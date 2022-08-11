ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

KMPH.com

Woman arrested, accused of hijacking public bus in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. — A woman now sits in jail after police say she hijacked a public bus loaded with passengers in Visalia. Officials say 56-year-old Annette Rocha was on the bus near the 500 block of N. Court on Tuesday when she began to attack a man and attempted to take his cell phone.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect in hospital after deputy-involved shooting in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now in the hospital after a shooting involving a Madera County Sheriff's Deputy Friday night. A deputy attempted to perform a subject check on a man near Krohn Street and Ellis Street at around 10:45 p.m. During the check, authorities say that...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Coroner's office looking for next of kin of man found in Fresno canal

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff Coroner’s Office needs the public’s help locating the relatives of a 59-year-old man found dead in a Fresno canal. Antonio Aguilar was discovered by canal workers on Tuesday, July 19th while clearing a trash gate near Barstow and Westlawn Avenues.
FRESNO, CA
City
Clovis, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Clovis, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KMPH.com

Suspect wanted after assaulting 7-Eleven clerk in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — The Merced Police Department is currently looking for a man who they say assaulted a 7-Eleven employee on Friday in Merced. Officers responded to the 7-Eleven at 2255. E. Gerard Avenue for calls of a disturbance. Officers say that the clerk and the suspect got...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Gang members arrested for drugs and guns in Atwater, police say

ATWATER, Calif. (FOX26) — Several gang members have been arrested after police say they found guns and drugs on them Friday afternoon in Atwater. The Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit was working with the Sheriff’s S.T.A.R. team in the city of Atwater. Around 4:00 p.m....
ATWATER, CA
KMPH.com

Man found dead in trash bin in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was found dead in a trash can this weekend in Tulare, police say. The Tulare Police Department got a call Saturday around 4:30 p.m. reporting a possible deceased person on South K Street, near E Kern Avenue. When officers got there, they found...
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

California Highway Patrol K9 assists officers in meth bust in Merced

MERCED, Calif. — Another successful drug bust in Merced with the help of a California Highway Patrol K9 Officer. Community members were quick to praise Shei, a CHP K9 Officer, over social media following a methamphetamine drug bust in Merced on Saturday. According to a social media post published...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Kingsburg Fire Department trains for confined space rescuing

The Kingsburg Fire Department is making sure its team is able to rescue people from all sorts of situations. Three firefighters have now finished up their Confined Space Rescue training. “This California State Fire Training course is one of many technical rescue courses required of our members who wish to...
KINGSBURG, CA
KMPH.com

Prayer vigil held for missing 22-year-old woman from Selma

SELMA, Calif. — It's been over a week since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma disappeared. "There is people searching and they don’t know the family," said Leslie Martinez, a relative of Fuente's who is thankful for all the support they have been getting. Her disappearance has gotten attention...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMPH.com

Kaiser Permanente mental health professionals on strike in California

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — More than 2,000 mental health clinicians are picketing outside Kaiser Permanente facilities across Northern California and the Central Valley. They are demanding that the nation’s largest non-profit HMO fix a mental health system they say is so broken that patients need to wait for months to get therapy.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Coalinga only a month away from running out of water

The City of Coalinga could run out of water by mid- September. The westside community gets its water allocation from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. But if Coalinga is forced to buy water on the open market it will heavily impact city services. Coalinga is only a month away from...
COALINGA, CA

