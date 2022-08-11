Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Monday. KCSO investigators obtained a warrant charging Officer John Pickens with aggravated domestic assault and took him into custody at KPD headquarters on Aug. 15, a spokesperson from the department said.
newstalk987.com
KPD Officer Arrested By KCSO
A Knoxville Police Department officer was arrested and police powers suspend after being arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s office on Monday. According to officials, Officer John Pickens was arrested after a warrant was obtained that charged him with aggravated domestic assault. Pickens has been placed on administrative leave...
KPD: Fulton High School SRO arrested Monday after he was charged with domestic assault
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The School Resource Officer at Fulton High School was arrested on Monday after investigators with the Knox County Sheriff's Office said they got a warrant for aggravated domestic assault. The victim met with investigators on Monday seeking an order of protection, according to a release from...
wvlt.tv
Fired Knoxville police officer files dispute request
The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio. Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more than 25 years. The remains were identified as a missing woman out of Knoxville. Cocke Co. deputy frees black bear locked inside...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
Knoxville caretaker awarded statewide healthcare honor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville caretaker has been highlighted for her efforts in providing quality long-term care with a statewide award by the Tennessee Directors of Nursing Association. Ellen Lamkey, director of nursing at Hillcrest Healthcare’s Island Home community, was named director of nursing of the year, according to...
Knox County Fire reports over 100 overdose incidents
During Overdose Awareness Month, Knoxville Fire Department is working to shed light on the frequency of overdoses in Knox County.
hardknoxwire.com
Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case
The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in...
Search for fugitive in Anderson County ongoing after school lockdown lifted
Law enforcement is searching for a fugitive in Anderson County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
KPD identifies victim of fatal West Knoxville shooting
A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. ‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by...
WATE
Campbell County dump site overflowing with trash
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — The main commercial dump site in Campbell County is overflowing with trash that’s been piling up for months. The sanitation director said he hopes the county commission will approve some machinery that will cut into the mounting problem. After visiting, WATE’s Don Dare said it’s a mess, an eyesore and possibly an environmental health hazard.
wvlt.tv
GRAPHIC: Deer with crossbow bolt in head rescued by TWRA
A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. ‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by...
WATE
Shooting competition raising money for Roane County Animal Shelter
OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Oliver Springs Police Department is hosting a fundraiser to help the Roane County Animal Shelter. “The Roane County Animal Shelter does a tremendous amount for The Oliver Springs Community. We would like to say thank you to them for all they do for us and the animals,” wrote the department on Facebook.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
Missing a cow? Knox County Sheriff’s Office found two roaming in one weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you missing a cow? The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a cow that they found around the Millertown Pike area Saturday. The heifer is currently with KSCO Animal Control after being recovered, according to a Facebook post. The next...
wvlt.tv
Ben Cathey's Forecast
A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. ‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by...
Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk accused of taking bribes to title stolen vehicles agrees to take plea deal
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Sevier County deputy clerk accused of accepting bribes to title stolen cars has signaled she will take a plea deal. Brandy Thornton was one of two deputy clerks accused of accepting bribes in exchange for titling stolen cars after the FBI raided the Sevier County Courthouse in Oct. 2021.
wvlt.tv
Family of Blount Co. deputy awaits a new heart
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County deputy Lydia Sharp has returned home to Sweetwater after her most recent visit to Vanderbilt Medical Center. “We’re just staying strong,” Sharp’s daughter Brianna Wilson said. Wilson said her mom isn’t just a member of law enforcement but also one of...
Rep. Tim Burchett’s daughter in ICU following horse-related accident
The daughter of U.S. Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) is in the intensive care unit after a horse-related accident.
clayconews.com
Somerset, Kentucky Man accused of Threat to execute Shooting on a School Campus
WILLIAMSBURG, KY (August 14, 20220 - The Williamsburg Police Department in Whitley County is reporting that on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at approximately 5:12 P.M., the Williamsburg Police Department received a request for assistance from the University of Cumberland's about a threat that was made toward the school. The on...
wvlt.tv
Morristown 18-year-old killed in deadly crash
‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO. A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Monday. Updated: 6 hours ago. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck’s...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Drunk driver’s victim mourned by friends
Stephanie Llewellyn’s life was brought to an abrupt end as she tried to cross a street in North Knoxville nine days ago. A pickup truck slammed into Stephanie and a friend as they were walking across North Broadway, killing her and severely injuring her companion. Police say the truck’s driver was drunk and have charged him with vehicular homicide.
Comments / 3