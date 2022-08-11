Following two summer sessions of summer work, the Duke Men's Basketball team has left Durham for a few weeks before heading back for the start of the fall semester. Over the past few months the Blue Devil coaching staff has been able to conduct individual and team workouts with a roster of players that includes just one returning rotation piece from last year's Final Four. And those coaching sessions have been led by new head coach Jon Scheyer meaning there are a lot of variables surrounding one of the sport's top programs.

DURHAM, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO