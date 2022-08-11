The sky above Southern France filled with flames in apocalyptic scenes as wildfires raged.Footage from the commune of Hostens shows the scene as thick smoke rose into the glowing amber sky.Over 8,000 people were evacuated as the fire tore through the Gironde region, leaving behind a path of destruction.The blaze had covered at least 6,000 hectares (14,826 acres) as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.Authorities suspected this most recent fire in the area was caused by previous fires still smouldering in the peat.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Emergency services tackle wildfires in France as thousands evacuatedFirefighters demonstrate how quickly disposable barbeques can spark a fireCalifornian firefighters battle raging Oak Fire through the night

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO