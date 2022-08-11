ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonough, GA

CBS 46

Austell police save the lives of potential bridge jumpers

AUSTELL, Ga. (CBS46) - From the moment the call came in, Austell Police knew they had to act quickly. “There’s a person standing up on this bridge, there’s a person standing on this bridge, and I think he’s about to jump,” a 911 caller said. Officer...
CBS 46

Kemp: Ex-police chief to run Georgia Bureau of Investigation

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is naming a former police chief of two suburban Atlanta counties as the next director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Michael “Mike” Register would replace Vic Reynolds. Kemp in June named Reynolds as a superior court judge in Cobb County.
CBS 46

Man found shot to death in the middle of the road in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are looking for a gunman after a man was found dead in the middle of the road in southeast Atlanta. According to police, a random driver found the victim’s body around 11:15 p.m. Monday night on the 700 block of Hutchens Road SE. They say the victim was apparently shot once.
Jordan Dawson
11Alive

5 shot, 1 dead in Clayton County incident, police say

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Five people were shot and one person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Clayton County, police said. The Clayton County Police Department said they responded to 5420 Riverdale Road in unincorporated College Park around 11 p.m. Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Kiyre...
CBS 46

Gwinnett County man sentenced to 25 years for human trafficking

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge sentenced Devonta Alexander Williams to 25 years for trafficking a 14-year-old victim. Williams must spend 15 years in prison and will be listed on the sex offender registry. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Williams trafficked the victim out...
CBS 46

Atlanta Council approves effort to lease jail space to Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Monday, the Atlanta City Council approved to lease jail space at the Atlanta City Detention Center to Fulton County. “It really is time to do something to take care of our brothers and sisters and constituents who are held in terrible conditions through no fault of their own, only through their case,” said Councilmember Michael Julian Bond, who sponsored the proposal.
CBS 46

Two 19-year-olds identified as victims of Cobb County murder-suicide

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A murder-suicide is under investigation in Cobb County, according to Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit. Police officials tell CBS46 News officers responded to the 1900 block of Olive Springs Road in Marietta after calls of a female that was shot around 9:30 a.m. Upon...
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Weekend of gun violence claims another life in Atlanta, leaves nine wounded

Atlanta reached a deadly milestone last week as the city officially recorded its 100th homicide of 2022, and the gun violence continued to play out over the weekend taking another life. Here are the incidents reported by the Atlanta Police Department in chronological order beginning late Friday afternoon. On Aug. 12 around 4:30 p.m., officers […] The post Weekend of gun violence claims another life in Atlanta, leaves nine wounded appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
WXIA 11 Alive

Two teens killed in suspected murder-suicide in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said two people were found dead at a scene outside Smyrna on Saturday morning in what they believe is a murder-suicide. The Cobb County Police Department said it happened in the area of Olive Springs Road. Around 9:25 a.m., police said 911 dispatchers received...
