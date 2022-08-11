That is sad.. another victim of the ventilators.. people don’t understand how unnecessary those ventilators are for Covid.. and they cause so much harm, that’s why she has tracheal damage, NOT from Covid, from the vents.. many nurses have come forward to speak of their disgust on forcing vents down peoples throats… the problem with Covid was never that the kings didn’t receive oxygen, it was that the entire body including the bliodstream lacked oxygen.. an oxygen mask would suffice.. wake up people.. do not trust the hospital to treat you for Covid.. take your vitamins, lose weight get healthy.. they will kill you.
She should consider herself lucky to be alive! Hospitals were getting like 50,000 dollars whenever someone died from covid while on ventilators!! Corruption runs deep!!
Saw this on the news. She really needs help not these fake baby mommas
Comments / 14