Guardians top Tigers in 10 innings
DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Oscar Gonzalez knocked in the go-ahead run with a two-out single in the 10th inning and the Cleveland Guardians extended their winning streak to five games, beating the Detroit Tigers 4-3.
Gonzalez’s hit off Gregory Soto allowed the Guardians to escape after they squandered a two-run lead in the ninth. Cleveland reliever Trevor Stephan opened the ninth by allowing a walk, a single and Jonathan Schoop’s RBI double that got Detroit within 3-2. Enyel De Los Santos came in with one out and gave up Eric Haase’s tying fielder’s-choice grounder.
Bryan Shaw worked the 10th for his first save of the season.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
