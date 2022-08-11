Read full article on original website
Bend hospital overpaid employees by $2M, wants money back
St. Charles Health System in Central Oregon accidentally overpaid thousands of employees a total of $2 million and is demanding employees pay that money back.
Summer is festival time in Central Oregon, and this weekend is no different
SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Many Central Oregonians are soaking in the summer warmth and enjoying their weekends by taking a dip in the lazy river, enjoying breweries and going to art and music festivals. The post Summer is festival time in Central Oregon, and this weekend is no different appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
A heat advisory begins Wednesday morning
A heat advisory begins Wednesday at 11 a.m. and goes until Friday at 11 p.m. It is in place for Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Madras, and Warm Springs. Winds become light and variable after midnight. Expect to be sunny and a little warmer Tuesday. Sunny, hot conditions Wednesday will see a little moisture move in as well. This will give us a chance for some scattered thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Skies will stay partly cloudy Wednesday night, but the chance of thunderstorms will diminish when we lose the daytime heating.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Will some Bend vacation rentals convert to worker housing if fewer allowed?
A proposal to reduce the density of short-term vacation rental units inside Bend City limits is raising eyebrows of supporters and opponents. The Bend Planning Commission is considering changes to the Bend Development Code that regulates how and where short-term rentals can be permitted within city limits. The proposed changes...
KTVZ
Bend firefighter and his twin brother killed in small-plane crash in Idaho
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend firefighter and his twin brother were killed Monday morning in the crash of a small plane near Yellow Pine, Idaho, the agency announced. Bend Fire & Rescue Engineer Daniel Harro, 38, was killed in the crash, Bend Fire officials said. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and is under investigation by local authorities, they said.
Four-acre brush fire NW of Madras rekindles next day, prompts closure of Hwy. 26; Cedar Creek Fire nearly 4,500 acres
A four-acre brush fire that Jefferson County Fire District crews put out north of Madras Saturday apparently rekindled in windy conditions early Sunday evening, bringing back firefighters to battle the blaze and prompting closure of U.S. Highway 26 due to thick smoke, an official said. The post Four-acre brush fire NW of Madras rekindles next day, prompts closure of Hwy. 26; Cedar Creek Fire nearly 4,500 acres appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
General Duffy’s Waterhole in Redmond welcomes about 100 cars for the Summer Car Show
It was the finale of the Summer Car Show at General Duffy's Waterhole in Redmond on Sunday. Car shows have been happening at General Duffy's for three years now. There were about a 100 cars in Duffy's lot. It was a casual chance to check out some cool cars-- there were no trophies handed out or a raffle. The event helped to raise awareness and money for the Bethlehem Inn and Shield-- both organizations had booths at the event. The Bethlehem Inn was taking donations for gloves, trash bags and fresh produce. Shield helps first responders and veterans with mental health counseling.
A blast from the past: See inside the last remaining Blockbuster
Walking into the store is like taking a trip down memory lane: there are rows of movie rentals, the yellow walls, candy and snacks and even that familiar "Blockbuster" smell.
Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him
A Bend man was jailed on kidnapping, car theft and other charges Friday after he allegedly stole a running car at a southern Oregon gas station with a 1-year-old child inside, then dragged the mother hanging onto the door as she fought and pleaded with him to stop. The post Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️Police: Bend man charged in theft ring of 44,000 stolen catalytic converters
A Bend man is one of 14 people indicted in a multi-state theft ring that trafficked more than 44,000 stolen catalytic converters since 2021 from up and down the West Coast, police said Friday. According to Beaverton Police, the investigation centered in the Portland metro area, but spanned over six...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Electrical fire at IHOP blamed for Bend power outage that affected thousands
An electrical fire left thousands without power in northeast Bend Sunday. The incident happened at the IHOP Sunday morning. Thats’ where Pacific Power says a blown fuse caused the outage. More than 3,700 customers in the area were affected. Sores went dark and traffic lights in the north end...
Gov. Brown visits Warm Springs, receives briefings on water, other tribal issues
Governor Kate Brown visited the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs late this week for government-to-government meetings with tribal leaders on several issues. The post Gov. Brown visits Warm Springs, receives briefings on water, other tribal issues appeared first on KTVZ.
City of Bend considering changes to short-term rental rules, larger buffers; hearing coming up
The Bend Planning Commission soon will consider proposed changes to the Bend Development Code that regulates how and where Short Term Rentals can be permitted within city limits. The post City of Bend considering changes to short-term rental rules, larger buffers; hearing coming up appeared first on KTVZ.
Mtn. View HS graduate dies after accident at Tetherow pool; many turn out for ‘honor walk’ for organ donor
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 17-year-old Mountain View High School graduate has died after an accident at the Tetherow Resort pool, and hundreds turned out for an “honor walk” at St. Charles Bend as he was taken to Portland for organ donations. The Mountain View Lacrosse Club...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Ashes of murder victim Kaylee Sawyer stolen, thrown in dumpster
A man convicted of multiple property crimes gets more than years in prison. And prosecutors say as a result of one of those crimes, he threw away some of the ashes of murder victim Kaylee Sawyer. Sawyer was kidnapped and murdered by a Central Oregon Community College security guard in...
Drug agents raid Madras home and shop, seize marijuana in follow-up to largest Jefferson County drug bust
Detectives with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and other agencies raided a Madras home with a large shop building Friday, seizing over 800 marijuana plants in a follow-up to six June raids of an alleged Chinese cartel marijuana operation, the biggest drug bust in Jefferson County history. The post Drug agents raid Madras home and shop, seize marijuana in follow-up to largest Jefferson County drug bust appeared first on KTVZ.
Suspects arrested after Kaylee Sawyer’s ashes stolen
The cremated remains of a Bend college student who was murdered by a campus security guard in 2016 were reportedly stolen and thrown out, authorities said.
kptv.com
Bend man arrested after car stolen with infant inside, mother dragged, sheriff’s office says
SHADY COVE, Ore. (KPTV) - A Bend man was arrested after stealing a car with an infant inside and dragging the mother when she attempted to stop him on Friday morning in Shady Cove, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said at 10:45 a.m. Friday, deputies...
Prineville alleged drug trafficker and girlfriend arrested in Highway 26 traffic stop
Central Oregon drug agents pulled over and arrested a Prineville man and his girlfriend on Highway 26 north of Prineville on Wednesday, seizing an array of drugs and charging the pair with trafficking them from the Portland area to Central Oregon. The post Prineville alleged drug trafficker and girlfriend arrested in Highway 26 traffic stop appeared first on KTVZ.
Five people injured, Redmond driver charged with DUII in Hwy. 126 rollover crash
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A rollover crash on state Highway 126 west of Redmond Wednesday evening sent five people, including two children, to the hospital, Oregon State Police said, and the driver was charged with drunken driving. OSP troopers said they responded to the crash around 6:15 p.m. near milepost 109. The driver, a 28-year-old The post Five people injured, Redmond driver charged with DUII in Hwy. 126 rollover crash appeared first on KTVZ.
