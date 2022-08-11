Read full article on original website
Cumberland Valley wants state title at home, FNF 2022 Preview
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the new home for the PIAA State Football Championship, Cumberland Valley wants to win a state title on their home turf in 2022. Headed into his third season at the helm, CV Head Coach Josh Oswalt doesn’t shy away from big expectations. He wants the Eagles to win a District […]
Watch scenes from CV football practice, August 15, 2022: video
Mid-Penn football will begin in a few weeks, and the conference’s teams are already in full swing with training camp. Watch the video for scenes from the Cumberland Valley football team this evening.
‘Day 1 - Day Won’: The first day of school at Milton Hershey School, photos
Milton Hershey School started the 2022-23 school year on Monday, Aug. 15, with a plan - “Day 1 - Day Won.”. “During the all-school assembly, the theme for the new school year was introduced: Day 1…Day WON – a charge for every student to take this new year as a fresh start, try their best, set goals and accomplish them, and ultimately win the day!”
South Western pushing for more in Year 2, FNF 2022 Preview
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — South Western shocked the YAIAA last season with a 6-4 record, making the playoffs under first year head coach Tony Shermeyer. The Mustangs had one of the most dynamic offenses in York Adams, and completely transformed the way opponents had to prepare for South Western. Shermeyer runs a RPO style offense, […]
Bishop McDevitt will host ‘Thin Blue Line Game’ to commemorate fallen policeman, firefighters
The Thin Blue Line Game is deeper than just four quarters of high school football. It is an event that pays homage to all the brave law enforcement officers and firefighters who tragically lost their lives in the line of duty while upholding promises of protecting the communities they swore to serve.
Lower Dauphin girls start soccer practice for the 2022 season
Lower Dauphin High School girls soccer head coach Nic Amici runs his team through their paces on the first day of practice for the 2022 season. Lower Dauphin is looking to get back to the District III playoffs after making it to the semifinals in 2021, at Hummelstown, Pa., Aug. 15, 2022.
Middletown Tough, 2022 FNF Preview
MIDDLETOWN, Pa (WHTM) — There are few programs as historic as the Middletown Blue Raider football team. Their program is spread across the record books, with five District lll titles in Class 3A. And last season under first-year head coach Scott Acri, they made it back into the district playoffs before being bounced by eventual […]
Middletown superintendent confirms investigation into football team hazing
Middletown Area School District Superintendent Chelton Hunter acknowledged an ongoing investigation into the high school’s football team for “improper conduct” in a letter to parents on Monday. The investigation into hazing occurring within the football team was confirmed by Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo on Saturday.
Milton Hershey’s Molli Hogbin gets her first college opportunity
Milton Hershey’s Molli Hogbin looks like she is poised for a breakout in the Mid-Penn this year, and the college coaches have taken notice. And, touring with Tina Thomas - who’s also her head coach at Milton Hershey - and Central PA Elite up-and-down the East Coast and a stop in Chicago on the AAU circuit, the 6-foot-4 rising senior center announced on Twitter Saturday that she has received her first offer from Roosevelt.
Police investigating hazing incident on Middletown football team
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 5:30 p.m. with new details. Lower Swatara police are investigating reports of hazing on the Middletown high school football team, Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo confirmed Saturday. Police learned of the incident Friday and detectives coordinated with the child abuse coordinator...
Dallastown's Kenny Johnson joins the Sunday Sitdown
DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Ask any defensive back in District 3, and they'll tell you that catching up with Dallastown's Kenny Johnson is easier said than done. Luckily for FOX43 Sports, he was sitting down when we had him as a guest for the Sunday Sitdown. In June, the senior...
A first among firsts: York Academy, with 193 days to cover, has its first day of school before others
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Students and parents throughout the Midstate are getting ready for their first day of school. However, one school is doing more than getting ready. It’s already the first day of school at York Academy Regional Charter School. Last year, as at some other schools,...
Site announced for first state forest area for motorized recreation
A 5,600-acre tract near McAdoo, Schuylkill County, will be developed into first state-owned recreation area for motorized off-road vehicles. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources recently announced the purchase of the land, which has been designated as the Catawissa Recreation Area.
14-year-old shot in Hall Manor in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 14-year-old was shot in the arm Sunday night in Hall Manor in Harrisburg. Police said the teenager was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip online.
1 dead after I-81 crash in Dauphin County: state police
A tractor-trailer crash killed one person on Interstate 81 Sunday afternoon near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania State Police said. Trooper Megan Frazer said I-81 north shut down around 2:35 p.m. after a tractor-trailer crashed between exit 67 to Cameron Street in Harrisburg, and exit 69 to Progress Avenue in Susquehanna Township. One...
Public invited to Dauphin County recruitment event for CDL operators, other positions: PennDOT
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a job fair this week for job seekers to learn about the following positions the department offers in Dauphin County:. Winter temporary and permanent CDL operator (starting pay is $21/hr.) Transportation equipment operator trainee (starting pay is $19.38/hr.) Diesel and construction equipment...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (8/13/22)
Alan S. Wilt, 68, of Hummelstown passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. He was born April 21, 1954, to Gene and Ruthetta (Aumon) Wilt. He was a 1972 graduate of West Perry High School, where he excelled in baseball, basketball and football; a member of Zion United Church of Christ, Blain; and was an avid golfer and fan of Oklahoma University football and the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins.
Best Eats near Hersheypark; Little League playoffs; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 12, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. collision with pickup truck
A 43-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a Sunday night crash on a Lancaster County road, the coroner’s office said. Tyrone Gardner, 44, of Coatesville, Chester County, was driving a motorcycle that collided with a pickup truck around 10:30 p.m. on Lincoln Highway East at Route 30 in East Lampeter Township, according to the coroner’s office.
Bullets shatter large picture window at Harrisburg restaurant in Midtown
UPDATE: Pastorante has created a GoFundMe to help pay for repairs. A Harrisburg restaurant still struggling to overcome the financial burden of COVID-19 is facing thousands of dollars in additional costs after the building’s front window was shot out last week.
