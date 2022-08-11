Eddie Olczyk officially joins the Kraken broadcast team

SEATTLE – Since he parted ways with the Blackhawks back in July , it was expected that the team’s longtime color commentator would be heading west for his next job in the National Hockey League.

That is indeed the case for Eddie Olczyk, who will continue his broadcasting career in Seattle.

On Thursday, the Kraken made official their hiring of the Chicago native to serve as an analyst for ROOT SPORTS’ broadcasts of the team starting with the 2022-2023 season.

Olczyk will join play-by-play announcer John Forslund and analyst JT Brown in the booth for Seattle’s second NHL season.

“The Kraken have made an immediate impact since entering the league and I’m very excited to be joining the organization and getting to know their amazing fans,” said Olczyk in a statement released by the team. “I’m looking forward to bringing my experience, passion and love for the game of hockey to Seattle and to the ROOT SPORTS broadcasts.”

In his statement, he sent praise to the Blackhawks’ management along with fans for their support during his time as a broadcaster in Chicago.



“I’d like to thank Rocky and Danny Wirtz and the Blackhawks organization, as well as the fans, for all their incredible support over the years and for some unforgettable memories,” said Olczyk in the statement. “I’ve known and worked with John for years and have known JT since he was starting his hockey career and could not be more excited to be working alongside the two of them.”

Olczyk was in the Blackhawks’ broadcast booth for 16 seasons, starting with the 2006-2007 season and continuing through this past season. He teamed up often with play-by-play announcer Pat Foley, who just retired this past spring, to call games both on WGN-TV and NBC Sports Chicago.

As he did with the Blackhawks, Olczyk will continue to serve as a color commentator on select national broadcasts on TNT.

