Oregon City, OR

pdxpipeline.com

2022 Portland Adult Soapbox Derby | All Ages Shoebox Derby, Schedule, Photos

————– Related Portland Events & Info. Sunflowers: Packer Orchards Farm Place Sunflower Fields Open in Hood River | U-Cut Sunflowers, 15 Unique Photo Opportunities, Golden Hour (Aug 18-21) Scavenger Hunt: Urban Adventure Quest’s Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure | Safe Outdoor Activity, Discount / Promo Code.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire

Take a journey to a storybook world at the Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The annual event brings the community together to celebrate Celtic culture, fun and fantasy. Here’s what is in store for this event in August. 2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The 7th annual Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

24th Elephant Garlic Festival underway in North Plains

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (KPTV) - The North Plains Elephant Garlic Festival is underway. It’s the 24th year for the event, put on by the non-profit North Plains Events Association. Organizers said the three-day festival is the city’s “signature” event. It immerses people in a diverse selection of entertainment, food,...
NORTH PLAINS, OR
thereflector.com

Celebration of life for Jerre and Sharon Crisp

We invite you to join us as we celebrate the lives of our parents, their love for friends and family, and their commitment to faith on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Family of Christ Lutheran Church, 3500 NW 129th St., Vancouver, Washington, 98685. Coffee and a...
VANCOUVER, WA
Oregon City, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Curving Brick Abode in Laurelhurst

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home on the market in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a historic home in the Laurelhurst neighborhood that overflows with period details. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
PORTLAND, OR
Becca C

5 Places to Visit in Oregon on a Road Trip

This list will get you prepared for places to see and things to do on your Oregon road trip. Let's check them out below:. There are so many amazing things to see and do in Portland. Portland is Oregon’s largest city and so has many different ways to explore!
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Cooling centers opening ahead of mid-week heat

Hot temperatures are on the way for the Pacific Northwest, with the Portland metro area reaching the near 100-degree range on Wednesday and Thursday. If you don't have air conditioning, now is the time to plan how you'll stay cool. 211 Info has a list of extreme heat cooling centers...
BEAVERTON, OR
pdxmonthly.com

A New Tiny-Home Village for the Houseless Is Opening Soon in Portland

Getting Portland’s six Safe Rest Villages—intended to provide secure sleeping pods and communal support services for formerly houseless people—up and running has proved to be an agonizingly slow process, with the city regularly blowing past target deadlines thanks to difficulty securing land, environmental concerns and pushback from neighbors.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Things 2 Do: August 12-14

Get ready for a spicy weekend! The 5th annual Portland Hot Sauce Expo is outside OMSI Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You'll find more than 40 hot sauces from around the world, plus free samples. Don't miss the Stage of Doom where you can watch things like the Guinness Book of World Records Reaper Pepper Eating Contest, the Booze and Infuse Cocktail Competition, and the Spicy Pizza of Doom Competition. There's also wrestling, food vendors, craft beer, and cocktails. General admission is $10.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Beat the Oregon heat: Another week of toasty temps

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If I told you it was going to be hot this week, I’m sure you wouldn’t find it surprising at this point. We’ve had plenty of practice recently in Portland. So let’s just get straight to the point, it’s going to be another toasty forecast.
PORTLAND, OR
930 AM KMPT

This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana

When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
MISSOULA, MT
Canby Herald

Canby ready for a 'Big Weekend'

Street dance kicks off the action, then cars, food, beverages and fun get rolling during Saturday"Dance, dance, dance the night away." Well, maybe Van Halen didn't write the definitive street dance song, but the sentiment is very much 'right on' as this year's Canby's Big Night Out Street Dance gets ready to drop on Aug. 26. This year's event, located between Northwest Second Avenue and North Grant Street in downtown Canby, brings back live music via Return Flight (6 to 8 p.m.) and Kurt Van Meter (8 to 11 p.m.), local food and beverage vendors, free children's fun with the...
CANBY, OR
yamhilladvocate.com

Newberg City Council Funds Construction of Homeless Camp Next to School

This article pertains to plans by Newberg City Council, Providence Hospital and various other nonprofit groups to construct a tiny home village called “Peace Trail Village” on NE Bell Road, next to Veritas School, a private classical Christian school in Newberg, Oregon. This tiny home village is, per the grant funding request documentation, specifically for homeless people suffering from mental health and drug addiction problems. The site of the tiny home village is on land owned by North Valley Friends Church. I believe all residents of Newberg should read this article, because if this tiny home village is created it will drastically change Newberg forever and for always. It will not remain the same kind of town and community it has historically been and residents need to consider if they want Newberg to change so drastically.
NEWBERG, OR

