THE BUZZ:George Gascón will not need to follow Chesa Boudin down that recall plank. The progressive Los Angeles district attorney’s foes got close to forcing a vote two years ahead of schedule. After an initial attempt fizzled, this push attracted millions of dollars and broader political buy-in. The campaign fell about 50,000 valid signatures short despite spending some $5.6 million to qualify for the ballot. Gascón is positioned for reelection in 2024 without having to marshal his supporters early.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO