Barnhart says Calipari's new basketball facility is not part of UK’s 'strategic plan'
LEXINGTON - Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari's wish for a new basketball training facility is not something athletic director Mitch Barnhart is prioritizing at the moment. In a rare press conference Saturday to address the ongoing feud between Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops, Barnhart discussed the status of several...
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
A deep dive on incoming Duke CG Tyrese Proctor
Following two summer sessions of summer work, the Duke Men's Basketball team has left Durham for a few weeks before heading back for the start of the fall semester. Over the past few months the Blue Devil coaching staff has been able to conduct individual and team workouts with a roster of players that includes just one returning rotation piece from last year's Final Four. And those coaching sessions have been led by new head coach Jon Scheyer meaning there are a lot of variables surrounding one of the sport's top programs.
Twitter reaction: Highly ranked CB stuns Texas by committing to Vols
Tennessee again addressed one of its biggest needs on defense Monday afternoon by landing a longtime top target. Four-star Class of 2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews of Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, La., announced his commitment to the Vols during a ceremony at his school, picking Tennessee over Texas. The...
Four-star combo guard Freddie Dilione commits to Tennessee
Freddie Dilione is Tennessee basketball’s newest commitment. The four-star combo guard picked the Vols over Alabama and Wake Forest, announcing his decision on Instagram. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Dilione, out of Raleigh, N.C., is the No. 69 overall player in the 247Sports ratings, ranked No. 15 among combo guards and No. 2 overall in the state of North Carolina, where he attends Word of God Christian Academy.
Ohio State running back Evan Pryor out for 2022 season with injury
Ohio State's running back room took a blow on Monday. Redshirt freshman running back Evan Pryor suffered a knee injury during the Buckeyes' 10th practice of fall camp and is expected to miss the entire 2022 season. This was first reported by Austin Ward of DottingTheEyes and sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed the news to Bucknuts.
WATCH: Defensive back highlights from USC Fall Camp Practice No. 7
The Trojans were back on Howard Jones Field for fall practice No. 7 with the players in full pads. For this practice we focused on the defensive backs, shooting highlights from their tackling drills and back pedaling interception drills. In the above video we have clips from Anthony Beavers, Briton...
Suddenly, true freshman RB Dallan Hayden becomes important piece of Buckeyes' 2022 offense
True freshman running back Dallan Hayden met with the Ohio State media for the first time early in camp (Aug. 5). The Memphis native had no idea at the time that a week-and-a-half later, he would be the Buckeyes’ third-string RB. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Hayden was expected to be...
Why The BMW Champ Will Play Different Than The St. Jude Classic
Mark Immelman joins Brandon Baylor to discuss why the BMW Champ will play different than the St. Jude Classic.
Maryland basketball legend Joe Smith on Terps' local recruiting, relationship with Williams, Duke and more
Maryland basketball legend Joe Smith returned to College Park earlier this month for the alumni game against Georgetown. Smith didn't play, but he was invited as a special guest, and the fans at Xfinity Center made him feel like one, he told Etan Thomas of The Basketball News. "I mean,...
Late Kick: Iowa State is a chaos team in 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Iowa State is a chaos team heading into the 2022 season.
2024 five-star center John Bol plans official visit to Michigan
2024 center John Bol will take an official visit to Michigan from September 9-11, the composite five-star prospect confirmed this week on his Instagram page. Bol, a 7-foot-1 talent from Sunrise Christian (Kansas), is the No. 3 center in the class of 2024 and a top-20 player nationally, per the 247Sports composite. He's considered the top player from his state.
SEC Network analyst Tom Hart's takeaways from the Big Blue Bahamas
No one had a better vantage point for Kentucky's 4-game stint in the Big Blue Bahamas than Tom Hart. Alongside fellow analyst Dane Bradshaw, Hart had a front row seat as the Wildcats went a perfect 4-0, averaging 106.5 points and burying its opponents by an average of 50 points per game.
Veteran cornerback out with injury; freshman makes position change
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – One of the top position battles in Alabama’s fall camp is at cornerback. Several players are vying for the pair of first-team roles during the preseason, but one of the top contenders did not participate in Saturday’s first scrimmage, head coach Nick Saban said.
Gators already feeling effects of newly opened Heavener Football Training Center
Sunday marked move-in day for the Gators at the brand-new $85 million James W. Heavener Football Training Center, which has been under construction since the summer of 2020, for the first time as a team. It has garnered glowing reviews from players, like a kid in a candy shop. The...
Hoop Hogs Foreign Tour: Top 10 Highlights and Cumulative Stats
The Arkansas Razorbacks finished their four-game foreign tour through Spain and Italy a perfect 4-0, and will head back home to Fayetteville (Ark.) with an invaluable team experience on and off the floor that will only serve to make the Hogs better when the regular season rolls around in November.
Wayne Turner reveals Kentucky wore real denim in 1996
The 1995-96 national champion Kentucky Wildcats are among the most iconic college basketball teams of all-time. They also had one of the most iconic looks of all-time. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. After beginning the year in traditional blue and...
GPC 3-2-1: Kansas State offense takes the stage
Nailing down the offensive line rotation to decipher its best 5-6 players is one of the biggest focuses of fall camp.
Morning Brew: Viewer's guide for Tuesday night's open-to-the-public Longhorns' fall camp practice at DKR
In today's Morning Brew, a viewer's guide to Tuesday night's open-to-the-public Longhorns' fall camp practice at 7 pm CT at DKR ... and ... a fascinating interview with Louisiana-Monroe coach Terry Bowden about Bowden's coaching journey, his father Bobby Bowden and ULM's season opener at Texas.
Top247 ATH Kenyon Sadiq pulls stunner, commits to Oregon
Idaho Falls (Idaho) Skyline athlete Kenyon Sadiq recently named a final three of Iowa State, Michigan and Washington. The final week of July saw Sadiq name that final three and it looked liked one of the Cyclones, Wolverines or Huskies would get him. But on Monday, he announced his commitment...
