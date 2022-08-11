ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady County, NY

Local police departments working around staffing issues

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Staffing woes still plaque nearly every industry from food service to healthcare and even law enforcement. “Like any other organization, we’re hurting right now,” says Sgt. Nick Mannix with the Schenectady Police Department. The department has around 10 vacancies to fill to bring them up to contractual levels. Though, the number […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
Two plead guilty for 2021 death at Colonie Motel 6

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men involved in the shooting death of 20-year-old Xiaa Price last May at the Motel 6 in Colonie pleaded guilty Monday morning to separate charges. 25-year-old Paul Streeks and 46-year-old Kenneth Spencer took plea deals to be convicted on lesser charges in connection with Price’s death. Streeks appeared in the […]
Former funeral home director to plead guilty

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (News10)-The former funeral home director accused of improperly storing corpses and containers of human remains is expected to plead guilty to the charges against him. News10’s Anya Tucker The owner and former director of Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home in Johnstown is accused of improperly storing 3 corpses and upwards of 20 containers of human […]
Heastie open to funding bail laws, but "not enough data" for special session

New York State (WRGB) — The leader of the New York State Assembly weighed in Monday on calls for a special session to address state laws blamed for high rates of crime. Mayor Eric Adams (D- New York City) and District Attorney David Soares (D-Albany County) want Governor Kathy Hochul (D-New York) to bring lawmakers back to Albany to tweak bail reform laws and the state's 'Raise the Age' laws to give judges more discretion to set bail for teen and adult defendants.
Two plead guilty to charges in fatal 2021 Motel 6 shooting

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Two men involved in the fatal shooting of another man on Curry Road back in 2021, have faced a judge. 25 year old Paul Streeks of Schenectady pled guilty to manslaughter in Albany County Court on August 15th. 46 year old Kenneth Spencer pleaded guilty...
Albany man accused of possessing stolen license plates, say State Police

SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) — State Police in Schodack have arrested an Albany man, accused of possessing stolen property. Investigators say troopers stopped 24-year-old Shawn Brown on N. Greenbush Road in the Town of North Greenbush back on August 11th. According to police, the plates on the vehicle were reported...
CDTA and Downtown Albany BID announce new riding partnership

Albany, NY (WRGB) — CDTA and the Downtown Albany BID are announcing a new partnership. Employees of restaurant, retail, and retail-related businesses that are part of the Downtown Albany BID will have unlimited ridership within CDTA’s service network. Employees can use any of CDTA’s transit service by swiping...
Troy woman arrested for DWI; over three times the legal limit

Menands, NY (WRGB) — A troy woman has been arrested for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree, Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, Harassment in the Second Degree and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree. On August 13, 2022 at about 1:05 a.m. Troopers...
Kingston man arrested on drug charges

SAUGERTIES – A 28-year-old Kingston man has been arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies on drug charges after they checked the welfare of a man reportedly passed out behind the steering wheel of a vehicle in the area of the Quick Chek gas station on Route 9W in the Town of Saugerties.
