FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
KMPH.com
Suspected drunken security guard wanders in Lemoore family's back yard, hauled out by PD
LEMOORE, Calif. (FOX26 News) — A man who appears to work for a private security firm found himself in handcuffs Monday, after Lemoore Police say he drunkenly wandered into a family's backyard and garage. Surveillance video shows the whole exchange. Mathew Westwood was about to head out for work...
KMPH.com
Woman arrested, accused of hijacking public bus in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. — A woman now sits in jail after police say she hijacked a public bus loaded with passengers in Visalia. Officials say 56-year-old Annette Rocha was on the bus near the 500 block of N. Court on Tuesday when she began to attack a man and attempted to take his cell phone.
KMPH.com
Suspect in hospital after deputy-involved shooting in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now in the hospital after a shooting involving a Madera County Sheriff's Deputy Friday night. A deputy attempted to perform a subject check on a man near Krohn Street and Ellis Street at around 10:45 p.m. During the check, authorities say that...
KMPH.com
Coroner's office looking for next of kin of man found in Fresno canal
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff Coroner’s Office needs the public’s help locating the relatives of a 59-year-old man found dead in a Fresno canal. Antonio Aguilar was discovered by canal workers on Tuesday, July 19th while clearing a trash gate near Barstow and Westlawn Avenues.
KMPH.com
Suspect wanted after assaulting 7-Eleven clerk in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — The Merced Police Department is currently looking for a man who they say assaulted a 7-Eleven employee on Friday in Merced. Officers responded to the 7-Eleven at 2255. E. Gerard Avenue for calls of a disturbance. Officers say that the clerk and the suspect got...
KMPH.com
Gang members arrested for drugs and guns in Atwater, police say
ATWATER, Calif. (FOX26) — Several gang members have been arrested after police say they found guns and drugs on them Friday afternoon in Atwater. The Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit was working with the Sheriff’s S.T.A.R. team in the city of Atwater. Around 4:00 p.m....
KMPH.com
Man found dead in trash bin in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was found dead in a trash can this weekend in Tulare, police say. The Tulare Police Department got a call Saturday around 4:30 p.m. reporting a possible deceased person on South K Street, near E Kern Avenue. When officers got there, they found...
KMPH.com
California Highway Patrol K9 assists officers in meth bust in Merced
MERCED, Calif. — Another successful drug bust in Merced with the help of a California Highway Patrol K9 Officer. Community members were quick to praise Shei, a CHP K9 Officer, over social media following a methamphetamine drug bust in Merced on Saturday. According to a social media post published...
KMPH.com
Squaw Valley man involved in shootout with Fresno Co. Sheriff's deputies dies by suicide
SQUAW VALLEY, Calif. — A Squaw Valley man is dead following an overnight shooting standoff with Fresno County Sheriff's Office deputies including the Sheriff's SWAT Team that came to an end early Saturday morning. SWAT Team discovered the body of 62-year-old David Wilson just after dawn at 6:30 a.m....
KMPH.com
Several drone operators join the search to help find missing Selma woman
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The search continues for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes from Selma who has been missing for over a week now. She was last seen driving out from AM/PM onto Nebraska Avenue around 4 a.m on Sunday in Selma. Since then, multiple searches have taken place throughout where...
KMPH.com
Kingsburg Fire Department trains for confined space rescuing
The Kingsburg Fire Department is making sure its team is able to rescue people from all sorts of situations. Three firefighters have now finished up their Confined Space Rescue training. “This California State Fire Training course is one of many technical rescue courses required of our members who wish to...
KMPH.com
Prayer vigil held for missing 22-year-old woman from Selma
SELMA, Calif. — It's been over a week since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma disappeared. "There is people searching and they don’t know the family," said Leslie Martinez, a relative of Fuente's who is thankful for all the support they have been getting. Her disappearance has gotten attention...
KMPH.com
Kaiser Permanente mental health professionals on strike in California
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — More than 2,000 mental health clinicians are picketing outside Kaiser Permanente facilities across Northern California and the Central Valley. They are demanding that the nation’s largest non-profit HMO fix a mental health system they say is so broken that patients need to wait for months to get therapy.
KMPH.com
Coalinga only a month away from running out of water
The City of Coalinga could run out of water by mid- September. The westside community gets its water allocation from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. But if Coalinga is forced to buy water on the open market it will heavily impact city services. Coalinga is only a month away from...
KMPH.com
Valley braces for excessive heat with temperatures set to soar 12 degrees above average
Triple digit heat is expected to continue throughout the next several days. Beginning on Tuesday, the National Weather Service Hanford is scheduling a valley-wide excessive heat watch. If valley temperatures continue to soar higher into the triple digits, NWS Hanford could potentially upgrade this week's excessive heat watch to a...
KMPH.com
Fresno State football wraps up week two of fall camp
Fresno State football wrapped week two of fall camp. The Bulldogs play its first preseason game against Cal Poly on Sept. 1 at Valley Children's Stadium.
KMPH.com
Clovis East football prepares for season under new leadership
Clovis East football will begin the year under new leadership after a 4-5 overall year. The Timberwolves also return sophomore quarterback Tyus Miller after a breakout freshman year.
