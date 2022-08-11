ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivia, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington business offers free school supplies over weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – With back-to-school just weeks away, a Wilmington business offered free school supplies for area students. TRU Colors Brewery, on Saturday, gave out free food and refreshments which included hotdogs and cotton candy. A table of backpacks filled with school supplies were up for grabs for...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two local groups collaborate in efforts to keep Wilmington beautiful

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)–Every second Saturday of the month, the Cape Fear River Watch teams up with Keep America Beautiful to clean up a portion of Wilmington. This time, volunteers gathered at in the Smith Creek Watershed at the intersection of Princess Place Drive and 30th Street. Volunteers and then headed east and west along the railroad tracks.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Outreach programs ensure homeless people have access to Rape Crisis Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Following an arrest of a homeless man police say sexually assaulted a homeless woman in downtown Wilmington, WWAY spoke to an organization with resources available for victims. If you’re in crisis, help is available 24/7 at the Rape Crisis Center of Coastal Horizons. The non-profit...
WILMINGTON, NC
City
Bolivia, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local non-profit recycles every day litter for industrial products

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– A Wilmington non-profit that focuses on the environment has come up with a unique way to reduce litter and improve recycling efforts in New Hanover County. Keep New Hanover Beautiful has taken up a project that includes collecting and recycling cigarette butts. Cigarette butts are the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Governor Cooper appoints four locals to State Boards, Commissions

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced dozens of new appointments for people across North Carolina to various State Boards and Commissions, including four Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Jeffrey Allan Hilton, Sr. of Wilmington to the North Carolina Building Code Council. Hilton is a licensed...
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team places 2nd in competition

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team proved they’re one of the best at what they do in a recent competition in Raleigh. Members of the HazMat group took part in the South Atlantic Fire Rescue Expo’s HazMat Competition on Saturday, placing second in the event.
WILMINGTON, NC
bladenonline.com

Dr. Susan Aycock, Starts Program to Help Eliminate Cervical Cancer

Dr. Susan Aycock, a Bladen County resident and beloved health care provider in the region, is starting a medical ministry. Meredith Parker has organized a fundraiser to support Dr. Aycock’s program to help eliminate cervical cancer. According to Parker, the World Health Organization (WHO) passed a resolution calling for...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Stuff the bus campaign wraps up over weekend

Businesses around the Cape Fear region collected school supplies in barrels at the start of July. In their final push, they encouraged the public to help them stuff yellow school buses at bus stops throughout the community. Supplies collected will be divided between counselors at New Hanover and Pender County...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover Public Library holds read-a-thon for National Book Lover’s Day

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– New Hanover County Public Library and Smart Start of New Hanover County invited children and their caregivers to celebrate National Book Lover’s Day on Saturday with a read-a-thon. The event took place at the Pine Valley Public Library in Wilmington. Books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination...
WILMINGTON, NC
coastalreview.org

Wilmington angler catches state record red hind

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced Monday that it had recently certified a new state record red hind, or Epinephelus guttatus. Jared Lambert of Wilmington caught the 7-pound, 11.2-ounce fish Aug. 6 near Frying Pan Tower. The previous state record red hind weighed 7 pounds, 1.6 ounces, and was...
WILMINGTON, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Carolina Beach Police K9 ‘Demi’ receives body armor

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A police K9 in Carolina Beach is a little safer thanks to a recent donation of a bullet and slab protective vest. K9 ‘Demi’ now has a vest embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Bane, Cherokee County, NC”.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender Commissioners discuss hospital’s future

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Pender Medical Center formally called Pender Memorial Hospital is now operated by Novant Health. County commissioners have been discussing the hospital’s future and whether Novant should be allowed to renew its contract next year. Pender County’s agreement with Novant Health to operate Pender...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland VFW gathering donations for Kentucky flood victims

Leland, NC (WWAY)– The Veterans of Foreign Wars need your help to gather donations for the Kentucky flood victims. Donation boxes will be placed at Fuzzy Peach, Deb Pickett Financial Advisor Office, Blossoms Restaurant, and the Leland Cultural Arts Center. Boxes will be put out for collections starting Monday,...
LELAND, NC

