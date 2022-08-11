ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Opinion: The Milwaukee Bucks Should Pair This 10x NBA All-Star With Giannis Antetokounmpo

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Carmelo Anthony still remains a free agent on August 11. Last season, he played for the Los Angeles Lakers, but the best years of his career came with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks. I believe that the Milwaukee Bucks should consider signing him.

On August 11, Carmelo Anthony still remains a free agent for any team in the league to sign.

Last season, he put up 13.3 points per game on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range.

I think that the Milwaukee Bucks should consider adding him.

Why?

The ten-time NBA All-Star is no longer the superstar that he once was, but he is still a very solid role player.

At 38-years-old, he can still be counted on to play valuable minutes, and he can still score at a high level.

The Bucks are a true contender to win an NBA Championship next season as they just won the title in 2021 over the Phoenix Suns.

This past season, they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.

However, they did not have Khris Middleton for any games in that series due to injury.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a two-time MVP, and the rest of the roster is already loaded.

They do not need to add much, but Anthony could be the kind of scoring option off the bench that gives them a major boost in the playoffs (he can also be good insurance in case of injury or foul trouble).

In 2009, Anthony led the Denver Nuggets to the Western Conference Finals, but that is the furthest that he has been in the NBA Playoffs.

At this stage in his career, it would be nice to see him compete for a title.

He will likely be a first ballot Hall of Famer.

