Titan Throw Down For Project 150
Las Vegas(KLAS)- For game show junkies… It is the ultimate training ground. Next weekend you can attend a game show boot camp, “Titan Throwdown” and even better, it is all for a good cause. Kendall Tenney talks with the Las Vegan who set all sorts of records during his Jeopardy run, James Holzhauer and Kelli Kristo, the executive director for Project 150,the nonprofit that will benefit from the game show boot camp.
For Tickets visit: thespacelv.comCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 0