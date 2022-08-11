Read full article on original website
S. R. Elliott
2d ago
This pair went to Ukraine for their own reasons. But once there, they were Foreign Mercenaries. Thus not subject to the Geneva Convention.
Reply
8
Anarchy Exoticsss
2d ago
and thats what happens to brave men who do these things. god bless em but they willingly went, they can willingly fave the consequences. Everyone wants to be a free man until its time to pay the debt.
Reply(2)
3
Related
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war
A horrific video posted online on Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors. While Yahoo News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video, the footage, which was initially posted on a pro-Russian Telegram page before spreading rapidly on social media, showed what appears to be a Russian soldier or mercenary wearing a distinctive black fringed hat, mutilating a man who appears to be a captured Ukrainian soldier.
Pentagon official says 'only a matter of time' before China causes 'major' incident in Indo-Pacific region
A top Pentagon official warned Tuesday that it is "only a matter of time" before a "major incident or accident" occurs in the Indo-Pacific amid China’s "aggressive and irresponsible" behavior, saying that Beijing has "escalated tensions" with its neighbors in the region "at a pace unseen before." Assistant Secretary...
Norwegian Expert Predicts 'The Beginning Of The End' For Vladimir Putin's Regime
A Norwegian expert says Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime is about to fall as his faltering invasion of Ukraine continues to hurt the economy. What Happened: Iver Neumann, the director of Norway's Fridof Nansen Institute and an expert on Russia, predicted Putin's refusal to reform the country's economy, magnified by the invasion of Ukraine, could be "the beginning of the end" of his regime.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Winter is coming: Vladimir Putin faces his "Hitler moment"
It's nice today in Kyiv: Temperatures around 75℉ with intermittent showers throughout the day. Kharkiv will be about the same, 80 degrees with occasional rain and patches of sunshine. It's going to stay pretty warm all week in Ukraine, as a matter of fact. By the weekend, it will be close to 90 and sunny in both cities.
Russia adds 5 more countries to join U.S., other nations on 'unfriendly' list
July 22 (UPI) -- The Russian government on Friday added several countries to its "unfriendly" list for supposedly committing "acts against" Moscow's diplomatic and consular missions and being hostile to Russian companies and citizens. The "unfriendly" list was created in March after Russia began its war with Ukraine, and the...
americanmilitarynews.com
Military analyst says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is now a ‘war of attrition’
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. More than five months since Russia invaded Ukraine, a war of attrition has emerged with losses of materiel and men on both sides, not advances on the ground, becoming the key barometer of the conflict, a leading U.S.-based expert on Russia’s military has told RFE/RL’s Georgian Service.
Business Insider
Russia says its T-90 is one of the best tanks in the world, but it's having trouble in Ukraine
Russia has billed its T-90M main battle tank as one of the best in the world. The T-90M is the newest version of the T-90, which began life as an effort to upgrade the T-72 in the 1980s. Despite its stated advantages and Russian promotion, T-90s have had serious issues...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do
Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
U.S. Air Division Deploying Soldiers as Kremlin Says Russia, NATO at War
The first deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff said the West was conducting a "hot military operation" against Russia in Ukraine.
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
French President Macron Says Vladimir Putin's Russia Among 'Last Imperial Colonial Powers'
French President Emmanuel Macron called Russia "one of the last imperial colonial powers" for its invasion of Ukraine. What Happened: Macron, while speaking in Benini on Wednesday as part of his African tour, said Vladimir Putin had unleashed "a new type of hybrid world war" by invading Ukraine. "Russia is...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Putin Has This Message For Newly Elected Indian President: 'We Attach Much Importance…'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday sent out a congratulatory message to the newly elected president of India, Droupadi Murmu. What Happened: On Thursday, Murmu was elected as the first-ever tribal president of the country as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party scooped up over 60% of the total vote value in the parliament for their preferred candidate.
Russian soldiers who refuse to participate in Ukraine war 'are being held in torture pits'
Russian soldiers who refuse to fight on the front lines in Ukraine are allegedly being forced back into battle on threat of execution, or rounded up and held in 'torture pits', basements and garages in the Luhansk region. Contracted troops who signed up to go into battle were reportedly told...
Dramatic moment 'six Russian commanders and five soldiers are blown up in Ukrainian ambush'
This is the moment six Russian commanders were killed in a Ukrainian ambush, according to one of Kyiv's senior officers. Dramatic footage captured how a two-vehicle convoy - said to be carrying the Russian top brass back from a meeting - were struck by anti-tank missiles. Footage, thought to have...
TMZ.com
Steven Seagal Ripped by Org Helping Ukrainians, Says Hollywood Should Cut Ties
Steven Seagal's pro-Russia publicity stunt isn't sitting well with orgs dedicated to helping Ukraine ... not in the slightest. A rep for NOVA Ukraine, a nonprofit that spreads awareness of the war while providing aid to Ukrainians, tells TMZ ... the fact Seagal showed up at a Russian prison site -- where upwards of 50 innocent lives were taken at Putin's behest -- is despicable, especially since it served as nothing more than a photo-op.
Russia now controls at least $12.4 trillion worth of Ukraine's energy, metal and mineral deposits, report says
Russia now controls $12.4 trillion worth of Ukraine's key natural resources, according to an analysis for The Washington Post by SecDev. If the Kremlin succeeds in annexing Ukrainian land seized during Russia's invasion, Kyiv would permanently lose almost two-thirds of its deposits. Moscow controls 63% of Ukraine's coal deposits, 11%...
Putin's Rumored Mistress May Have Sparked Change in Foreign Policy: Book
A new biography detailing the life of Russian President Vladimir Putin suggests that the rumored mistress of the Kremlin leader may have impacted his approach to foreign policy. In Putin, which is set to hit the stands next Tuesday, Phillip Short describes Putin's isolation as a world leader and how...
Why Putin’s Private Army Is Snatching Kids From Their Moms
EBAM, Cameroon—At first Florencia Pirioua thought the Russian mercenaries she saw approaching her compound in Boko-Boudeye, just outside the western Central African Republic (CAR) town of Bouar, were in the community in search of rebels who had consistently targeted the area in the first four months of the year. But she says these paramilitaries from the infamous Wagner Group had an ulterior motive—to snatch children from their families.Pirioua—a 33-year-old mother of two kids—said “six well-armed white soldiers” forced their way into her single-room home at the start of May and took away her 13-year-old son, leaving her 10-year-old daughter behind....
CBS News
528K+
Followers
63K+
Post
373M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 20