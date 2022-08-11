Effective: 2022-08-13 22:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-14 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Jacob City Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Tooele FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE JACOB CITY BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR EASTERN TOOELE COUNTY At 1050 PM MDT, Emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Jacob City Burn Scar. Flash flooding is already occurring. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Jacob City Burn Scar in Solider Canyon. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Jacob City Burn Scar. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Jacob City Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include areas along the Soldier Creek between the burn scar and SR-36 FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

TOOELE COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO