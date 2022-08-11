ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
247Sports

A deep dive on incoming Duke CG Tyrese Proctor

Following two summer sessions of summer work, the Duke Men's Basketball team has left Durham for a few weeks before heading back for the start of the fall semester. Over the past few months the Blue Devil coaching staff has been able to conduct individual and team workouts with a roster of players that includes just one returning rotation piece from last year's Final Four. And those coaching sessions have been led by new head coach Jon Scheyer meaning there are a lot of variables surrounding one of the sport's top programs.
Four-star combo guard Freddie Dilione commits to Tennessee

Freddie Dilione is Tennessee basketball’s newest commitment. The four-star combo guard picked the Vols over Alabama and Wake Forest, announcing his decision on Instagram. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Dilione, out of Raleigh, N.C., is the No. 69 overall player in the 247Sports ratings, ranked No. 15 among combo guards and No. 2 overall in the state of North Carolina, where he attends Word of God Christian Academy.
Ohio State running back Evan Pryor out for 2022 season with injury

Ohio State's running back room took a blow on Monday. Redshirt freshman running back Evan Pryor suffered a knee injury during the Buckeyes' 10th practice of fall camp and is expected to miss the entire 2022 season. This was first reported by Austin Ward of DottingTheEyes and sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed the news to Bucknuts.
WATCH: Defensive back highlights from USC Fall Camp Practice No. 7

The Trojans were back on Howard Jones Field for fall practice No. 7 with the players in full pads. For this practice we focused on the defensive backs, shooting highlights from their tackling drills and back pedaling interception drills. In the above video we have clips from Anthony Beavers, Briton...
