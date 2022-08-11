Read full article on original website
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen Walters
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
When SouthCoast Lawns Featured Bathtub Marys and Yard Shrines
Like many things that change with the generations, the popularity of yard shrines and so-called "Bathtub Marys" is on the decline. On a Sunday drive through deep Catholic neighborhoods in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, however, a keen observer might still find a few displays here and there. Much has been...
iheart.com
Providence Continues Guaranteed Payment Program Six More Months
Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is extending the guaranteed payments that 100 city residents are getting under a pilot program. And he is going to use city money to get it done. The program was created back in 2021 when 110 individuals were provided to payments out of a pool of more than four thousand who applied for the 500 dollar a month payment, made with no questions asked.
Providence’s Dunkin’ Donuts Center to Be Renamed
Multiple media reports indicate the Dunkin' Donuts Center in nearby Providence, Rhode Island will soon be known as something else. As we reported earlier this year, Dunkin's contract for naming rights to the 13,000-seat arena expired in April, but the company's name remains in place until a new sponsor is announced, probably in September.
providencedailydose.com
NecronomiCon Kicks Off Thursday
Get ready for the return of Necronomicon Providence, the world’s premier weird fiction convention brought to you by the Lovecraft Arts & Sciences Council. People travel from around the world to take part in this four-day celebration of weird fiction, art, and academia, right here in Providence, the home and final resting place of author H. P. Lovecraft.
On the Job: Los Andes Restaurant hiring various positions
12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring.
ABC6.com
91 open positions for Providence schools, two weeks out from first day of school
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With exactly two weeks till the first day of school, there are about 91 classroom vacancies in the Providence School District. The district’s chief communications officer, Nicholas Domings, told ABC 6 News that about 95% of their classroom positions are filled for the school year.
newsfromthestates.com
Nurse sues over wages on behalf of thousands of employees against Providence
Providence operates eight hospitals in Oregon, including Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Southwest Portland. (Providence Health & Services) A nurse sued Providence Health & Services, Oregon’s largest hospital system, on Monday accusing the company of willfully underpaying thousands of employees. The suit was brought by Jamie Aguilar, a...
GoLocalProv
How a Rhode Island Family Started a Puzzle Company From Scratch
It’s not always easy starting your own business — especially when you’re learning the trade from the ground up. That’s exactly what Barrington residents Jerauld and Sara Adams did, however, when they started their company “Hope Puzzles” during the pandemic. The Adams, who had...
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena – Michael DiBiase with Joe Paolino Jr.
This week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews Michael DiBiase, former chief of staff to Gov. Raimondo, who is now President & CEO of the RI Public Expenditure Council. They talk about budgets both local and national, possible recession, the state surplus from American Rescue Plan, and Providence funding. Pre-payment of debts such as pension fund and auto tax debt were mentioned, and increase in provider rates for health and human services. Questionable might be Zambarano Hospital expansion. Would like to see more funds for job training, education, etc. – investing in people always good to do.
Mr. 401? Pitbull Charms at Providence Restaurant
You don't see this every day. Pitbull stopped by popular Rhode Island spot Public Kitchen & Bar on Aug. 10. Christopher Moore, featured in the picture with Pitbull, confirms the artist spent over five hours in a private room at the Providence restaurant and dipped into the main dining area a few times.
Maddie Potts Field House opens at Chariho HS
RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — The “Maddie Potts Memorial Field House” opened this morning at Chariho High School. Maddie was 17-years-old and in her senior year at Chariho, when she died suddenly on the soccer field from an aneurism, back in 2017. The field house in Wood River Junction officially opened during a ceremony at 10:30 […]
Pawtucket stadium developer’s Arizona team may leave newly built facility there
Phoenix Rising is often touted as evidence that developer Brett Johnson will have the experience to make a soccer stadium work in Rhode Island.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Cherokee, Peaches and Lady
Just a few sidebars before I get started. Have received a couple of calls and a couple of emails regarding the stories. Seems they are being well-received by the folks getting them and, especially, the “older Townies” who remember well what went on here and want to be reminded of the way things were, back in a simpler time. A better time in my book.
consultant360.com
A 28-Year-Old Man With Draining Nodules and Cysts in His Axilla
1Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 2Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 3Director, Department of Cutaneous Oncology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 4Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode...
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern Festival
You're invited to the Festival of Illumination atSouthwick's Zoo. (MENDON, MA) Southwick's Zoo has announced they will be hosting the 2nd Annual Festival of Illumination beginning in early September 2022 the family-friendly event is expected to be open until January 1, 2023. "The four month long premier Chinese Lantern Festival is presented in partnership with the award-winning Zigong Lantern Group and is the largest of its kind hosted in New England." states a blog post on the festival's website.
Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It
Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
This Westport Bakery’s Kool-Aid Pickles Have Been Been a Sweet Seller
If you have yet to marinate your pickles in Kool-Aid, you're missing out, my friends. There's a quaint Westport bakery that's been owned and operated by Karen Smith since 1981. Baked goods such as muffins, danish, turnovers, cakes and pies are the signature sellers, but one new item has been flying off the shelf like hot cakes.
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.
With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
Why now is the time to book a trip
A domestic flight is about $238, which is about 40% lower than the cost of a flight in May or June.
independentri.com
Diocese nixes plan to transfer controversial priest
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — After a wave of public outrage including daily protests by a local man, the Diocese of Providence this week halted plans to assign to Narragansett a priest accused of asking inappropriate questions to children. The Rev. Eric Silva was slated to start next week, Aug. 15,...
