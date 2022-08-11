ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 14

Sky Changes
4d ago

That is sad.. another victim of the ventilators.. people don’t understand how unnecessary those ventilators are for Covid.. and they cause so much harm, that’s why she has tracheal damage, NOT from Covid, from the vents.. many nurses have come forward to speak of their disgust on forcing vents down peoples throats… the problem with Covid was never that the kings didn’t receive oxygen, it was that the entire body including the bliodstream lacked oxygen.. an oxygen mask would suffice.. wake up people.. do not trust the hospital to treat you for Covid.. take your vitamins, lose weight get healthy.. they will kill you.

Reply(1)
5
F....Marxism!
3d ago

She should consider herself lucky to be alive! Hospitals were getting like 50,000 dollars whenever someone died from covid while on ventilators!! Corruption runs deep!!

Reply
5
Hairy Nuts Hanging in toilet water
4d ago

Saw this on the news. She really needs help not these fake baby mommas

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

Vehicle possibly used in Birmingham shootings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is asking for your help in locating a vehicle that may have been used in recent shootings. According to a news release, the white Ford Explorer has a stolen municipal Alabama license plate. The tag number is 29166MU. If you have information...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police chief addresses renewed teen curfew

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department chief is urging parents to police their kids' after-hours activities to avoid violating the city's renewed teen curfew. Parents face a $500 fine if their children under 17 are caught out too late. The restrictions have been in effect since 2008 in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Project CommUNITY: Dreamcakes owner talks difficult decision to close

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — Jan Potter's popular bakery Dreamcakes survived the worst of the pandemic, but skyrocketing rent and higher prices for supplies have forced her to make the difficult decision to close her two central Alabama locations. It's a bittersweet moment for a woman who said despite this unfortunate end, she'd do it all over again. Watch the full story in the video above.
HOMEWOOD, AL
AL.com

Alabama jury awards $15 million in wrongful death of 8-year-old foster child

A Montgomery County jury has returned a $15 million verdict in a wrongful death lawsuit involving an 8-year-old boy who had sickle cell anemia. The verdict was returned Aug. 5 against two defendants following trial. The defendants were Kristi Kelley, who the lawsuit said was a social worker from the state Department of Human Resources, and Becky Van Gilder, who the lawsuit said was a foster care provider for the child.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Coronavirus
Birmingham, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
Local
Alabama Society
Birmingham, AL
Health
CBS 42

Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
HELENA, AL
CBS 42

Water services to be temporarily halted in parts of Cullman Tuesday

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Work being down in downtown Cullman will cause water services in parts of the city to be temporarily halted Tuesday. According to the city, the Cullman Water Department will be working at the intersection of 4th Street SW and 4th Avenue SW and at the intersection of 5th Street SW and […]
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Covid#General Health#Wvtm 13
AL.com

5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area

Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wbrc.com

Two killed in car crash in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 1:20 a.m. on August 14, Birmingham Police were called to 230 20th Street South on report of an accident. On the scene officers saw a car that had crashed into a tree. Officers say there were two people in the car, an adult male and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Restaurant and farmer networking event held in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A restaurant and farmer networking event was held in Birmingham by Sweet Grown Alabama, the state's non-profit agricultural branding program. Restaurant owners, chefs and managers learned about buying local from farmers who have high-quality, locally grown products to purchase. The goal of the event is to facilitate the connection between retailers and consumers. Farmers say fresh produce can make a chef's creation go from good to great, and they are a reliable source as supply chain issues impact large distributers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

8 tasty tomato dishes in Birmingham you must try

With the summer winding down, we only have a little longer for tomato season. We gathered the freshest and tastiest tomato dishes in Birmingham for you to try. Keep reading to find out what restaurants you should head to. 1. Tomato Salad—Hot and Hot Fish Club. For fans of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy