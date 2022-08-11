ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitou Springs, CO

Road closure off Hwy 24 into Manitou starts Tuesday

By Ashley Eberhardt
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — A full closure will be in effect for Serpentine Drive heading into Manitou Springs to make way for an updated roundabout and multi-use trail.

Starting Monday, August 15, flagging operations will begin directing traffic through the roundabout and Serpentine Drive corridor. A full closure of Serpentine Drive begins Tuesday, restricting Highway 24 access to the roundabout.

Also on Tuesday, the roundabout will turn into a two-way road to allow access to Manitou Avenue from eastbound US-24 traffic. Flagging operations will direct traffic from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on weekdays, and traffic control will be setup outside of those times to allow for two-way traffic to remain.

The closure of Serpentine Drive is expected to last from Tuesday, August 16 until Friday, September 9. During this period, the only way to access US-24 eastbound from the west end of Manitou Springs is from the Washington Avenue entrance, or from the US-24 onramp in the 200 Block of Manitou Avenue.

Motorists are reminded to slow down in construction zones, and mind marked signage, for contractor safety and the safety of motorists.

