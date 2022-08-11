ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Do You "Thrift?" A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
COLORADO CITY, CO
CSU ensures you'll be out of a 'high' school forever

You might be thinking you’re officially making the transition from a high school to a “high” school, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Colorado’s history with cannabis dates back decades. In 1876, when Colorado officially became a state, cannabis and hemp were legal and commonly used both in medicinal contexts and recreationally. By 1929, following years of dramatic and racist rhetoric about cannabis and those who partook in using it, our state made the possession, distribution and sale of any cannabis a felony.
Been To This Amazing Northern Colorado Playground? One Of the Best In The Country

While there are many fantastic parks and playgrounds around Colorado, one of the coolest and most unique resides in Northern Colorado. Have you ever been?. I remember having favorite parks to play at with my dad and little brother as a kid. We had quite a few that we'd frequently visit for one reason or another. One was called the "blue car park," which was named that because it had one of those old spring cars that would rock back and forth. Yes, it was a blue car, hints the name. I was so creative. Another favorite was the rocket park which had a giant three or four-story metal rocket jungle gym. The irony is that I'm now scared of heights after being fearless about heights as a kid. Although we had some awesome parks to visit, I never saw a park as cool as this unique and award-winning park that we have in our own "backyard" in Northern Colorado.
CO 52 to close for two weeks in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Highway 52 in Weld County will close for two weeks. CO 52 will be fully closed to thru traffic between CR 77 and CR 69 southeast of Keenesburg starting Tuesday, Aug. 16, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). CDOT said it...
After 105 years, Denver nursing home closing, moves underway

A long-revered Denver nursing home will be closing its doors after more than a century, but plans to keep the building in “the family” by transferring ownership to the Catholic Archdiocese of Denver. Officials with Little Sisters of the Poor, who have operated the facility for 105 years,...
Several new laws are now in effect in Colorado

Car rental companies must now offer equipment to people with disabilities. A new law in effect in Colorado requires car rental companies to make adaptive options available for both online and in-person reservations. Among other new laws that have taken effect–retailers in Colorado must accept cash payments at at least one point-of-sale terminal. Also, now children can play alone outside or walk home from school without parents fearing facing a charge of neglect.
Moose killed in Colorado as CPW searches for person of interest

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking for help with identifying a person of interest tied to a poaching case. If you recognize the person pictured at the top of this article you are asked to call 719-227-5200. The wildlife agency released the photo on Monday....
Flash floods flow into communities from Cameron Peak burn scar

DENVER — Flash flooding threatened communities across the Front Range Monday. Here are the latest updates. Communities around Drake and Glen Haven in Larimer County reported destructive flooding flowing down from the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar. The fire burned less than a mile from the communities surrounding the...
