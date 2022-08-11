Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video
New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
Legendary Chiefs QB enters hospice care
Legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson, 87, has entered hospice care. KMBC-TV, the Kansas City-based station where Dawson broke into broadcasting, revealed the news on Friday via confirmation through his wife, Linda. Dawson was originally a first-round pick (No. 5 overall) of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1957 NFL...
Soldier Field looks borderline unsafe for Patrick Mahomes and Justin Fields
The Soldier Field turf is does not look safe to play on ahead of the Chicago Bears’ first preseason game of the summer vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. The only thing worse than the Chicago Bears football team is the state of the “grass” at Soldier Field.
Cowboys Halftime: Angry Coach Mike McCarthy VIDEO on 17-0 Deficit: 'Not Good Enough Football!'
Follow along as we keep you up to date on Saturday night's preseason matchup versus Dallas and Denver.
Tom Brady Admitted 1 'Very Difficult' Issue In His Marriage
With Tom Brady taking an extended absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many have been speculating about the reason for it. While Brady and his family are reportedly doing OK health-wise, the reason for his departure could still be related to his loved ones. Perhaps the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback...
Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut
On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Not Happy With NFL: Fans React
The NFL's preseason got fully underway this weekend, with teams from across the league beginning their 2022 campaigns. Not everyone got to watch the games they wanted, though. Legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. sounded off on the league's blackout rules this weekend. It looks like Dale Jr. wasn't able...
RUMOR: Lakers vet Carmelo Anthony linked to eye-opening reunion with one of his former teams
At this point in the offseason, Carmelo Anthony’s future in the NBA remains uncertain. The 38-year-old has yet to secure a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, and it seems that LA isn’t all too interested in extending Melo’s one-year tenure in Hollywood. Be that as...
Look: Spartan Tries to Get Aidan Hutchinson to Sign MSU Football
Aidan Hutchinson had the reaction you thought he would have when asked to sign a Michigan State Football.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Not Present at 49ers’ Team Activities as Trade Looms
As the San Francisco 49ers move on from Jimmy Garoppolo’s four-year stretch as the starting quarterback, the team isn’t letting the 30-year-old anywhere near confidential information. While the onus currently lies with Garoppolo to find a trade, the team moves forward – unwelcoming to his presence. The...
Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Unconcerned With Deshaun Watson’s Shaky Debut
It was always going to take time for quarterback Deshaun Watson to gel with the… The post Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Unconcerned With Deshaun Watson’s Shaky Debut appeared first on Outsider.
Social Media Reacts to Deshaun Watson’s Cleveland Browns Debut
Deshaun Watson made his Cleveland Browns debut Friday night to a chorus of jeers and chants from the Jacksonville Jaguars faithful. Before he had even taken his first snap under center, fans at TIAA Bank Field were quick to voice their displeasure with Watson. In the video, fans chant “you sick f***” at Watson.
Lions stock report after the first preseason game
We got our first look at the 2022 Detroit Lions against another opponent in the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons. The Lions dropped an action-packed game, 27-23, when the deep reserves on both sides of the ball couldn’t come through late in the game. Over 75 Lions saw...
Pete Carroll Provides Update on Seahawks’ Quarterback Competition Between Drew Lock, Geno Smith
The Seattle Seahawks and head coach Pete Carroll have some decisions to make this offseason. For years, longtime quarterback Russell Wilson was a lock heading into training camp every year. However, after a blockbuster trade sent him to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks have a full-on quarterback competition brewing in Seattle.
WATCH: Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Daughter Sterling Star in New Oakley Sunglasses Commercial
Patrick Mahomes lives the life we all dreamt of having back in our elementary school… The post WATCH: Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Daughter Sterling Star in New Oakley Sunglasses Commercial appeared first on Outsider.
Veteran ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
M. A. Voepel will receive a prestigious Basketball Hall of Fame award next month as his authentic self.
Michigan football gets commitment from dynamic athlete
It’s been something of a slow stretch for Michigan football recruiting. Late July heated up, but it has otherwise been relatively quiet on the trail. Saturday put a quick stop to that, however. The Wolverines secured a pledge from an athlete who visited just weeks ago. Zack Marshall, a...
NFL Threatens to Punish Teams for Tampering Following Forbidden Contact with Bears’ Roquan Smith
Roquan Smith’s hold-in following his inability to agree to terms on a new contract with the Chicago Bears got a whole lot tricker over the weekend. Following the linebacker’s trade request to build leverage, rival executives called Chicago’s new front office. If connected, Ryan Poles expressed his deep disinterest in trading the fifth-year veteran.
D.C. Jesse Minter on what he's seen from Michigan's Quarterbacks
The Michigan defense made huge strides last year under Mike Macdonald, and now it’s up to Jesse Minter to keep it going. He’s pleased with his group in the early going, and it hasn’t been easy going up against what should be a powerful offense. Michigan has...
