NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's that time of year in northern Michigan when you can start picking peaches and fruit farmers have said that this year has been a very good year for them. At King Orchards in Antrim County and Bakker's Acres in Leelanau County, it's peach and apricot...

ANTRIM COUNTY, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO