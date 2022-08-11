ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WWMT

Boil-water alert could last 2 weeks for some in SE Michigan

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A boil-water advisory could last up to two weeks for more than 130,000 people in southeastern Michigan as crews repair a water pipe break, officials said Monday. "One week for the repairs and an additional week for water quality testing," the Great Lakes Water...
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities

BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from...
WWMT

Bright and beautiful weather pattern prevails through Friday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Nobody's perfect, Mother Nature included. Something West Michigan witnessed first-hand this past weekend as periods of rain and drizzle held temperatures down into the fall-like 60s. Check out the forecast: Always, up-to-date weather. While this upcoming weekend may be just as unsettled, a string of mainly...
