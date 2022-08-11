Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A travel guide to Wilmington, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerWilmington, NC
Walk into a Nicholas Sparks Novel with a visit to the Kindred Spirit MailboxThe Planking TravelerShallotte, NC
Ready for Adventure at the Beach? Spend the Night in a Shipping Container!The Planking TravelerCarolina Beach, NC
Rev. Richard Keaton Lives on in SENC ChurchesClaudia StackPender County, NC
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington business offers free school supplies over weekend
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – With back-to-school just weeks away, a Wilmington business offered free school supplies for area students. TRU Colors Brewery, on Saturday, gave out free food and refreshments which included hotdogs and cotton candy. A table of backpacks filled with school supplies were up for grabs for...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two local groups collaborate in efforts to keep Wilmington beautiful
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)–Every second Saturday of the month, the Cape Fear River Watch teams up with Keep America Beautiful to clean up a portion of Wilmington. This time, volunteers gathered at in the Smith Creek Watershed at the intersection of Princess Place Drive and 30th Street. Volunteers and then headed east and west along the railroad tracks.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Chairman Randy Thompson’s work recognized, receives Emergency Management Challenge Coin
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Chairman Randy Thompson was recently recognized for his efforts as co-chair of the NCACC 100 Counties Prepared task force. The inaugural Emergency Preparedness training session for the 100 Counties Prepared initiative was held Thursday. The triangle coin features the NC Emergency Management logo...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Outreach programs ensure homeless people have access to Rape Crisis Center
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Following an arrest of a homeless man police say sexually assaulted a homeless woman in downtown Wilmington, WWAY spoke to an organization with resources available for victims. If you’re in crisis, help is available 24/7 at the Rape Crisis Center of Coastal Horizons. The non-profit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Upstate organization designed to help families with sick kids helps Wilmington family
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – An organization out of upstate New York is establishing roots in the south, and held a fundrasing event in over the weekend to spread their mission to the Cape Fear region, and raised funds for families in need. The Joyce Irish Pub in Leland hosted...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local non-profit recycles every day litter for industrial products
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– A Wilmington non-profit that focuses on the environment has come up with a unique way to reduce litter and improve recycling efforts in New Hanover County. Keep New Hanover Beautiful has taken up a project that includes collecting and recycling cigarette butts. Cigarette butts are the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Governor Cooper appoints four locals to State Boards, Commissions
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced dozens of new appointments for people across North Carolina to various State Boards and Commissions, including four Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Jeffrey Allan Hilton, Sr. of Wilmington to the North Carolina Building Code Council. Hilton is a licensed...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team places 2nd in competition
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team proved they’re one of the best at what they do in a recent competition in Raleigh. Members of the HazMat group took part in the South Atlantic Fire Rescue Expo’s HazMat Competition on Saturday, placing second in the event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bladenonline.com
Dr. Susan Aycock, Starts Program to Help Eliminate Cervical Cancer
Dr. Susan Aycock, a Bladen County resident and beloved health care provider in the region, is starting a medical ministry. Meredith Parker has organized a fundraiser to support Dr. Aycock’s program to help eliminate cervical cancer. According to Parker, the World Health Organization (WHO) passed a resolution calling for...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Stuff the bus campaign wraps up over weekend
Businesses around the Cape Fear region collected school supplies in barrels at the start of July. In their final push, they encouraged the public to help them stuff yellow school buses at bus stops throughout the community. Supplies collected will be divided between counselors at New Hanover and Pender County...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover Public Library holds read-a-thon for National Book Lover’s Day
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– New Hanover County Public Library and Smart Start of New Hanover County invited children and their caregivers to celebrate National Book Lover’s Day on Saturday with a read-a-thon. The event took place at the Pine Valley Public Library in Wilmington. Books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Spectrum grant bringing high-speed internet to New Hanover County homes, small businesses
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Spectrum has been awarded a $228,784 grant to bring gigabit high-speed internet access to 105 homes and small businesses in New Hanover County. The recent grant, combined with $187,187 from Spectrum, brings the total project investment to more than $415,000. The Growing Rural...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County baseball team celebrate Dixie Youth World Series Win with a splash
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The Town Creek 8U baseball team celebrated Sunday, their Dixie Youth World Series win at The Barn in Leland. It didn’t take long for the players to change out of their uniforms into swimsuits to cool off on an inflated waterslide. There were...
coastalreview.org
Wilmington angler catches state record red hind
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced Monday that it had recently certified a new state record red hind, or Epinephelus guttatus. Jared Lambert of Wilmington caught the 7-pound, 11.2-ounce fish Aug. 6 near Frying Pan Tower. The previous state record red hind weighed 7 pounds, 1.6 ounces, and was...
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach Police K9 ‘Demi’ receives body armor
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A police K9 in Carolina Beach is a little safer thanks to a recent donation of a bullet and slab protective vest. K9 ‘Demi’ now has a vest embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Bane, Cherokee County, NC”.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender Commissioners discuss hospital’s future
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Pender Medical Center formally called Pender Memorial Hospital is now operated by Novant Health. County commissioners have been discussing the hospital’s future and whether Novant should be allowed to renew its contract next year. Pender County’s agreement with Novant Health to operate Pender...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland VFW gathering donations for Kentucky flood victims
Leland, NC (WWAY)– The Veterans of Foreign Wars need your help to gather donations for the Kentucky flood victims. Donation boxes will be placed at Fuzzy Peach, Deb Pickett Financial Advisor Office, Blossoms Restaurant, and the Leland Cultural Arts Center. Boxes will be put out for collections starting Monday,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man saves two girls from ocean using recently-installed Life Safety Rings
CASWELL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A bystander at Caswell Beach came to the rescue of two young girls struggling in the ocean this weekend. According to the Southport Fire Department, a man used the recently-installed Life Safety Rings by the Jack Helbig Foundation to bring the girls back to shore.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County finds trouble with new statewide electronic warrant system
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Across the state, the judicial system is taking steps to modernize and update technology to maintain records, rolling out a new electronic warrant system. New Hanover County judicial leaders are expressing concerns, as they experience issues with the new system. The new e-warrant...
Comments / 0