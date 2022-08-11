Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
John Calipari issues response to Mark Stoops comments
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari responded after a new wave of criticism from football coach Mark Stoops. On Saturday, Stoops doubled down on criticism he gave after Calipari’s comments about the football program. Calipari had been publicly lobbying for a new practice facility for the basketball team, but compared the football team unfavorably to the basketball program in doing so.
RUMOR: Lakers vet Carmelo Anthony linked to eye-opening reunion with one of his former teams
At this point in the offseason, Carmelo Anthony’s future in the NBA remains uncertain. The 38-year-old has yet to secure a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, and it seems that LA isn’t all too interested in extending Melo’s one-year tenure in Hollywood. Be that as...
Kentucky football: How Mark Stoops mopped the floor with John Calipari
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops won the feud over Kentucky basketball coach Jon Calipari. As things have somehow simmered down a bit, there is no doubt about who won the bluegrass blood feud between Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops and Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari. Sure, athletic director Mitch...
John Calipari breaks silence on recent rift with Mark Stoops
Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari finally broke his silence after creating a rift between he and UK head football coach Mark Stoops, which has garnered national attention. Calipari first created a stir earlier this week by calling Kentucky a "basketball" school during an interview in the Bahamas, to which...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Alabama Lands Massive Prospect out of California
The Crimson Tide continued to add to its already huge offensive line with another commitment for the recruiting Class of 2023.
Kentucky Athletic Director Responds To John Calipari, Mark Stoops Feud
Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops seems to have taken exception to John Calipari's recent remarks as the Wildcats basketball coach lobbied for new facilities, but UK AD Mitch Barnhart believes it's much ado about nothing. According to Wildcats reporter Nick Roush, Barnhart blames the media and "the world we're...
Kentucky Tiff Shines Positive Light on Hogs' Coaches
Calipari hands Arkansas coaches more recruiting weapons
RELATED PEOPLE
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
Paul Finebaum unleashes critical view on John Calipari, accomplishments at Kentucky
The conversation around John Calipari this week was supposed to be about his team’s success coming off their undefeated run on their Bahamas trip. Instead, some comments he made to end last week about Kentucky that rubbed Mark Stoops the wrong way have dominated the headlines. When breaking down the spat in recent days, some have begun to break down Calipari’s recent lack of success in Lexington. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum was one and he didn’t hold back.
Newly offered 4-star Alabama DE dishes on Clemson offer, talks official visit plans
Dabo Swinney’s staff is rather unlikely to offer a prospect that’s already pledged their commitment elsewhere. That’s why Swinney and Co. waited until after Phenix City (Alabama) Central High’s (...)
Six schools that the Pac-12 should consider adding
The Pac-12 needs a contingency plan for the days after USC and UCLA and expansion may be the way to go
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Texas Football Legend Reportedly Dead At 73
The Texas Longhorns football program is in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time great players from the Darrell K. Royal era. On Sunday, Ashly Elam reported that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old. Worster was one of the...
MVP performance from Antonio Reeves provides Kentucky with another weapon
Kentucky’s Big Blue Bahamas Tour was exactly what the Big Blue Nation was expecting: four blowout victories (including one battle on the final day) across a five-day stretch in the middle of August that provided some much-needed juice for the program. Both on and off the floor, the team was able to learn a lot about their identity.
Bowl game projections for all 14 SEC teams
Though the college football season has not yet started, it is never too early to begin making projections for the postseason. A lot can happen over the course of the season that can impact a program’s chances of making a competitive bowl. The goal is to be one of the four teams that are selected to the College Football Playoff to compete for a national championship.
Oklahoma football: Lincoln Riley set up to fail by Sooners, per insider
An Oklahoma football insider feels the administration was setting Lincoln Riley up for failure. As Lincoln Riley begins his first year as the USC Trojans head coach, Oklahoma football fans have endured their most chaotic offseason in ages with former defensive coordinator Brent Venables now at the helm. Never before...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Falcons' Mykal Walker: Plays one series Friday
Walker registered one tackle across 10 defensive snaps during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions. Walker, along with the rest of Atlanta's starting defense, played just one drive, which ultimately ended in a Detroit touchdown. The 2020 fourth-round pick has appeared in every game for the Falcons since being drafted but saw more time on special teams (385 snaps) than he did on defense (186) last year. However, with Foye Oluokun gone and Deion Jones' (shoulder) future uncertain, Walker has a chance to open the 2022 campaign with a sizable role.
CBS Sports
Braves' Danny Young: Called up Monday
Young was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. After being claimed off waivers by Atlanta on Aug. 6, Young will join their big-league roster ahead of their four-game series with the Mets. The left-hander has produced a 3.64 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 44 punchouts over 29.2 innings in Triple-A this season. Brice Elder was optioned to Gwinnett in a corresponding move.
Another Two Gators Targets Committing on Sunday
Could the Florida Gators double-dip on the recruiting trail for the second day in a row on Sunday?
Comments / 1