Ohio County, WV

Golden retriever gathering happening in Ohio County

By Corrine Hackathorn
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DUW1H_0hE19Iig00

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Grab your golden pup and head to the Golden Retriever Gathering Sunday, September 11, at 4 p.m. at Levenson Shelter, Oglebay Park.

The Golden Retriever Gathering will be held rain or shine and is open to all Golden Retriever dogs and anyone interested in the breed.

Enjoy the afternoon, bring the camera, and talk to others about the wonderful dogs.

Please make sure your dog is up to date on all shots and park rules state that all dogs must be leashed.

