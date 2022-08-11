Read full article on original website
Related
POLITICO
Gascón gets a reprieve
THE BUZZ:George Gascón will not need to follow Chesa Boudin down that recall plank. The progressive Los Angeles district attorney’s foes got close to forcing a vote two years ahead of schedule. After an initial attempt fizzled, this push attracted millions of dollars and broader political buy-in. The campaign fell about 50,000 valid signatures short despite spending some $5.6 million to qualify for the ballot. Gascón is positioned for reelection in 2024 without having to marshal his supporters early.
POLITICO
Weed and the workplace
POT PROTECTIONS: For many Californians, using cannabis during down time is now as normal as sipping a glass of wine. But that can still cost you a job at businesses around the state. While the number of California companies that screen for cannabis has steadily decreased in recent years amid...
POLITICO
Dueling polls drop a week before Florida's primary
Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Something different — A new public poll just released by the Public Opinion Research Lab at the University of North Florida contends that the Aug. 23 Democratic primary between Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Rep. Charlie Crist has shifted and Fried now holds a slight lead with a week left to go.
Conservative nonprofit plans to spend millions bashing ‘woke’ left in midterms
The group has billboards up and is starting a TV campaign focused on transgender women in sports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
POLITICO
Early voting kicks off
Early voting kicked off this weekend in New York’s second of two summer primaries, but voters are not exactly flocking to the polls. Turnout is looking low so far, as befits an unusual August election where some of the hottest races are centered in affluent neighborhoods whose denizens tend to skip town this time of year.
POLITICO
No summer doldrums here
TIME'S TICKING — It’s three weeks until primary day, and that means endorsements are flying, the airwaves are getting crowded and super PACs are wading in. Here’s the latest:. FIRST IN PLAYBOOK: CAMPBELL’S NEW AD — Andrea Campbell wants to “take on oil companies and price-gougers” and...
POLITICO
Bud Parade’s palace intrigue
Good Monday morning, Illinois. Fire up the corn dogs. Congress has wrapped up, and all the Illinois politicos are heading to Springfield this week for unity days at the State Fair. TOP TALKER. They say the Bud Billiken Parade is about the kids, but the not-so-secret secret is it’s really...
POLITICO
Politics intensify over tunnel vision
Good morning and welcome to the Monday edition of the New York & New Jersey Energy newsletter. We'll take a look at the week ahead and look back on what you may have missed last week. TUNNEL VISIONS — A $4.7 billion plan by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Democratic favorites win Hawaii's big open primaries
Lt. Gov. Josh Green won the Democratic primary for governor, while former state Sen. Jill Tokuda is poised to win the open 2nd Congressional District.
The Medical Crisis that Finally Convinced Republicans in North Carolina to Expand Medicaid
After years of resistance, Republicans in North Carolina have embraced Medicaid expansion for new mothers. They’re not done.
Comments / 0