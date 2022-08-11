Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
pdxpipeline.com
2022 Portland Adult Soapbox Derby | All Ages Shoebox Derby, Schedule, Photos
————– Related Portland Events & Info. Sunflowers: Packer Orchards Farm Place Sunflower Fields Open in Hood River | U-Cut Sunflowers, 15 Unique Photo Opportunities, Golden Hour (Aug 18-21) Scavenger Hunt: Urban Adventure Quest’s Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure | Safe Outdoor Activity, Discount / Promo Code.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire
Take a journey to a storybook world at the Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The annual event brings the community together to celebrate Celtic culture, fun and fantasy. Here’s what is in store for this event in August. 2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The 7th annual Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire...
kptv.com
24th Elephant Garlic Festival underway in North Plains
NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (KPTV) - The North Plains Elephant Garlic Festival is underway. It’s the 24th year for the event, put on by the non-profit North Plains Events Association. Organizers said the three-day festival is the city’s “signature” event. It immerses people in a diverse selection of entertainment, food,...
thereflector.com
Celebration of life for Jerre and Sharon Crisp
We invite you to join us as we celebrate the lives of our parents, their love for friends and family, and their commitment to faith on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Family of Christ Lutheran Church, 3500 NW 129th St., Vancouver, Washington, 98685. Coffee and a...
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Curving Brick Abode in Laurelhurst
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home on the market in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a historic home in the Laurelhurst neighborhood that overflows with period details. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
5 Places to Visit in Oregon on a Road Trip
This list will get you prepared for places to see and things to do on your Oregon road trip. Let's check them out below:. There are so many amazing things to see and do in Portland. Portland is Oregon’s largest city and so has many different ways to explore!
KATU.com
Cooling centers opening ahead of mid-week heat
Hot temperatures are on the way for the Pacific Northwest, with the Portland metro area reaching the near 100-degree range on Wednesday and Thursday. If you don't have air conditioning, now is the time to plan how you'll stay cool. 211 Info has a list of extreme heat cooling centers...
KATU.com
26th annual Providence Bridge Pedal and Stride takes over Portland bridges
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s the yearly chance to ride your bike across some of Portland’s iconic bridges, and not have to worry about cars. The Providence Bridge Pedal and Stride took place Sunday morning, allowing bike riders access to the top decks of the Marquam and Fremont Bridges.
‘It’s scary’: North Portland families sell their homes to escape homeless camps, crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — For sale signs line what were once sought-after neighborhoods in North Portland. Many families are selling their homes due to an increase in violence and homeless camps in that area. “It makes you not feel that great about living here,” said Greg Dilkes, who has lived...
pdxmonthly.com
A New Tiny-Home Village for the Houseless Is Opening Soon in Portland
Getting Portland’s six Safe Rest Villages—intended to provide secure sleeping pods and communal support services for formerly houseless people—up and running has proved to be an agonizingly slow process, with the city regularly blowing past target deadlines thanks to difficulty securing land, environmental concerns and pushback from neighbors.
KATU.com
With temps back in the high 90s this week, Multnomah County leaders keep eye on conditions
PORTLAND, Ore. — Temperatures are forecast to be near 100 degrees mid-week, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for the Portland-Vancouver area. The heat advisory goes into effect at noon Wednesday, lasting through 10 p.m. Thursday. KATU Meteorologist Dave Salesky says we should expect temperatures...
KATU.com
Things 2 Do: August 12-14
Get ready for a spicy weekend! The 5th annual Portland Hot Sauce Expo is outside OMSI Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You'll find more than 40 hot sauces from around the world, plus free samples. Don't miss the Stage of Doom where you can watch things like the Guinness Book of World Records Reaper Pepper Eating Contest, the Booze and Infuse Cocktail Competition, and the Spicy Pizza of Doom Competition. There's also wrestling, food vendors, craft beer, and cocktails. General admission is $10.
Channel 6000
Beat the Oregon heat: Another week of toasty temps
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If I told you it was going to be hot this week, I’m sure you wouldn’t find it surprising at this point. We’ve had plenty of practice recently in Portland. So let’s just get straight to the point, it’s going to be another toasty forecast.
This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana
When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
Canby ready for a 'Big Weekend'
Street dance kicks off the action, then cars, food, beverages and fun get rolling during Saturday"Dance, dance, dance the night away." Well, maybe Van Halen didn't write the definitive street dance song, but the sentiment is very much 'right on' as this year's Canby's Big Night Out Street Dance gets ready to drop on Aug. 26. This year's event, located between Northwest Second Avenue and North Grant Street in downtown Canby, brings back live music via Return Flight (6 to 8 p.m.) and Kurt Van Meter (8 to 11 p.m.), local food and beverage vendors, free children's fun with the...
pdxmonthly.com
A New Blood Donation Center in Beaverton Wants to Pay You for Your Platelets
Donating blood isn’t often associated with Netflix and chill, but a new blood donation center in Beaverton wants to change all that. After opening locations in Minnesota and North Carolina, the third location of the Trusting Heart Blood Center opened in Beaverton this past July. The hook? Donors get...
yamhilladvocate.com
Newberg City Council Funds Construction of Homeless Camp Next to School
This article pertains to plans by Newberg City Council, Providence Hospital and various other nonprofit groups to construct a tiny home village called “Peace Trail Village” on NE Bell Road, next to Veritas School, a private classical Christian school in Newberg, Oregon. This tiny home village is, per the grant funding request documentation, specifically for homeless people suffering from mental health and drug addiction problems. The site of the tiny home village is on land owned by North Valley Friends Church. I believe all residents of Newberg should read this article, because if this tiny home village is created it will drastically change Newberg forever and for always. It will not remain the same kind of town and community it has historically been and residents need to consider if they want Newberg to change so drastically.
WTGS
Rare blue lobster caught in Portland, set to live in tank at diner
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A rare blue lobster caught near Peaks Island will soon have a new home. Sternman Luke Rand says he and his father, Captain Mark Rand, have been fishing together for about 20 years. They were out fishing near Peaks Island Thursday when they caught the blue lobster.
Family ‘paranoid’ after second attack on Portland home
A SE Portland family who was targeted in a second attack at their home says someone tried to set their house on fire two weeks after vandals struck.
‘People are hurting’: Community reels from another violent weekend
One person was killed and five others were injured in different shootings across the Portland metro area over the weekend, leading community leaders to call for action.
