Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandvideonews.com
Kealoha Beach Park Closure Extended
HILO, Hawaiʻi - County officials say the closure of James Kealoha Beach Park in Keaukaha is being extended through Wednesday, August 17, due to unanticipated work delays. (BIVN) – The planned closure of James Kealoha Beach Park in Keauhaha has been extended to the middle of this week.
bigislandvideonews.com
Stephen Pause Named Hawaiʻi County Public Works Director
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Stephen Pause has been serving as the Acting Director for DPW over the past two months, following the departure of previous director Ikaika Rodenhurst. (BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi has named Stephen Pause as the Director of the Department of Public Works. In...
Hawaii County Council: Big Island Voters Choose New Faces
Twenty-three candidates vied for two-year, nonpartisan seats on the Hawaii County Council in Saturday’s primary election. All nine districts had at least two candidates in the race except for District 7 where incumbent Rebecca Villegas ran unopposed. District 7 encompasses Central Kona and portions of South and North Kona.
bigislandnow.com
Hāmākua Families Win Big at Keiki Fishing Tournament
Hawai‘i Police Department’s Hāmākua Community Policing Section congratulated all the winners and thanked all the participants who partook in the second-annual Hawai‘i Isle Police Activities League/DARE Hawaii Back to School Fishing Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 7 at the Laupāhoehoe Point Beach Park. About 60...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Tamari
I'm always searching for new eateries to try whenever I'm in Hilo, and my newest new-to-me find is Tamari Japanese Lunch Shop, a tiny hole-in-the-wall, cash-only, one-man-operation. The plate lunches are reasonably-priced. I thought the Chicken Katsu Curry was delish. The Chicken Katsu was tender and juicy (and not pre-made,...
bigislandnow.com
HPD Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Aug. 12, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Aug. 12, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
Social media model arrested in Hawaii on murder charge
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Law enforcement in Hawaii on Wednesday arrested social media model Courtney Clenney on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. Hawaii County police said in a statement they assisted the U.S. Marshals Service as they arrested the 26-year-old in Laupahoehoe, which is on the Big Island. Officers used an arrest warrant issued by Miami-Dade County, Florida. She’s being held at the East Hawaii Detention Center while she waits for her initial court appearance in Hilo District Court on Thursday, police said. The police statement gave no details about the accusations against her, but the Miami Herald reported that Clenney is accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in April.
bigislandnow.com
HPD Seeks Public Help Identifying Robbery Suspect
Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a woman wanted for questions in robbery investigation in Hilo. The investigation stems from an incident that occurred on Puainako Street on Aug. 5 at 4:55 p.m. Hawai‘i police describe the female suspect as having a medium complexion, between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 to 180 pounds, with dark brown hair. She has an unknown type of tattoo on the right side of her chest.
RELATED PEOPLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island man sentenced to 10 years for abusing his teen girlfriend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Puna man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a domestic abuse incident involving his teenage girlfriend. Douglas Wayne Soares Jr., 26, pleaded guilty in March to four offenses, including first-degree assault and three counts of felony abuse of family or household members. “There...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Pahoa man sentenced to 10 years in prison on multiple drug, gun charges
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 34-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on several drug and gun charges, the Hawaii County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. In April, Jordan Makaala Valente Kaneshiro, of Pahoa, pleaded guilty to seven felony offenses, including several counts of promoting a dangerous drug and ownership of possession of a firearm.
Big Island Deputy Prosecutor Ordered To Stop Alleged Harassment
A court has ordered a deputy prosecutor in Hilo to stop allegedly harassing his neighbor, a disabled veteran. District Judge Kanani Laubach issued a temporary restraining order on Wednesday against Randall Winston “Bew” Albright and his wife Nicole Albright, a massage therapist also known as Isis. According to...
The Flight Deal
Hawaiian Air: Los Angeles – Hilo, Hawaii (and vice versa). $246. Roundtrip, including all Taxes
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
scoringlive.com
Lunas overcome slow start to rally past Vikings
HILO, Hawaii — The eighth-ranked Lahainaluna football team faced quite the test on the road Saturday night. After a bit of a shaky start to the contest, the Lunas found their groove with a 21-point second quarter en route to a 28-20 win over unranked Hilo in a non-league game before a crowd of about 1,200 fans on a humid evening at Dr. Francis Wong Stadium.
scoringlive.com
Pettypool helps lead Keaau to season-opening win over Kalani
Keaau started its 2022 campaign with a notch in the win column, knocking off Kalani, 36-21, in a Saturday game under the lights at Keaau High School Stadium. The Cougars' played host to an Oahu team for the first time since Aug. 16, 2014, a 33-14 loss to Saint Francis, and the win also marked the first win over a non-BIIF opponent in well over a decade.
Comments / 1