Ray County Sheriff's Office breaks up puppy mill, 50 to 70 dogs found
A Ray County home is under investigation after the sheriff broke up a puppy and breeding mill in the county.
Plans for Northland gas station causing concern with neighbors, parents
The area will see a gas station, the land sit just feet away from a mom-and-pop shop and right across from an elementary school.
Kansas City police share suspect, vehicle photos from deadly hit-and-run
Kansas City Police responded to the area of Truman Road and Main Street where a PT Cruiser was struck by Tahoe and one person died.
Traffic builds up on northbound I-35 due to crash
Traffic is building up during morning rush-hour Monday morning on northbound Interstate 35 at Front Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
Prairie Village woman upset after thief steals packages off her porch
Kathryn Robertson is learning what lengths a thief will go to in order to steal packages.
Pictures: Check Out This Hotel Like Home In Kansas City
This home on Ward Parkway in Kansas City looks more like a small boutique hotel than a single-family home. Keep reading to learn more about the home, what Reece Nichols Real Estate is currently listing it for, and see some spectacular photos of the property. The home at 5550 Ward...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police ask for help finding 60-year-old man
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for help in finding a 60-year-old man. Authorities said Robert Kilgore, 60, was last seen on Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the 8300 block of Wabash Avenue. Police said he has medical conditions, which require medicine. Authorities said Kilgore was...
kttn.com
Overland Park woman injured in crash on Highway 36 west of Brookfield
An Overland Park, Kansas resident received serious injuries when a car went off Highway 36 near Brookfield striking a utility pole. Twenty-three-year-old Meghana Doram was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield. She was a passenger in a car driven by 23-year-old Mohan Gampala of Overland Park, who was not reported hurt.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police looking for suspect and vehicle involved in fatality accident
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is attempting to identify and locate a suspect and vehicle believed to be involved in a fatality crash. The incident occurred near Truman Road and Main Street on Aug. 12, 2022. KCPD says the vehicle in question is a...
KMBC.com
KC receives huge federal grant to address issues of safety and equity caused by 71 Highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — James Gafford lives a couple of blocks east of 71 Highway in Kansas City, Missouri. Every day, rain or shine, he walks down Gregory Boulevard and crosses 71 Highway for various reasons. James went to the grocery store on Monday to pick up a couple...
republic-online.com
K-68 will expand to four lanes
The expansion of Kansas Highway 68 to four lanes is no longer a pipe dream. On Monday, Aug. 15, the project moved from the development phase to the construction pipeline. The expansion is not to be confused with T-Works projects currently taking place on K-68 between Louisburg and Paola.
KCTV 5
UPDATE: Family reunited with girl found in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE --- Family has been found. Kansas City police are looking to unite a young girl with her family. The child was found in the area of E. 12th Street and Paseo on Saturday afternoon. She’s a white female between the ages of four and...
Man’s suspicious death in Kansas City now ruled a homicide
Kansas City police said a man's death, previously being investigated as "suspicious," has now been ruled a homicide.
Man dies from injuries sustained in KCK shooting on Sunday night
A man has died from injuries he suffered in a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, on Sunday night.
fsrmagazine.com
Twin Peaks Comes to Northern Kansas City
Known for its plentiful fountains, lively sports fans and exciting city districts, Kansas City now has another locale for fans to have a kick-back as Twin Peaks Restaurant opens its first location in northern Kansas City, MO. Located at 8660 N. Boardwalk Ave. in Kansas City, Near Zona Rosa Mall...
KMBC.com
1 person killed in double shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead, another is injured after a double shooting near a convenient store in Kansas City, MO. It happened just after 11:30 Monday night near 27th and Brooklyn. KCPD were called to a shooting at the store, they found two people shot. Officer tried to save one person’s life, but that person died at the scene. The other person shot was taken to the hospital. They have non-life threatening injuries.
Kansas City's 'Waldo' neighborhood is part of the city's historic fabric--sometimes one person makes history happen
Dr. David Waldo, Sr.Dr. David Waldo, Sr. Find a Grave page. In 1841, Dr. David Waldo, Sr. was persuaded by friends to buy some land in Jackson County, Missouri. His purchase involved 1,000 acres.
Man shot, killed on Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City
A man was shot and killed early Monday morning near 25th Street and Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.
KMBC.com
Kansas City receives $5 million grant for improvements to 71 Highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, is getting $5 million to figure out how to improve 71 Highway and beef up safety on the city's east side. Mayor Quinton Lucas held a news conference Monday morning to discuss the new funding. “Since this highway was planned since this...
KCTV 5
Kansas City police looking for family of young girl they found
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are looking to unite a young girl with her family. The child was found in the area of E. 12th Street and Paseo on Saturday afternoon. She’s a white female between the ages of four and seven years old, according to police....
