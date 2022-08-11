Read full article on original website
4 South Carolina education tax credits you may qualify for
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- As teachers and parents gear for another school year, South Carolina officials want them to be aware of certain education-related tax credits the state offers. A tax credit is an amount of money that can be used by taxpayers to offset the total amount owed to the state government. In South Carolina, […]
South Carolinians can apply for help with energy bills
CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – The record heat in South Carolina this summer is generating high energy bills for many. Relief may be available to those struggling with electric bills through a federal assistance program. Dominion Energy encourages customers needing help to apply for assistance funding through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). “Heating and […]
The Post and Courier
SC consumers getting hit with higher insurance costs due to inflation, surge in disasters
Brooks Berry sells insurance for a living, so he knew it would cost more to protect his home when he moved to Mount Pleasant about a year ago from Charlottesville, Va. Even so, the sticker shock was, in a word, shocking. "It was definitely a drastic increase," said Berry, a...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus payments 2022: Direct one-time refund checks worth up to $1,500 being sent now
Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive their one-time refund stimulus payments before the end of August, according to the state’s treasurer. Every Colorado resident who filed their taxes before June 30 is expected to receive a refund check of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers due to provision in the state’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus 2022: South Carolina residents to get up to $700 by December
South Carolina is rolling out tax rebates worth up to $700 following a nearly $1 billion budget surplus. To be eligible, South Carolina taxpayers must file their state income taxes for 2021 by Oct. 17, 2022. The South Carolina Department of Revenue will then determine the amount a taxpayer is eligible to receive and dole out payments via direct deposit or paper checks before Dec. 31.
gsabizwire.com
Facility Expansion in South Carolina: Navigating the Construction Process
In the past two years, there has been a huge influx of interest in manufacturing expansion opportunities in South Carolina – not only for existing industries but also for new companies that do not have operations in the state. It seems that every day there is a new announcement coming from the SC Department of Commerce about a company expanding their operations and investing in the state.
Barbecue, buildings and homes: The landscape of Chapin continues to change
CHAPIN, S.C. — Sitting at the heart of the I-26 interchange project, residents in Chapin are no strangers to construction But this community is also seeing additional construction as several other projects are popping up across the town. "We have several projects from a commercial standpoint that are under...
WCNC
Tax rebates on the way for eligible South Carolinians
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Revenue announced Wednesday morning nearly one billion dollars in state tax rebates will be issued to eligible South Carolinians before the end of 2022. The rebate is only for those who have filed their 2021 South Carolina Individual Income Tax returns by...
abccolumbia.com
DSS offering tuition assistance for students seeking social work degree
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Students considering a career in social work could be eligible for tuition assistance. The Department of Social Services has partnered with Uof SC, South Carolina State University, and Winthrop University for the bachelors in social work scholars tuition assistance program. During the upcoming semester three students from...
WIS-TV
Formal responses begin to be filed to Dominion Energy rate request increase
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dominion Energy electric customers could be seeing a jump in their bills this fall, but how dramatic of a jump remains to be seen. Various entities have begun filing paperwork in response to the request. Those responses will help shape how the process plays out. Dominion...
wach.com
Worst states to live in? South Carolina makes top 10, data shows
WPDE — According to recent data from WalletHub, South Carolina was ranked the 6th worst state to live in for its 2022 list. With Massachusetts taking the number one spot, the list is based on the following factors:. Affordability. Economy. Education and health. Quality of life. Safety. South Carolina...
South Carolina Locals To Receive Stimulus Payments
Besides tax cuts, South Carolina will give out one-time payments. This money will help residents cope with the rising cost of food, gas, and expenses. The payouts are for later this year.
How to qualify for South Carolina tax rebate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- If you are a South Carolina taxpayer, a rebate check may be headed to your mailbox by the end of the year. In order to qualify for the rebate, you must have filed your 2021 Individual Income Tax return by Oct.17, 2022. State lawmakers approved the rebate in June as they passed […]
The Post and Courier
Columbia could be getting a new homeless shelter — and it has divided city council
COLUMBIA — Transitions Homeless Center is planning to open a new facility for elderly people. Transitions CEO Craig Currey confirmed that the largest homeless services organization in the Midlands will expand but said he couldn’t provide any more information Aug. 15, including when the new facility will open.
WLTX.com
Woman says 1 in 600,000 chance SC lottery win changed her life
LANCASTER, S.C. — A woman in Lancaster County says a sizable lottery jackpot - the last one in this particular game - has been life-changing. The winner, who asked not to be identified, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she bought the Crossword Bonus Cash ticket at 93 Discount Beverage on Chesterfield Avenue in Lancaster.
Don't accidentally throw your TABOR refund check away
Every Colorado resident should double check their mail before they toss out any envelopes this month. There could be a tax refund check for you.The State of Colorado has started to send out TABOR refund checks of at least $750.This is what the envelope looks like:It's not junk mail, so don't throw it away!RELATED: Governor Polis renames TABOR refunds in election year maneuver: 'A rose is a rose' State officials have set up a hotline for people who have questions about their checks. Coloradans can call 303.951.4996.Here's what money experts say about making the most of your refund:Before you spend anything, make sure it goes to your most pressing need.Second, pay down your credit cards -- eliminate high interest debt.Then, pay down other debts like your car loans or overdue utility bills.Put anything left into savings.
5 things to know as $750 checks arrive in Colorado mailboxes
Colorado Cash Back checks are starting to arrive in mailboxes across the state.
The Post and Courier
SC restaurant says COVID virus inflicted 'direct physical loss or damage.' Did it?
Shortly after the outbreak of COVID-19, South Carolina restaurant chain operator Sullivan Management sought reimbursement from its property insurers for losses it suffered from government-mandated closings and other disruptions to its core sit-down dining business. The carriers rejected the claim. Enter the S.C. Supreme Court, which was asked to review...
Horry County Republicans seek investigation of June 28 runoff, major changes to how South Carolina elections are handled
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Republicans have approved a resolution asking for an investigation into the county’s June 28 runoff election and major changes to how elections are handled in South Carolina. Party Chairman Roger Slagle plans to present the resolution to Horry County Council members during their meeting Tuesday night. The party […]
TABOR Checks: What you need to know before you cash them
The State's Department of Revenue says there "are no systemic issues with cashing the Colorado Cash Back checks", but many are having trouble cashing their TABOR refund when it comes in the mail.
