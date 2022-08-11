ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Providence Continues Guaranteed Payment Program Six More Months

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is extending the guaranteed payments that 100 city residents are getting under a pilot program. And he is going to use city money to get it done. The program was created back in 2021 when 110 individuals were provided to payments out of a pool of more than four thousand who applied for the 500 dollar a month payment, made with no questions asked.
Providence’s Dunkin’ Donuts Center to Be Renamed

Multiple media reports indicate the Dunkin' Donuts Center in nearby Providence, Rhode Island will soon be known as something else. As we reported earlier this year, Dunkin's contract for naming rights to the 13,000-seat arena expired in April, but the company's name remains in place until a new sponsor is announced, probably in September.
NecronomiCon Kicks Off Thursday

Get ready for the return of Necronomicon Providence, the world’s premier weird fiction convention brought to you by the Lovecraft Arts & Sciences Council. People travel from around the world to take part in this four-day celebration of weird fiction, art, and academia, right here in Providence, the home and final resting place of author H. P. Lovecraft.
Nurse sues over wages on behalf of thousands of employees against Providence

Providence operates eight hospitals in Oregon, including Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Southwest Portland. (Providence Health & Services) A nurse sued Providence Health & Services, Oregon’s largest hospital system, on Monday accusing the company of willfully underpaying thousands of employees. The suit was brought by Jamie Aguilar, a...
How a Rhode Island Family Started a Puzzle Company From Scratch

It’s not always easy starting your own business — especially when you’re learning the trade from the ground up. That’s exactly what Barrington residents Jerauld and Sara Adams did, however, when they started their company “Hope Puzzles” during the pandemic. The Adams, who had...
In the Arena – Michael DiBiase with Joe Paolino Jr.

This week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews Michael DiBiase, former chief of staff to Gov. Raimondo, who is now President & CEO of the RI Public Expenditure Council. They talk about budgets both local and national, possible recession, the state surplus from American Rescue Plan, and Providence funding. Pre-payment of debts such as pension fund and auto tax debt were mentioned, and increase in provider rates for health and human services. Questionable might be Zambarano Hospital expansion. Would like to see more funds for job training, education, etc. – investing in people always good to do.
Mr. 401? Pitbull Charms at Providence Restaurant

You don't see this every day. Pitbull stopped by popular Rhode Island spot Public Kitchen & Bar on Aug. 10. Christopher Moore, featured in the picture with Pitbull, confirms the artist spent over five hours in a private room at the Providence restaurant and dipped into the main dining area a few times.
Maddie Potts Field House opens at Chariho HS

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — The “Maddie Potts Memorial Field House” opened this morning at Chariho High School. Maddie was 17-years-old and in her senior year at Chariho, when she died suddenly on the soccer field from an aneurism, back in 2017. The field house in Wood River Junction officially opened during a ceremony at 10:30 […]
Cherokee, Peaches and Lady

Just a few sidebars before I get started. Have received a couple of calls and a couple of emails regarding the stories. Seems they are being well-received by the folks getting them and, especially, the “older Townies” who remember well what went on here and want to be reminded of the way things were, back in a simpler time. A better time in my book.
A 28-Year-Old Man With Draining Nodules and Cysts in His Axilla

1Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 2Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 3Director, Department of Cutaneous Oncology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 4Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode...
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern Festival

You're invited to the Festival of Illumination atSouthwick's Zoo. (MENDON, MA) Southwick's Zoo has announced they will be hosting the 2nd Annual Festival of Illumination beginning in early September 2022 the family-friendly event is expected to be open until January 1, 2023. "The four month long premier Chinese Lantern Festival is presented in partnership with the award-winning Zigong Lantern Group and is the largest of its kind hosted in New England." states a blog post on the festival's website.
Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It

Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.

With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
Diocese nixes plan to transfer controversial priest

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — After a wave of public outrage including daily protests by a local man, the Diocese of Providence this week halted plans to assign to Narragansett a priest accused of asking inappropriate questions to children. The Rev. Eric Silva was slated to start next week, Aug. 15,...
