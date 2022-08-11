ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMBC.com

Kansas City police ask for help finding 60-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for help in finding a 60-year-old man. Authorities said Robert Kilgore, 60, was last seen on Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the 8300 block of Wabash Avenue. Police said he has medical conditions, which require medicine. Authorities said Kilgore was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Overland Park woman injured in crash on Highway 36 west of Brookfield

An Overland Park, Kansas resident received serious injuries when a car went off Highway 36 near Brookfield striking a utility pole. Twenty-three-year-old Meghana Doram was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield. She was a passenger in a car driven by 23-year-old Mohan Gampala of Overland Park, who was not reported hurt.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
republic-online.com

K-68 will expand to four lanes

The expansion of Kansas Highway 68 to four lanes is no longer a pipe dream. On Monday, Aug. 15, the project moved from the development phase to the construction pipeline. The expansion is not to be confused with T-Works projects currently taking place on K-68 between Louisburg and Paola.
PAOLA, KS
KCTV 5

UPDATE: Family reunited with girl found in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE --- Family has been found. Kansas City police are looking to unite a young girl with her family. The child was found in the area of E. 12th Street and Paseo on Saturday afternoon. She’s a white female between the ages of four and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fsrmagazine.com

Twin Peaks Comes to Northern Kansas City

Known for its plentiful fountains, lively sports fans and exciting city districts, Kansas City now has another locale for fans to have a kick-back as Twin Peaks Restaurant opens its first location in northern Kansas City, MO. Located at 8660 N. Boardwalk Ave. in Kansas City, Near Zona Rosa Mall...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

1 person killed in double shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead, another is injured after a double shooting near a convenient store in Kansas City, MO. It happened just after 11:30 Monday night near 27th and Brooklyn. KCPD were called to a shooting at the store, they found two people shot. Officer tried to save one person’s life, but that person died at the scene. The other person shot was taken to the hospital. They have non-life threatening injuries.
KANSAS CITY, MO
