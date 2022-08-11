Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former firefighter with the Spartanburg Fire Department was killed in a crash on Sunday in New York. Officials said James Dotter began working for Spartanburg Fire Department several years ago but recently moved back to New York to be closer to his 3-year-old son, Henry.
FOX Carolina
Update on Abandoned Puppy
FOX Carolina
First Alert Forecast : August 15
FOX Carolina
SC Restaurant Week: Fork and Plough
WYFF4.com
'Keep the cardboard at home,' city requests
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The city of Greenville is asking kids and their parents to leave the cardboard at home when they come to play at Unity Park. The city posted on social media that makeshift cardboard sleds had damaged the hill on the playground mound, asking kids instead to "slide scoot, or roll" down the hill.
WJCL
Stolen U-Haul Pursuit: Suspect leads police on chase into South Carolina; gunshots fired
Police in South Carolina have arrested a man suspected of stealing a U-Haul after a chase that started in North Carolina, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller. Joseph Houston is charged with failure to stop for blue light and grand larceny over $10,000. Mueller said the chase started in...
Overturned tractor-trailer closes ramp in Spartanburg Co.
An exit ramp is closed after a truck overturned in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. Deputies looking for woman last seen on Monday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said they’re looking for Melissa Hart, a missing 31-year-old. Deputies said Hart was last seen on Monday morning at around 11:00 a.m. She was driving a white 1999 Nissan Sentra. Deputies described Hart as 5 feet 6 inches tall and around...
FOX Carolina
Upstate residents among those charged in multi-million dollar fraud scheme
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mark H. Wildasin, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, announced that eight people were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges involving an alleged Medicare and Medicaid fraud conspiracy. Among those charged was 57-year-old Melissa L. Chastain of Belton, SC, 64-year-old...
Memorial unveiled for fallen firefighters in Anderson Co.
Sitting in the heart of downtown Anderson is a new memorial dedicated to the firefighters who were killed in the line of duty.
FOX Carolina
Law enforcement chases stolen U-Haul across 2 states, suspect charged
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended in Cherokee County on Friday afternoon. Deputies said the chase began when officers in North Carolina spotted a U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen in Mecklenburg County,...
FOX Carolina
Greenville County student head back to class
Lanes reopen after crash on I-85N in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash near mile marker 97 blocked all Northbound lanes on Interstate 85 Saturday morning in Gaffney. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:18 a.m. The crash involved 5 vehicles including a tractor-trailer according to troopers. All lanes were blocked according to troopers. The highway patrol […]
Man arrested following armed robbery in Polk Co.
A man was arrested following an armed robbery in Polk County.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating Saturday night shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone opened fire in a crowd on Saturday night. According to deputies, the shooting happened near Hawkins and Ninth Street in the Judson Community at around 8 p.m. Deputies say someone drove by a group of...
FOX Carolina
Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution, company says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kraft Heinz announced a voluntary recall of approximately 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages. The voluntary recall comes after a diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was introduced into a production line at one of the factories, according to the company.
FOX Carolina
Suspect charged after allegedly shooting at Upstate officer’s car
WARE SHOALS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Ware Shoals Police Department said a suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting at a police car on Sunday night. According to Ware Shoals Police Chief Bryan Louis, an officer responded to a civil disturbance on Cobb Street and Riegel Avenue. Once they...
FOX Carolina
Oconee County Schools addresses incident involving Walhalla Middle students
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina)- The School District of Oconee County addressed recent reports circulating about an incident involving Walhalla Middle School students over the summer. Multiple people in the community posted on social media about reports that a student posted a song with explicit lyrics. School officials said the...
Woman accused of stabbing victim 4 times in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was charged with attempted murder Friday evening after attacking someone with two knives in Seneca. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brittny Michelle Lamboy, 35, of Seneca following an investigation of a reported stabbing. Deputies were dispatched to Mormon Church Road around 5:50 p.m. Upon arrival, investigators found […]
