Mansfield, TX

Mansfield is finally getting an H-E-B

By Andrew Greenstein
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3riHKz_0hE18vfS00

It's the announcement that the people of Mansfield have been waiting for - H-E-B is coming to the city.

The San Antonio-based grocer says the new store will be going up at the southeast corner of U.S. 287 and Broad St.

It purchased 28 acres of land there back in July of 2016.

The people of Mansfield have been clamoring for an H-E-B store for a long time.

Mayor Michael Evans said, "Normally when I'm in a public setting, the question I get is, 'When is H-E-B coming?'" And now that the company has made a press release themselves, now we can say, 'Hey, guess what - it is coming.'"

The store will be H-E-B's first in Tarrant County.

Mayor Evans said he knows it's been a long time coming, but deals of this nature do not happen overnight.

"When you're working with a corporation like H-E-B, you just really want to make sure you have your I's dotted and your T's crossed," Mayor Evans said.

Groundbreaking is expected to be early next year.

Currently, there's no word on the construction timeline or the store's grand opening.

