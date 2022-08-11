ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
News4Jax.com

Woman shot, killed on Jacksonville Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in McGirts Creek that left one woman dead. When officers arrived at 118th St around 10:35 p.m. Sunday they found a woman shot; she died at the scene. Two men were being questioned about what happened.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Violent weekend in Jacksonville: Sheriff’s candidates weigh-in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was another violent weekend in Jacksonville. Six shootings were reported in just over 24 hours. At least three people are dead and one is in life-threatening condition. The number of shootings is an example of the dangerous conditions many people in Jacksonville have to live...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man dead, suspect sought in Eastside Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead and police are working to track down the person who shot him Sunday evening on the Eastside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Henson, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Two late-night shootings happen within an hour of each other

Two separate shootings took place in and around Jacksonville on Sunday, Aug. 15. The first occurred around 10:35 p.m. as Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers responded to the 7000 block of 118th Street. Once at the scene, officers found an adult woman inside of a home suffering from what officials say...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville local news

