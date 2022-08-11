Milton Hershey’s Molli Hogbin looks like she is poised for a breakout in the Mid-Penn this year, and the college coaches have taken notice. And, touring with Tina Thomas - who’s also her head coach at Milton Hershey - and Central PA Elite up-and-down the East Coast and a stop in Chicago on the AAU circuit, the 6-foot-4 rising senior center announced on Twitter Saturday that she has received her first offer from Roosevelt.

MILTON, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO