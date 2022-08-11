Read full article on original website
Mental health concerns might be on the rise in Peoria County
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Between the weekends of August 5, and August 12, three suicides or suicide attempts occurred in Peoria County. That number is in line with the typical amount of suicides in a given year, according to Peoria County Coroner Jaime Harwood and Sheriff Chris Watkins. They attribute sudden frequency to random chance.
Tempers flare over funding for underpass in Uptown Normal
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Normal Town Council is accepting the federal government’s offer to provide additional funding as inflationary pressures are expected to increase the cost of an underpass in Uptown Normal. However, angry rhetoric preceded the council’s 5-1 vote to receive almost $3.16 million in federal...
Becky Cloyd announces Pekin Mayoral bid
PEKIN (25 News Now) - There is a new candidate for mayor in Pekin. City council member and Mayor Pro Tempore for the City of Pekin under Mayor Mark Luft Becky Cloyd is officially running for Mayor in 2023. Cloyd has a B.S. in Psychology and a M.A. in Counseling...
Peoria man creating his own American Dream one haircut at a time
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bob Khoury started cutting hair when we was 12 years old. He would hone is skills as a barber for 20 years in his home country of Lebanon. Now he’s opening his 2nd full-service barber shop in Campus Town next to Bradley University. “I...
St. Jude ‘Boil’ brings the heat
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It was a full-on cookout outside the Grand Prairie Hy-Vee in Peoria Sunday afternoon. The 14th annual St. Jude Shrimp and Corn Boil brought plenty of customers. All the money raised goes back to fund the efforts of the children’s hospital, covering every aspect from the research, to the doctors, to the patients. It kicks off a new round of fundraising after the St. Jude Telethon last weekend.
$460K in damages; accidental fire inside Peoria business Sunday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One Central Illinois business owner is starting off the work week with an estimate of nearly half a million dollars in damages. According to a news release, several agencies responded to a one-story structure fire late Sunday night at 2411 N. Knoxville Ave in Peoria. The call came from an employee around 10:40 p.m.
New Peoria gourmet popcorn shop opens
PEORIA (WEEK) - She-Pop popcorn shop officially opened its doors on Saturdays. Owner, Shelia Marshall, said she’d been making creative popcorn flavors for over a decade. She was proud to finally be able to share it with the community and show others that entrepreneurship is possible. “Don’t let nothing...
New Beginnings Worship Center hosts back-to-school giveaway
PEORIA (WEEK) - Hundreds of people showed up to New Beginnings Worship Center for their back-to-school giveaway on Saturday. It was the 13th annual event. The church gave away school supplies, backpacks, bikes, clothing, along with the free dental and physical work. There was also a mobile petting zoo and bounce house for kids to enjoy. The church said this is their way of helping the community during these harsh financial times.
Overheated hoverboard blamed for Monday evening house fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Fire Department said a Monday evening house fire was caused by an overheated hoverboard that had been plugged into a wall outlet in the home. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the basement when fire crews were called to North Osage Court, near North Trails Edge Drive, about 6:40 p.m.
Identities released of man, woman after airplane crash in Hanna City
HANNA CITY (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner has identified a husband and wife killed after a plane crash in Hanna City. James W. Evanson, 75, and his wife Lisa K. Evanson, 67, both of Santa Fe, New Mexico, were identified as the pilot and passenger, respectively. The...
‘Ignite Peoria’ shines light on local creative power
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This weekend, local creativity was on full display at the Peoria Civic Center. ‘Ignite Peoria’ is an annual event bringing together makers, musicians, artists, and more from the area under one roof to show off their creative talents. The free festival provides over 100 interactive booths and workshops for visitors to take part in and learn more.
Nice work week weather!
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Comfortable morning temperatures will climb into the low 80s this afternoon. Communities north of I-74 will start with some sunshine and can expect partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Those living further to the south of I-74 area starting with more clouds this morning and will likely see a decrease in cloud cover as a storm system departs to the south. Rain chances are expected to remain south of the 25 News viewing area.
India Fest makes comeback to Peoria Riverfront after two-year hiatus
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Following a two-year hiatus from the COVID-19 pandemic, India Fest is making its return to the Peoria Riverfront. Featuring Indian food, music, clothes and accessories, it’s a chance to celebrate Indian culture. The event is put on by the Indo-American Society of Peoria. Board members said the return of the festival isn’t the only reason it’s significant, it’s also the 75th anniversary of Indian independence.
Pleasant summer weather on tap this week
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Clouds continue to linger as a low pressure system is exiting the region this afternoon. Overnight, we’ll stay partly to mostly cloudy, and lows will fall into the low to mid 60s. Clouds will stick around tomorrow making for another partly to mostly cloudy day. Monday will be very similar to Sunday and highs will be in the low 80s.
Mid-morning shooting leaves one injured
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say one man is in critical condition after being shot Monday morning. Police spokeswoman Semone Roth say police were called to the intersection of West John H. Gwynn Junior Avenue and North Sand Street around 9:15 AM Monday, regarding a five-round shotspotter alert.
Two dead after plane crash in Hanna City
HANNA CITY (25 News Now) - Two people are dead after a small plane crashed while trying to land in a small Peoria County town. According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, a call came in around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses say the plane was having trouble while airborne, and tried to land between 2nd Street and Main Street. While attempting to land, it hit several buildings on the way down, crashing between Main and Second Streets in Hanna City.
25 Sports Tour - Peoria Richwoods Knights
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Our 25 Sports Tour stops at Peoria Richwoods to preview the Knights. After a tough year one as Richwoods head coach last fall, Jim Ulrich is excited about the strides his team has taken heading into this season. “I think we’re a little faster,” Ulrich...
Witness confirms plausibility of suspect details in Brewer murder trial
LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - New testimony says a man accused of killing three people may be telling the truth about what happened. The defense continued to bring witnesses forward as the trial of Clifford Brewer continued Monday in Pontiac. The defense called forensic pathologist Dr. Shaku Teas forward...
Investigators work to determine cause of fatal crash as site is cleared
HANNA CITY (25 News Now) - Cleanup was underway in Peoria County after a deadly plane crash that took the lives of two people Saturday afternoon. Officials got to work with available evidence to piece together what lead to the weekend tragedy in Hanna City. Members of the National Transportation Safety Board, or NTSB, were on the scene Sunday morning.
25 Sports Monday - Morton Potters preview, plus high school golf and local prep stars heading to the next level
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Our 25 Sports Tour stops in Morton to preview the Potters. Plus, Metamora’s Ben Wallace commits to Illinois State football and Washington’s Mitch Coughlon commits to Bradley soccer. Also, golfers take the course for the Peoria Notre Dame Golf Invite.
