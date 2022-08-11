ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tara Show: The FBI does not deserve the benefit of the doubt

By Audacy Staff
 4 days ago

As some on the right have come out publicly to condemn the Federal Bureau of Investigation's search of former President Donald Trump's residence at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, others like South Carolina Rep. Tim Scott have taken a "wait and see" approach.

Conservative host Tara Servatius of The Tara Show says that's the 100% wrong approach, and that the FBI has given up their right to the benefit of the doubt.

"Trust the system! Ha!" Servatius said sarcastically. "Trust the FBI! How'd that work out, Tim Scott? We ended up finding out the Russia collusion hoax was fake and that they committed felonies before the FISA court, the FBI did as did the DOJ."

"And Tim Scott looks at those agencies and says, 'Well we've got to trust them because this time maybe they're not lying. Maybe they're not perjuring themselves to the court. Let's see. Let's just withhold judgment,'" she continued.

"The time to withhold judgment and be open-minded was the first time," Servatius concluded.

It's possible a lot more light could soon be shed on the FBI's search of Trump's resort after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday that a motion had been filed to unseal the warrant that gave them permission to conduct the search.

ADVOCACY
