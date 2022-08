Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Community organizers are trying to create the Detroit Tenants Association aimed at helping renters facing eviction and other housing concerns. Axios Detroit reports renters gathered at Spirit Plaza in downtown Detroit Sunday to learn how to take action against predatory landlords. Detroit Documenters reports City Council Member Angela Whitfield Calloway says her team is working on amending the rental compliance ordinance to ensure enforcement among landlords. She told the crowd she has personally experienced eviction. The call to create the association comes after several renters spoke at City Council meetings earlier this year asking for help as federal aid for a hotel program that housed renters facing eviction came to an end. Detroit is a majority renter city.

DETROIT, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO