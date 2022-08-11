ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

Comments / 1

Related
bigislandvideonews.com

Kealoha Beach Park Closure Extended

HILO, Hawaiʻi - County officials say the closure of James Kealoha Beach Park in Keaukaha is being extended through Wednesday, August 17, due to unanticipated work delays. (BIVN) – The planned closure of James Kealoha Beach Park in Keauhaha has been extended to the middle of this week.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Stephen Pause Named Hawaiʻi County Public Works Director

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Stephen Pause has been serving as the Acting Director for DPW over the past two months, following the departure of previous director Ikaika Rodenhurst. (BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi has named Stephen Pause as the Director of the Department of Public Works. In...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hāmākua Families Win Big at Keiki Fishing Tournament

Hawai‘i Police Department’s Hāmākua Community Policing Section congratulated all the winners and thanked all the participants who partook in the second-annual Hawai‘i Isle Police Activities League/DARE Hawaii Back to School Fishing Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 7 at the Laupāhoehoe Point Beach Park. About 60...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hawaii County, HI
Hawaii County, HI
Government
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hilo: Tamari

I'm always searching for new eateries to try whenever I'm in Hilo, and my newest new-to-me find is Tamari Japanese Lunch Shop, a tiny hole-in-the-wall, cash-only, one-man-operation. The plate lunches are reasonably-priced. I thought the Chicken Katsu Curry was delish. The Chicken Katsu was tender and juicy (and not pre-made,...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

HPD Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Aug. 12, 2022

DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Aug. 12, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
The Associated Press

Social media model arrested in Hawaii on murder charge

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Law enforcement in Hawaii on Wednesday arrested social media model Courtney Clenney on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. Hawaii County police said in a statement they assisted the U.S. Marshals Service as they arrested the 26-year-old in Laupahoehoe, which is on the Big Island. Officers used an arrest warrant issued by Miami-Dade County, Florida. She’s being held at the East Hawaii Detention Center while she waits for her initial court appearance in Hilo District Court on Thursday, police said. The police statement gave no details about the accusations against her, but the Miami Herald reported that Clenney is accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in April.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

HPD Seeks Public Help Identifying Robbery Suspect

Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a woman wanted for questions in robbery investigation in Hilo. The investigation stems from an incident that occurred on Puainako Street on Aug. 5 at 4:55 p.m. Hawai‘i police describe the female suspect as having a medium complexion, between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 to 180 pounds, with dark brown hair. She has an unknown type of tattoo on the right side of her chest.
HILO, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cronin
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island man sentenced to 10 years for abusing his teen girlfriend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Puna man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a domestic abuse incident involving his teenage girlfriend. Douglas Wayne Soares Jr., 26, pleaded guilty in March to four offenses, including first-degree assault and three counts of felony abuse of family or household members. “There...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Pahoa man sentenced to 10 years in prison on multiple drug, gun charges

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 34-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on several drug and gun charges, the Hawaii County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. In April, Jordan Makaala Valente Kaneshiro, of Pahoa, pleaded guilty to seven felony offenses, including several counts of promoting a dangerous drug and ownership of possession of a firearm.
PAHOA, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Brush Fire#Us Army#The U S Army Garrison#P Hakuloa Training Area#State
scoringlive.com

Lunas overcome slow start to rally past Vikings

HILO, Hawaii — The eighth-ranked Lahainaluna football team faced quite the test on the road Saturday night. After a bit of a shaky start to the contest, the Lunas found their groove with a 21-point second quarter en route to a 28-20 win over unranked Hilo in a non-league game before a crowd of about 1,200 fans on a humid evening at Dr. Francis Wong Stadium.
LAHAINA, HI
scoringlive.com

Pettypool helps lead Keaau to season-opening win over Kalani

Keaau started its 2022 campaign with a notch in the win column, knocking off Kalani, 36-21, in a Saturday game under the lights at Keaau High School Stadium. The Cougars' played host to an Oahu team for the first time since Aug. 16, 2014, a 33-14 loss to Saint Francis, and the win also marked the first win over a non-BIIF opponent in well over a decade.
KEAAU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy