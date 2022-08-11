Trump said the feds left Melania Trump's closet a 'mess' after executing a search warrant at their Mar-a-Lago home

Donald Trump said the feds left Melania Trump's closet a "mess" after the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Earlier this week, the FBI searched Trump's home in Palm Beach, Florida, in a search signed off by the US AG.

It's unclear if any items were seized, but any clothing Melania Trump wore during official events belong to the National Archives.

Former first lady Melania Trump's closet was left in a "mess" after FBI agents executed a search warrant at their Mar-a-Lago home, former President Donald Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Earlier this week, the FBI searched the Trumps' home in Palm Beach, Florida, in an unprecedented search warrant executed against a former president. It's unclear what the FBI was looking for, but several reports linked the search warrant to the National Archives' request early this year for the Justice Department to investigate whether Trump broke the law when he took classified government records with him to Mar-a-Lago.

Since the raid on Monday, federal law enforcement has been under a torrent of criticism from Trump and his allies.

During a press conference on Thursday, US Attorney General Merrick Garland, who signed off on the Mar-a-Lago FBI raid, defended the Justice Department and federal law enforcement, calling them "dedicated, patriotic public servants."

The AG also mentioned that department tried "less intrusive" methods of obtaining the records and confirmed that the Justice Department tried subpoenaing Trump before it resorted to the search warrant. Garland added that the DOJ is working to unseal the search warrant, though Trump also has a copy of the warrant and is free to outline the reason for the warrant and an inventory of items that were seized from Mar-a-Lago.

In response, Trump took to his social media platform saying his team was compliant with their investigation.

"My attorneys and representatives were cooperating fully, and very good relationships had been established. The government could have had whatever they wanted, if we had it," Trump wrote. "They asked us to put an additional lock on a certain area – DONE! Everything was fine, better than that of most previous Presidents, and then, out of nowhere and with no warning, Mar-a-Lago was raided, at 6:30 in the morning, by VERY large numbers of agents, and even 'safecrackers.' They got way ahead of themselves. Crazy!"

In a follow-up post, the former president said that federal investigators also "rummaged" through the First Lady's closets while executing the search warrant.

"….Just learned that agents went through the First Lady's closets and rummaged through her clothing and personal items. Surprisingly, left area in a relative mess. Wow!" added Trump.

Though it's not immediately clear if any of Melania Trump's belongings were among the items seized, any clothing worn for official state events should be turned over to the National Archives after Trump's term.

"For official events of public or historic significance, such as a state visit, the first lady's clothes may be given as a gift by a designer and accepted on behalf of the US government," Joanna Rosholm, press secretary to the former first lady Michelle Obama, explained in a 2014 interview with the Associated Press. "They are then stored by the National Archives."