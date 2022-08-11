ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

A heat advisory begins Wednesday morning

A heat advisory begins Wednesday at 11 a.m. and goes until Friday at 11 p.m. It is in place for Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Madras, and Warm Springs. Winds become light and variable after midnight. Expect to be sunny and a little warmer Tuesday. Sunny, hot conditions Wednesday will see a little moisture move in as well. This will give us a chance for some scattered thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Skies will stay partly cloudy Wednesday night, but the chance of thunderstorms will diminish when we lose the daytime heating.
▶️ Will some Bend vacation rentals convert to worker housing if fewer allowed?

A proposal to reduce the density of short-term vacation rental units inside Bend City limits is raising eyebrows of supporters and opponents. The Bend Planning Commission is considering changes to the Bend Development Code that regulates how and where short-term rentals can be permitted within city limits. The proposed changes...
Bend firefighter and his twin brother killed in small-plane crash in Idaho

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend firefighter and his twin brother were killed Monday morning in the crash of a small plane near Yellow Pine, Idaho, the agency announced. Bend Fire & Rescue Engineer Daniel Harro, 38, was killed in the crash, Bend Fire officials said. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and is under investigation by local authorities, they said.
Four-acre brush fire NW of Madras rekindles next day, prompts closure of Hwy. 26; Cedar Creek Fire nearly 4,500 acres

A four-acre brush fire that Jefferson County Fire District crews put out north of Madras Saturday apparently rekindled in windy conditions early Sunday evening, bringing back firefighters to battle the blaze and prompting closure of U.S. Highway 26 due to thick smoke, an official said. The post Four-acre brush fire NW of Madras rekindles next day, prompts closure of Hwy. 26; Cedar Creek Fire nearly 4,500 acres appeared first on KTVZ.
General Duffy’s Waterhole in Redmond welcomes about 100 cars for the Summer Car Show

It was the finale of the Summer Car Show at General Duffy's Waterhole in Redmond on Sunday. Car shows have been happening at General Duffy's for three years now. There were about a 100 cars in Duffy's lot. It was a casual chance to check out some cool cars-- there were no trophies handed out or a raffle. The event helped to raise awareness and money for the Bethlehem Inn and Shield-- both organizations had booths at the event. The Bethlehem Inn was taking donations for gloves, trash bags and fresh produce. Shield helps first responders and veterans with mental health counseling.
Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him

A Bend man was jailed on kidnapping, car theft and other charges Friday after he allegedly stole a running car at a southern Oregon gas station with a 1-year-old child inside, then dragged the mother hanging onto the door as she fought and pleaded with him to stop. The post Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Ashes of murder victim Kaylee Sawyer stolen, thrown in dumpster

A man convicted of multiple property crimes gets more than years in prison. And prosecutors say as a result of one of those crimes, he threw away some of the ashes of murder victim Kaylee Sawyer. Sawyer was kidnapped and murdered by a Central Oregon Community College security guard in...
Drug agents raid Madras home and shop, seize marijuana in follow-up to largest Jefferson County drug bust

Detectives with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and other agencies raided a Madras home with a large shop building Friday, seizing over 800 marijuana plants in a follow-up to six June raids of an alleged Chinese cartel marijuana operation, the biggest drug bust in Jefferson County history. The post Drug agents raid Madras home and shop, seize marijuana in follow-up to largest Jefferson County drug bust appeared first on KTVZ.
Prineville alleged drug trafficker and girlfriend arrested in Highway 26 traffic stop

Central Oregon drug agents pulled over and arrested a Prineville man and his girlfriend on Highway 26 north of Prineville on Wednesday, seizing an array of drugs and charging the pair with trafficking them from the Portland area to Central Oregon. The post Prineville alleged drug trafficker and girlfriend arrested in Highway 26 traffic stop appeared first on KTVZ.
Five people injured, Redmond driver charged with DUII in Hwy. 126 rollover crash

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A rollover crash on state Highway 126 west of Redmond Wednesday evening sent five people, including two children, to the hospital, Oregon State Police said, and the driver was charged with drunken driving. OSP troopers said they responded to the crash around 6:15 p.m. near milepost 109. The driver, a 28-year-old The post Five people injured, Redmond driver charged with DUII in Hwy. 126 rollover crash appeared first on KTVZ.
