Campbell County, TN

wvlt.tv

‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Monday. KCSO investigators obtained a warrant charging Officer John Pickens with aggravated domestic assault and took him into custody at KPD headquarters on Aug. 15, a spokesperson from the department said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

KPD Officer Arrested By KCSO

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Fired Knoxville police officer files dispute request

The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio. Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more than 25 years. The remains were identified as a missing woman out of Knoxville. Cocke Co. deputy frees black bear locked inside...
KNOXVILLE, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
Campbell County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Campbell County, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville caretaker awarded statewide healthcare honor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville caretaker has been highlighted for her efforts in providing quality long-term care with a statewide award by the Tennessee Directors of Nursing Association. Ellen Lamkey, director of nursing at Hillcrest Healthcare’s Island Home community, was named director of nursing of the year, according to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
#Campbell County Sheriff#School Resource Officers
wvlt.tv

KPD identifies victim of fatal West Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Campbell County dump site overflowing with trash

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — The main commercial dump site in Campbell County is overflowing with trash that’s been piling up for months. The sanitation director said he hopes the county commission will approve some machinery that will cut into the mounting problem. After visiting, WATE’s Don Dare said it’s a mess, an eyesore and possibly an environmental health hazard.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

GRAPHIC: Deer with crossbow bolt in head rescued by TWRA

MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Shooting competition raising money for Roane County Animal Shelter

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Oliver Springs Police Department is hosting a fundraiser to help the Roane County Animal Shelter. “The Roane County Animal Shelter does a tremendous amount for The Oliver Springs Community. We would like to say thank you to them for all they do for us and the animals,” wrote the department on Facebook.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
wvlt.tv

Ben Cathey's Forecast

MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Family of Blount Co. deputy awaits a new heart

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County deputy Lydia Sharp has returned home to Sweetwater after her most recent visit to Vanderbilt Medical Center. “We’re just staying strong,” Sharp’s daughter Brianna Wilson said. Wilson said her mom isn’t just a member of law enforcement but also one of...
SWEETWATER, TN
wvlt.tv

Morristown 18-year-old killed in deadly crash

KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Drunk driver’s victim mourned by friends

Stephanie Llewellyn’s life was brought to an abrupt end as she tried to cross a street in North Knoxville nine days ago. A pickup truck slammed into Stephanie and a friend as they were walking across North Broadway, killing her and severely injuring her companion. Police say the truck’s driver was drunk and have charged him with vehicular homicide.
KNOXVILLE, TN

