the last day for central Georgians to enjoy some discounted items at the Tykes, Tots & Teens Consignment Sale in Perry, Georgia. It's Central Georgia's largest consignment sale for babies, toddlers, teenagers, and those who are expecting. Parents made their way to the McGill...
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

Extensive damage to Perry dental office after overnight fire

PERRY, Ga. — Fire extensively damaged a Perry dental practice overnight. Perry Fire Chief Lee Parker says they got called to 1021 Keith Drive around 8:40 p.m. Sunday night. When they arrived they found fire shooting through the roof of the original building of R Thomas Pierce Dental Office as well as the addition that was completed late last year.
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy