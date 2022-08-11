Read full article on original website
Local police departments working around staffing issues
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Staffing woes still plaque nearly every industry from food service to healthcare and even law enforcement. “Like any other organization, we’re hurting right now,” says Sgt. Nick Mannix with the Schenectady Police Department. The department has around 10 vacancies to fill to bring them up to contractual levels. Though, the number […]
Schenectady man accused of trying to cash forged checks
A Schenectady man has been arrested for allegedly trying to cash forged checks at multiple banks throughout the Capital Region. New York State Police said Kevin Lillibridge, 65, did successfully cash one of the checks.
Albany mayor lifts emergency declaration on city's biggest eyesore after unsafe condition
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan has lifted the state of emergency over the city’s biggest eyesore after pieces of it came crumbling down, falling near railroad tracks. While the mayor says emergency repairs have been made, there are still millions of dollars that need to...
Two plead guilty for 2021 death at Colonie Motel 6
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men involved in the shooting death of 20-year-old Xiaa Price last May at the Motel 6 in Colonie pleaded guilty Monday morning to separate charges. 25-year-old Paul Streeks and 46-year-old Kenneth Spencer took plea deals to be convicted on lesser charges in connection with Price’s death. Streeks appeared in the […]
Former funeral home director to plead guilty
JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (News10)-The former funeral home director accused of improperly storing corpses and containers of human remains is expected to plead guilty to the charges against him. News10’s Anya Tucker The owner and former director of Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home in Johnstown is accused of improperly storing 3 corpses and upwards of 20 containers of human […]
NYSP: Albany man arrested with stolen license plates
An Albany man has been arrested for allegedly having stolen license plates. The New York State Police said Shawn Brown, 24, was arrested on August 11.
Heastie open to funding bail laws, but "not enough data" for special session
New York State (WRGB) — The leader of the New York State Assembly weighed in Monday on calls for a special session to address state laws blamed for high rates of crime. Mayor Eric Adams (D- New York City) and District Attorney David Soares (D-Albany County) want Governor Kathy Hochul (D-New York) to bring lawmakers back to Albany to tweak bail reform laws and the state's 'Raise the Age' laws to give judges more discretion to set bail for teen and adult defendants.
Two plead guilty to charges in fatal 2021 Motel 6 shooting
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Two men involved in the fatal shooting of another man on Curry Road back in 2021, have faced a judge. 25 year old Paul Streeks of Schenectady pled guilty to manslaughter in Albany County Court on August 15th. 46 year old Kenneth Spencer pleaded guilty...
Albany man accused of possessing stolen license plates, say State Police
SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) — State Police in Schodack have arrested an Albany man, accused of possessing stolen property. Investigators say troopers stopped 24-year-old Shawn Brown on N. Greenbush Road in the Town of North Greenbush back on August 11th. According to police, the plates on the vehicle were reported...
Argyle man arrested for allegedly strangling woman
An Argyle man has been arrested for allegedly strangling a woman. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Robert Risacher, 31, was arrested after an investigation into the domestic incident.
Police: Flushing man drowns in Lake Taghkanic
After a four-hour search on Lake Taghkanic Saturday, first responders found a Flushing man dead.
Schenectady Police find reports of pipe bombs unfounded following investigation
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Police were asking residents to stay clear of the area of Webster of 7th and 8th Ave on Monday afternoon. Police responded to the area after hearing a report of a man with a gun and may have placed to pipe bombs in the area.
CDTA and Downtown Albany BID announce new riding partnership
Albany, NY (WRGB) — CDTA and the Downtown Albany BID are announcing a new partnership. Employees of restaurant, retail, and retail-related businesses that are part of the Downtown Albany BID will have unlimited ridership within CDTA’s service network. Employees can use any of CDTA’s transit service by swiping...
Troy woman arrested for DWI; over three times the legal limit
Menands, NY (WRGB) — A troy woman has been arrested for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree, Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, Harassment in the Second Degree and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree. On August 13, 2022 at about 1:05 a.m. Troopers...
5 things to know this Monday, August 15
Today's five things to know include a BBQ fundraiser held for "Charlie's Playground," a three-car crash that hospitalized eight, and the uprising of the Spotted Lanternfly in the Northeast.
New York police increase patrols to target speeders
The campaign is aimed at preventing avoidable crashes caused by unsafe speed.
Schenectady PD: Man stabbed with sword-like weapon
The Schenectady Police Department was called to a home on Daggett Terrace at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, after hearing of a possible stabbing.
Traffic stop ends in felony charges for Troy man
An early-morning traffic stop on Sunday led to felony charges for a Troy man after officers allegedly found an illegal gun on him.
Victim identified in fatal Wilton motorcycle crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has named the victim of a fatal motorcycle in Wilton on August 12. The motorcyclist has been identified as Jeffrey Leighton, 31, of Gansevoort.
Kingston man arrested on drug charges
SAUGERTIES – A 28-year-old Kingston man has been arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies on drug charges after they checked the welfare of a man reportedly passed out behind the steering wheel of a vehicle in the area of the Quick Chek gas station on Route 9W in the Town of Saugerties.
