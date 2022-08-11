ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Guardians top Tigers in 10 innings

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Oscar Gonzalez knocked in the go-ahead run with a two-out single in the 10th inning and the Cleveland Guardians extended their winning streak to five games, beating the Detroit Tigers 4-3.

Gonzalez’s hit off Gregory Soto allowed the Guardians to escape after they squandered a two-run lead in the ninth. Cleveland reliever Trevor Stephan opened the ninth by allowing a walk, a single and Jonathan Schoop’s RBI double that got Detroit within 3-2. Enyel De Los Santos came in with one out and gave up Eric Haase’s tying fielder’s-choice grounder.

Bryan Shaw worked the 10th for his first save of the season.

