Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z Fans Are Loving The Series' Crunchyroll Arrival
Crunchyroll has seen more than a few changes following the merging of the streaming service with Funimation. With Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super being added to Crunchyroll's library a few months ago, the Japanese subbed version of Z has landed on the platform, with this new iteration being taken from the fabled "Dragon Box" version. Needless to say, Dragon Ball fans are making the rounds on social media in reaction to this major news.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Releases Surprising First Look at Chapter 87
The battle against Gas came to an end in the previous chapter of Dragon Ball Super, but a new draft for Chapter 87 of the Shonen series hints at the idea that the battles of the Granolah Arc aren't quite finished yet. As it stands, the manga hasn't made any hints as to what will take place following the current arc, though this surprising preview moment might give us an idea of a character that is returning to the franchise after being away for quite some time.
ComicBook
WWE: Early WrestleMania 39 Ticket Sales Results
WWE held the WrestleMania 39 Launch Party last Thursday for its tickets going on sale the following morning. WWE's biggest annual event will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California on April 1-2, and while no matches have been announced the big rumor for the show is that the lineup will include Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey. The excitement surrounding the show seems to have carried over into ticket sales as the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer is reporting that more than 10,000 combo tickets (which get fans into both nights) have already been sold.
ComicBook
Sasha Banks and Naomi Attend Marvel's She-Hulk Premiere
It has been almost three months since Sasha Banks and Naomi dropped their WWE Women's Tag Titles on then-Executive Vice President of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis's desk and walked out of the company. The team cited creative frustrations, as Naomi was scheduled to pin Banks in a six-woman match to become No. 1 contender for the Raw Women's Title. The two wanted their focus to be on the women's tag division, which they were champions of, and saw sending one of them into a singles program while simultaneously teasing dissension within their team would not help them accomplish that goal.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
How Dexter Lumis' Strange Monday Night Raw Spots Hint at Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
At this point, Bray Wyatt's return to WWE feels more like a matter of "when" than "if." Since taking over creative, Paul LeVesque (Triple H) has been steadily bringing back popular talent that had been cut by the previous regime, and Wyatt was perhaps the most shocking release in recent WWE history. Several reports have indicated that a Wyatt return could be on the horizon, but what if Triple H is already planting seeds for Wyatt's comeback on Monday Night Raw?
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Has Not Missed Released WWE Star
Recently on Booker T's podcast, "The Hall Of Fame," the five-time former WCW World Champion took the opportunity to talk about former WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman. "You know, I haven't missed Braun Strowman," Booker T said with a laugh. He continued on saying, "Out of sight, out of mind. If you're gone from TV for more than a significant amount of time, people forget you just like that." Strowman, whose release in 2021 was met with surprise, had just been Universal Champion the year prior. Right before his release, Strowman was involved in a storyline with Drew McIntyre and then-WWE Champion, The Almighty Bobby Lashley.
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
ComicBook
Former WWE Star Teases Reunion with United States Champion Bobby Lashley
Bobby Lashley is back to his dominating ways. "The All-Mighty" kicked off the year in a big way, dethroning then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble. Lashley would drop that title just three weeks later at WWE Elimination Chamber, despite not getting the chance to properly defend it. He would then set his sights on Omos, ending the Nigerian Giant's undefeated streak at WWE WrestleMania 38 this past April. It wouldn't take long for Lashley to decorate his waist once again, as he captured the WWE United States Title from Theory at WWE Money in the Bank.
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles
In the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast (via Fightful), Kevin Nash criticized the way WWE has been booking Omos and doesn’t think he should have stopped being AJ Styles’ bodyguard. He said: “Well, I don’t think you put him against two guys on your number one...
ComicBook
Top AEW Prospect Shoots Down Idea of Working for WWE
Konosuke Takeshita has become one of AEW's hottest prospects over the past year, with impressive TV matches against the likes of Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli. The 27-year-old star is currently under contract with DDT Pro-Wrestling in Japan and has been on an excursion to work in promotions like AEW, Progress, Defy, PWG and GCW. He's currently headed back to Japan to work an upcoming DDT event this weekend, but recently told Cultaholic that he's looking to get back to the United States. And while WWE has changed its creative direction under Paul Levesque, he admitted he has no interest in working for that promotion.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball x Fortnite Has Given the World the Gift of Dancing Goku
Dragon Ball is taking over the Internet right now, and we have a big new collaboration to thank. In celebration of its new movie, Dragon Ball Super has teamed up with Fortnite for an epic crossover that kicked off today. And thanks to the mash-up, fans have been given a true gift in the form of Goku dancing.
hotnewhiphop.com
The Game's Eminem Diss Track Roasted By Fans On Twitter
The Game is a legendary artist in his own right, although. over the years, he has gotten himself into some trouble with his bars. He is an artist who has no issues with offending people, but sometimes, he goes so far over the top that fans don't really know how to support it. This has led to lots of online criticism over the last few years, and when he announced a 10-minute Eminem diss track, you can be sure that fans were chomping at the bit to let their feelings be heard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
WWE Announces Another United States Championship Match For This Week's WWE Raw (8/15)
Bobby Lashley successfully retained his United States Championship on this past week's Monday Night Raw, defeating Ciampa despite outside interference from The Miz and a great effort from the former NXT Champion. But WWE fans won't have to wait long to see him put the gold on the line again, as it has been announced his next title defense is against AJ Styles on the Aug. 15 episode of Raw. Styles has been somewhat in the background for the last few weeks, taking out either Miz or Ciampa whenever they try to interfere in matches at ringside.
ComicBook
WWE Thinks Raw & Smackdown Rights Might Go To Netflix Or Other Streaming Service
WWE hosted its latest quarterly earnings presentation on Tuesday morning, hosted by Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Frank Riddick. The presentation included McMahon celebrating the improved viewership for the past quarter's premium live events compared to the previous year as well as the improved viewership for Monday Night Raw. Khan then brought up the upcoming television rights renewals for both Raw and SmackDown, which are currently partnered with NBCUniversal and FOX respectively. Khan claimed that the group of potential bidders for the two shows has gotten even more crowded since the last round of negotiations and once again brought up Netflix as a potential bidder.
NFL・
ComicBook
Attack on Titan's Armored Titan Readies to Fight With Awesome Cosplay
One awesome cosplay is ready for Reiner Braun's Armored Titan power to come back for Attack on Titan's final season! The second part of the anime's fourth and final season wrapped up earlier this year, but left fans on a huge cliffhanger. It was announced shortly after that the series would be returning for a full and potentially final, final Part 3, and thus fans have been waiting to see more ever since. But there are still many characters left hanging in the balance as Eren Yeager's Final Titan power has begun to destroy the rest of the world.
ComicBook
Triple H Reveals WWE WrestleMania 39 Has Already Sold a Massive Amount of Tickets
The Showcase of the Immortals is heading to La La Land. WWE will bring WWE WrestleMania 39 to SoFi Stadium, the home of Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams, in April 2023 and are already expecting a packed house for the two-night event. Speaking on WWE's second quarter earnings call, Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and head of WWE creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque revealed that the company sold 90,000 tickets for WWE WrestleMania 39 in the first 24 hours (h/t Wrestle Zone). This equates to roughly 80% of total tickets available across the two nights. Levesque also emphasized that WWE has never sold that many tickets that quickly.
ComicBook
New Lord of the Rings Game Announced
A new video game tied to Middle-earth and The Lord of the Rings has today been announced to be in development. Although details on the project are still incredibly sparse, this game itself is being published by Private Division, which is the label behind projects like The Outer Worlds and Hades. And as for the game's developer, it happens to be coming from a studio that has direct ties to The Lord of the Rings film franchise.
ComicBook
Another WWE Faction Wants to Step Up and Challenge The Bloodline
The Bloodline has unquestionably been the top faction in WWE over the past year thanks to Roman Reigns unifying the WWE and Universal Championships while The Usos now hold both the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. But there's another group within the company, The Judgement Day, that has been talking in recent interviews about stepping up and knocking Reigns' group off its perch. First there was Finn Balor, who claimed he still had "unfinished business" with Reigns after their Universal Championship match at last year's Extreme Rules event ended in such an underwhelming fashion.
wegotthiscovered.com
DCEU fans are worried not even Dwayne Johnson can save ‘Black Adam’ from being the next ‘Morbius’
The DCEU is in disarray right now as we hardly know what the franchise’s 2023 slate is going to look like — Batgirl‘s been canned, The Flash could be next, et cetera. But, hey, at least we’ve got Black Adam to look forward to this fall, right? Right?
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer
After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
Comments / 0