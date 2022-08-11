ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Larry Brown Sports

John Calipari issues response to Mark Stoops comments

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari responded after a new wave of criticism from football coach Mark Stoops. On Saturday, Stoops doubled down on criticism he gave after Calipari's comments about the football program. Calipari had been publicly lobbying for a new practice facility for the basketball team, but compared the football team unfavorably to the basketball program in doing so.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

John Calipari breaks silence on recent rift with Mark Stoops

Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari finally broke his silence after creating a rift between he and UK head football coach Mark Stoops, which has garnered national attention. Calipari first created a stir earlier this week by calling Kentucky a "basketball" school during an interview in the Bahamas, to which...
LEXINGTON, KY
