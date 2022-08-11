ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

abc27 News

South Western pushing for more in Year 2, FNF 2022 Preview

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — South Western shocked the YAIAA last season with a 6-4 record, making the playoffs under first year head coach Tony Shermeyer. The Mustangs had one of the most dynamic offenses in York Adams, and completely transformed the way opponents had to prepare for South Western. Shermeyer runs a RPO style offense, […]
HANOVER, PA
abc27 News

Middletown Tough, 2022 FNF Preview

MIDDLETOWN, Pa (WHTM) — There are few programs as historic as the Middletown Blue Raider football team. Their program is spread across the record books, with five District lll titles in Class 3A. And last season under first-year head coach Scott Acri, they made it back into the district playoffs before being bounced by eventual […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Milton Hershey's Molli Hogbin gets her first college opportunity

Milton Hershey’s Molli Hogbin looks like she is poised for a breakout in the Mid-Penn this year, and the college coaches have taken notice. And, touring with Tina Thomas - who’s also her head coach at Milton Hershey - and Central PA Elite up-and-down the East Coast and a stop in Chicago on the AAU circuit, the 6-foot-4 rising senior center announced on Twitter Saturday that she has received her first offer from Roosevelt.
MILTON, PA
FOX43.com

Dallastown's Kenny Johnson joins the Sunday Sitdown

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Ask any defensive back in District 3, and they'll tell you that catching up with Dallastown's Kenny Johnson is easier said than done. Luckily for FOX43 Sports, he was sitting down when we had him as a guest for the Sunday Sitdown. In June, the senior...
DALLASTOWN, PA
WGAL

14-year-old shot in Hall Manor in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 14-year-old was shot in the arm Sunday night in Hall Manor in Harrisburg. Police said the teenager was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip online.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

1 dead after I-81 crash in Dauphin County: state police

A tractor-trailer crash killed one person on Interstate 81 Sunday afternoon near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania State Police said. Trooper Megan Frazer said I-81 north shut down around 2:35 p.m. after a tractor-trailer crashed between exit 67 to Cameron Street in Harrisburg, and exit 69 to Progress Avenue in Susquehanna Township. One...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Public invited to Dauphin County recruitment event for CDL operators, other positions: PennDOT

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a job fair this week for job seekers to learn about the following positions the department offers in Dauphin County:. Winter temporary and permanent CDL operator (starting pay is $21/hr.) Transportation equipment operator trainee (starting pay is $19.38/hr.) Diesel and construction equipment...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (8/13/22)

Alan S. Wilt, 68, of Hummelstown passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. He was born April 21, 1954, to Gene and Ruthetta (Aumon) Wilt. He was a 1972 graduate of West Perry High School, where he excelled in baseball, basketball and football; a member of Zion United Church of Christ, Blain; and was an avid golfer and fan of Oklahoma University football and the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins.
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. collision with pickup truck

A 43-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a Sunday night crash on a Lancaster County road, the coroner’s office said. Tyrone Gardner, 44, of Coatesville, Chester County, was driving a motorcycle that collided with a pickup truck around 10:30 p.m. on Lincoln Highway East at Route 30 in East Lampeter Township, according to the coroner’s office.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

