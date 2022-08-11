Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Peaches and apricots are thriving in northern Michigan in time for U-Pick season
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's that time of year in northern Michigan when you can start picking peaches and fruit farmers have said that this year has been a very good year for them. At King Orchards in Antrim County and Bakker's Acres in Leelanau County, it's peach and apricot...
WWMT
Boil-water alert could last 2 weeks for some in SE Michigan
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A boil-water advisory could last up to two weeks for more than 130,000 people in southeastern Michigan as crews repair a water pipe break, officials said Monday. "One week for the repairs and an additional week for water quality testing," the Great Lakes Water...
WWMT
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from...
WWMT
"Tuesdays with Morrie" comes to Kalamazoo for theatrical debut in Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — This year marked the 25th anniversary of the book “Tuesdays with Morrie” by author Mitch Albom and Jefferey Hatcher. Albom was expected to come to west Michigan where the play adaptation of his book will make its theatrical debut in the state. The play...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMT
Bright and beautiful weather pattern prevails through Friday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Nobody's perfect, Mother Nature included. Something West Michigan witnessed first-hand this past weekend as periods of rain and drizzle held temperatures down into the fall-like 60s. Check out the forecast: Always, up-to-date weather. While this upcoming weekend may be just as unsettled, a string of mainly...
WWMT
Confident Kids event gets foster kids confidently ready for the upcoming school year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Catholic Charities West Michigan hosted a back-to-school event to get foster kids ready for the upcoming school year with confidence. The free event, called Confident Kids, was held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. K-12 education and inflation: Record K-12 education investment weakened by...
Comments / 0