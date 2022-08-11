Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Far Northeast Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 02:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of northeast New Mexico, including the following areas, Far Northeast Highlands and Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass. * WHEN...From this afternoon through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Mora, San Miguel, Taos by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 00:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-16 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mora; San Miguel; Taos FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE HERMITS PEAK CALF CANYON BURN SCAR WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL TAOS, WESTERN MORA AND NORTHWESTERN SAN MIGUEL COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended, and flood waters should continue to recede. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 02:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of north central New Mexico, including the following areas, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...From Noon MDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, particularly within and downstream of the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon wildfire burn scar. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rounds of slow-moving showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening over the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon wildfire burn scar. Given the vulnerability of this area, rainfall this evening could cause flash flooding impacts within and downstream of the burn scar. - http://www.weather.gov/abq/EmergencyPrepFlood - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
