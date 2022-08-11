ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Monday, the Atlanta City Council approved to lease jail space at the Atlanta City Detention Center to Fulton County. “It really is time to do something to take care of our brothers and sisters and constituents who are held in terrible conditions through no fault of their own, only through their case,” said Councilmember Michael Julian Bond, who sponsored the proposal.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO