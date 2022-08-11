Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Goodbye Dan River Finishing Mill-Hello Caesars CasinoCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
SplatRball gun used to terrorize drivers in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Rabid fox bites two people in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Volunteer firefighter in critical condition after being hit by a drunk driverCheryl E PrestonGretna, VA
Another major supermarket closing in Virginia, most items on clearance soonKristen Walters
WSLS
Older dogs can learn new tricks, and Merlot is proof
ROANOKE, Va. – If you need a new walking buddy that doubles as a picture-perfect, bone-carrying hunk of love, Merlot is your guy. At 8 years old, Merlot is proof that older dogs can still learn new tricks. Roanoke Valley SPCA staff said that recently, Merlot has made great...
WSLS
All rescued beagles at Lynchburg Humane Society find forever homes
LYNCHBURG, Va. – We have an exciting update for you!. Remember the 21 beagles that the Lynchburg Humane Society rescued from the Envigo breeding facility in early August?. Well, the little guys have all found their forever homes, the nonprofit announced in a Facebook post. “We’ve been absolutely blown...
WSLS
Ava could be a purrfect fit in your home
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – This momma kitty is probably feeling a bit lonely. Shelter staff told 10 News that Ava came to their shelter over 414 days ago with her kittens, and has been waiting on a family to give her a chance very patiently. Now is your chance...
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Pirate Nights at Crab Du Jour
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pirate Nights are bringing the seas to Crab De Jour Roanoke. Join the crew as they dress in pirate gear and welcome the whole family to enjoy the atmosphere, with kids eating for 50% off. There will also be $5 pirate drinks. More information can be...
20th memorial motorcycle ride for Jennifer Short
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — The 20th Jennifer Short Memorial scholarship ride took place on Saturday. Ray Reynolds has been the long-time organizer of the event and he is stepping down after 20 years. The riders met at the CrossPoint Church in Ridgeway, Virginia. A lunch was held at noon for the riders sponsored by both […]
WSLS
Elevation Church hosts end-of-summer block party
ROANOKE, Va. – To say goodbye to the summer and welcome the new school year, Elevation Church hosted a block party at the Berglund Center on Sunday. Bouncy houses and slides along with a mechanical bull entertained children for hours. Food trucks attracted lines as people devoured hotdogs fresh...
After 20 years, are we any closer to answers in Short family murders in Henry Co.?
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WGHP) — Monday marks 20 years since someone shot and killed Michael and Mary Short in what investigators called execution-style murders in Henry County. The remains of their daughter, 9-year-old Jennifer Short, were found six weeks later in a North Carolina creek. Even after two long decades, investigators still don’t have solid […]
WSLS
Keep these things in mind if you’re posting back-to-school photos
ROANOKE, Va. – Parents, you may be eager to post photos of your children heading back to school, but be careful – that could turn into a hotbed for hackers. It’s common for parents to take pictures of their kids holding signs that reveal their names, ages, and schools, but a Roanoke cybersecurity expert said local predators could use that information to target children in person.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Humane Society offering ‘Spaced Out’ adoption special before more Envigo beagles arrive
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — With another group of beagles rescued from a controversial Cumberland County breeding facility set to arrive at the Lynchburg Humane Society later this month, the nonprofit is offering a three-day dog adoption special in order to free up space for the beagles, as well as animals at risk at other shelters.
WSET
Scam Alert: Roanoke FireEMS warns community on text message scam
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department is warning the public about a scam offering a discount. The department said to disregard any text messages pertaining to receiving an offer discount on a Roanoke Fire-EMs shirt. This is not affiliated with the department in any way the department...
ems1.com
Entire Va. volunteer squad suspended, may face embezzlement charges
ROANOKE, Va. — A entire volunteer squad has been suspended while its members are being investigated and may face charges of embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense, WSLS reported Friday. The Roanoke County Police Department and the county’s internal auditor are investigating the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer...
WSLS
NATIONAL POTATO DAY POLL: What’s the best way to cook a potato?
ROANOKE, Va. – Mashed potatoes, baked potatoes, french fries, and more!. National Potato Day is on August 19, and what better way to celebrate the national holiday than to finally figure out which way to cook a potato is the best way, according to you. Vote, share, and tell...
WSLS
Roanoke families take one last dive at Washington Park Pool
ROANOKE, Va. – After 50 years of cannonballs, Roanoke took a final splash at the Washington Park Pool on Sunday. The pool will be demolished to make way for a brand new one, but Roanoke threw a party before the renovation project gets underway. As a DJ blasted tunes,...
WSLS
New face, familiar space: Hill City Donuts opens in former Mama Crockett’s location
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new face is taking over a familiar space in downtown Lynchburg. Hill City Donuts recently opened in the popular Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts location. Owner Emeline Green said she’s a former Mama Crockett’s employee and is offering similar flavors. But she Green...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke restaurant owner dies after battle with cancer
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Roanoke restaurant community is mourning the loss of one of its own. Mike Caudill, chef and co-owner of the restaurant Table 50 in Roanoke , died Thursday. When customers dined at Table 50 on Market Street they would frequently run into Caudill. In the 16 years...
WDBJ7.com
220 BUS back open in Ridgeway after crash downs power, telephone lines
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared. ORIGINAL STORY: A crash has closed Route 220 Business in Ridgeway near Beverly Ln; Drewry Ct; Elizabeth Dr; Twin Oaks Dr; Rt. 1012N/S (Henry County), near Ridgeway United Methodist Church, due to downed power and telephone lines. There is...
Danville Police Department settles into new facility
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Down in Southside, WFXR News got a look inside the Danville Police Department’s new headquarters, which is expected to run around $19 million when it’s all finished, according to Lt. Col. Dean Hairston. In addition to his full-time position, Hairston also serves as the project director and was involved in the […]
WSET
Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office receives 'Acts of Kindness' from community
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is feeling the love this week through random acts of kindness the department said. The department said Sheriff Miller received a flower bouquet from Ms. Wilson thanking deputies. The flowers were delivered by Max from Little Otter Flower Farm...
WSLS
Carilion Clinic’s plans for parking garage near future Crystal Spring Tower
ROANOKE, Va. – Changes are coming to Carilion Clinic’s construction plans in the Crystal Spring area. On Monday night, Roanoke City Council voted to unanimously approve updated plans for a parking garage. “We asked the city council to approve a parking garage at the corner of Jefferson and...
WSLS
Tudor House annual fundraiser makes a splash and a hole in one
ROANOKE, Va. – Tudor House hosts a summer fun fundraiser Saturday to tackle mental illness. Every year, the non-profit throws the annual Big Kahuna fundraiser with a swim meet. But this year, a new tournament was introduced. Splashing around on alligator pool floats or diving to reach the finish...
