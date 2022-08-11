Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Related
CBS 46
Children under Fulton DFACS care housed in offices, creating dangerous conditions
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As Georgia’s foster care system remains overburdened, a three-month long CBS46 investigation uncovered children living in Fulton County offices for weeks to months at a time. But the investigation also revealed instances of drugs, children running away, stealing, fighting workers and each other, conditions which...
CBS 46
Austell police save the lives of potential bridge jumpers
AUSTELL, Ga. (CBS46) - From the moment the call came in, Austell Police knew they had to act quickly. “There’s a person standing up on this bridge, there’s a person standing on this bridge, and I think he’s about to jump,” a 911 caller said. Officer...
Atlanta woman says police burst into her home, threw her on ground over missing remote, chess board
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is suing after she says an officer broke down her door, went inside her home and slammed her to the ground. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The officer’s bodycam captured the violent encounter where the woman was handcuffed,...
CBS 46
Decatur Police working to locate driver, identify victim of deadly hit and run
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are looking for a driver after a deadly hit and run crash Monday night in Decatur. According to the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Clairemont Avenue around 11:35 p.m. in reference to an accident involving a pedestrian. Decatur...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Kemp: Ex-police chief to run Georgia Bureau of Investigation
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is naming a former police chief of two suburban Atlanta counties as the next director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Michael “Mike” Register would replace Vic Reynolds. Kemp in June named Reynolds as a superior court judge in Cobb County.
6 metro teens arrested after multiple stolen cars found on I-985, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested six teens they say are connected to several car thefts across north Georgia. The teens’ ages range from 15- to 17-years old. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded Wednesday morning to Interstate 985 near exit 16 after they received a suspicious activity call.
CBS 46
Man found shot to death in the middle of the road in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are looking for a gunman after a man was found dead in the middle of the road in southeast Atlanta. According to police, a random driver found the victim’s body around 11:15 p.m. Monday night on the 700 block of Hutchens Road SE. They say the victim was apparently shot once.
Woman shot in the lip after being jumped by party-goers, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A woman was grazed by a bullet at a party Saturday after being in a fight. Atlanta police said officers were called out to the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd SW at 11:45 p.m. about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
RELATED PEOPLE
5 shot, 1 dead in Clayton County incident, police say
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Five people were shot and one person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Clayton County, police said. The Clayton County Police Department said they responded to 5420 Riverdale Road in unincorporated College Park around 11 p.m. Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Kiyre...
CBS 46
Gwinnett County man sentenced to 25 years for human trafficking
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge sentenced Devonta Alexander Williams to 25 years for trafficking a 14-year-old victim. Williams must spend 15 years in prison and will be listed on the sex offender registry. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Williams trafficked the victim out...
CBS 46
Atlanta Council approves effort to lease jail space to Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Monday, the Atlanta City Council approved to lease jail space at the Atlanta City Detention Center to Fulton County. “It really is time to do something to take care of our brothers and sisters and constituents who are held in terrible conditions through no fault of their own, only through their case,” said Councilmember Michael Julian Bond, who sponsored the proposal.
CBS 46
Two 19-year-olds identified as victims of Cobb County murder-suicide
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A murder-suicide is under investigation in Cobb County, according to Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit. Police officials tell CBS46 News officers responded to the 1900 block of Olive Springs Road in Marietta after calls of a female that was shot around 9:30 a.m. Upon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Father kidnapped at gun point, forced to withdraw money in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of robbing a father at gunpoint in front of his teenage kids and forcing him to withdraw money from an ATM is off the streets, thanks to DeKalb County Police. On Wednesday afternoon, officers were sent to Meadow Lane, where they spoke...
CBS 46
Man wanted by police chased into Bibb County swamp that ‘alligator inhabits’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Officers in Bibb County arrested and charged a man with obstruction, interference, and probation violation recently. But, the story of how they apprehended the man is one that they’ll never forget. Upon executing a search warrant at a home on Grover Drive, Bibb County detectives...
Weekend of gun violence claims another life in Atlanta, leaves nine wounded
Atlanta reached a deadly milestone last week as the city officially recorded its 100th homicide of 2022, and the gun violence continued to play out over the weekend taking another life. Here are the incidents reported by the Atlanta Police Department in chronological order beginning late Friday afternoon. On Aug. 12 around 4:30 p.m., officers […] The post Weekend of gun violence claims another life in Atlanta, leaves nine wounded appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
CBS 46
2 teens shot after fight breaks out during house party, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two male teenagers were shot and taken to the hospital Saturday night during a house party in northeast Atlanta, police said Sunday. Atlanta police say they were called to a party at a house on Middlesex Dr. NE around 11:30 p.m. When officers got there, they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Weapon scare following student fight leads to Gwinnett high school lockdown
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Schools officials said a fight between students led to a hard lockdown at Berkmar High School Thursday afternoon. In a letter being sent home to parents, the district said two students got into a fight right before dismissal and another student said they saw a weapon.
Atlanta woman found on shot on interstate, acquaintance named suspect, police say
ATLANTA — Police said a woman was shot in southwest Atlanta Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers were called out to the area of I-75-85 SB/I-20-EB about a person shot at 5:30 a.m. When they got to the scene, they found a...
WXIA 11 Alive
Two teens killed in suspected murder-suicide in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said two people were found dead at a scene outside Smyrna on Saturday morning in what they believe is a murder-suicide. The Cobb County Police Department said it happened in the area of Olive Springs Road. Around 9:25 a.m., police said 911 dispatchers received...
Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s daughter arrested on suspicion of DUI, underage drinking
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter, Ariana Biermann, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and other charges in Forsyth County this weekend. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they responded to reports of an accident early...
Comments / 1