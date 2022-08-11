ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Trump said the feds left Melania Trump's closet a 'mess' after executing a search warrant at their Mar-a-Lago home

By Lauren Frias
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HrRZg_0hE194Rl00
  • Donald Trump said the feds left Melania Trump's closet a "mess" after the Mar-a-Lago raid.
  • Earlier this week, the FBI searched Trump's home in Palm Beach, Florida, in a search signed off by the US AG.
  • It's unclear if any items were seized, but any clothing Melania Trump wore during official events belong to the National Archives.

Former first lady Melania Trump's closet was left in a "mess" after FBI agents executed a search warrant at their Mar-a-Lago home, former President Donald Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Earlier this week, the FBI searched the Trumps' home in Palm Beach, Florida, in an unprecedented search warrant executed against a former president. It's unclear what the FBI was looking for, but several reports linked the search warrant to the National Archives' request early this year for the Justice Department to investigate whether Trump broke the law when he took classified government records with him to Mar-a-Lago.

Since the raid on Monday, federal law enforcement has been under a torrent of criticism from Trump and his allies.

During a press conference on Thursday, US Attorney General Merrick Garland, who signed off on the Mar-a-Lago FBI raid, defended the Justice Department and federal law enforcement, calling them "dedicated, patriotic public servants."

The AG also mentioned that department tried "less intrusive" methods of obtaining the records and confirmed that the Justice Department tried subpoenaing Trump before it resorted to the search warrant. Garland added that the DOJ is working to unseal the search warrant, though Trump also has a copy of the warrant and is free to outline the reason for the warrant and an inventory of items that were seized from Mar-a-Lago.

In response, Trump took to his social media platform saying his team was compliant with their investigation.

"My attorneys and representatives were cooperating fully, and very good relationships had been established. The government could have had whatever they wanted, if we had it," Trump wrote. "They asked us to put an additional lock on a certain area – DONE! Everything was fine, better than that of most previous Presidents, and then, out of nowhere and with no warning, Mar-a-Lago was raided, at 6:30 in the morning, by VERY large numbers of agents, and even 'safecrackers.' They got way ahead of themselves. Crazy!"

In a follow-up post, the former president said that federal investigators also "rummaged" through the First Lady's closets while executing the search warrant.

"….Just learned that agents went through the First Lady's closets and rummaged through her clothing and personal items. Surprisingly, left area in a relative mess. Wow!" added Trump.

Though it's not immediately clear if any of Melania Trump's belongings were among the items seized, any clothing worn for official state events should be turned over to the National Archives after Trump's term.

"For official events of public or historic significance, such as a state visit, the first lady's clothes may be given as a gift by a designer and accepted on behalf of the US government," Joanna Rosholm, press secretary to the former first lady Michelle Obama, explained in a 2014 interview with the Associated Press. "They are then stored by the National Archives."

Comments / 77

FaithFox➕
4d ago

It’s Just Really invasion I am sure .. I don’t care who you are for people to Come through your Home , through your Personal things .. that really have nothing to do with Top Security Papers

Reply(26)
15
Amber Hulke
2d ago

Biden probably told the FBI before they went ..Hey Melania always smelled good , see if you can take pictures of what she uses , but don't mark it classified, I want to take it home and show Jill.

Reply(2)
5
Elaine Sampson
4d ago

You stole confidential documents from White House! Who do you think you are? Really! We do not have a dictatorship but a democracy. But I guess you can get them confused, Saul did and GOD dealt with him.

Reply(3)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Government
Palm Beach, FL
Elections
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Elections
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up

A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Mar A Lago#Fbi#The Us Ag#Truth Social#Trumps#The National Archives#The Justice Department
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Business Insider

Business Insider

578K+
Followers
38K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy