Johnny Bench made a an appearance on Fox's pregame show before the Cincinnati Reds played the Chicago Cubs in the 2022 Field of Dreams game.

The Hall of Fame member who is considered one of, if not the, greatest catchers in baseball history, wore suspenders inspired by James Earl Jones' character in "Field of Dreams" and spoke with 2022 Hall of Fame member David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez before the game.

Bench also dusted off his acting skills in the opening promo for the game.

"I got my suspenders on.. that was so fun," Bench said of the video.

Here's Johnny Bench's interview:

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 'It's such a magical moment.' Johnny Bench interviewed before Field of Dreams game