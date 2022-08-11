HANNA CITY (25 News Now) - Two people are dead after a small plane crashed while trying to land in a small Peoria County town. According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, a call came in around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses say the plane was having trouble while airborne, and tried to land between 2nd Street and Main Street. While attempting to land, it hit several buildings on the way down, crashing between Main and Second Streets in Hanna City.

HANNA CITY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO