Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Aug. 15-Aug. 21, 2022
More than 1,613,400 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 67,000 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the CDPHE.
Step Inside a Rustic Riverside Cabin for Sale in Lyons, Colorado
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern Colorado architecture. The perfect...
Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting
The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?
Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
Why are flags at half-staff in Colorado?
Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Monday to honor the life of El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputy Andrew Peery.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
CSU ensures you’ll be out of a ‘high’ school forever
You might be thinking you’re officially making the transition from a high school to a “high” school, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Colorado’s history with cannabis dates back decades. In 1876, when Colorado officially became a state, cannabis and hemp were legal and commonly used both in medicinal contexts and recreationally. By 1929, following years of dramatic and racist rhetoric about cannabis and those who partook in using it, our state made the possession, distribution and sale of any cannabis a felony.
Been To This Amazing Northern Colorado Playground? One Of the Best In The Country
While there are many fantastic parks and playgrounds around Colorado, one of the coolest and most unique resides in Northern Colorado. Have you ever been?. I remember having favorite parks to play at with my dad and little brother as a kid. We had quite a few that we'd frequently visit for one reason or another. One was called the "blue car park," which was named that because it had one of those old spring cars that would rock back and forth. Yes, it was a blue car, hints the name. I was so creative. Another favorite was the rocket park which had a giant three or four-story metal rocket jungle gym. The irony is that I'm now scared of heights after being fearless about heights as a kid. Although we had some awesome parks to visit, I never saw a park as cool as this unique and award-winning park that we have in our own "backyard" in Northern Colorado.
ksjd.org
Colorado’s outdoor visitors are overwhelmingly white and wealthy. A new effort aims to change that
During the first 10 minutes of a fly fishing lesson at Lincoln Hills, an outdoor camp west of Boulder, the children are mostly catching the shrubs behind them. But Terah Griffin isn’t giving up. The 14-year-old from Aurora is wearing a shirt emblazoned with a fish and text that says “keep it reel.”
CO 52 to close for two weeks in Weld County
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Highway 52 in Weld County will close for two weeks. CO 52 will be fully closed to thru traffic between CR 77 and CR 69 southeast of Keenesburg starting Tuesday, Aug. 16, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). CDOT said it...
cpr.org
Metro Denver set to drop I-25 and C-470 expansions as planners shape climate-minded transportation future
After decades of pouring billions of dollars into a transportation system that favors moving vehicles quickly above all else, the Denver region could see a significant funding shift away from road expansions and toward public transit, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure. The board of the Denver Regional Council of Governments, a...
McKnight's
After 105 years, Denver nursing home closing, moves underway
A long-revered Denver nursing home will be closing its doors after more than a century, but plans to keep the building in “the family” by transferring ownership to the Catholic Archdiocese of Denver. Officials with Little Sisters of the Poor, who have operated the facility for 105 years,...
This Is Colorado's Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure looked to data from Zillow and Redfin to find the most expensive suburb in every state.
"Reach higher ground by any means necessary": Flooding creates dangerous situation in Colorado
According to an emergency notification sent out at about 3 PM on August 15, dangerous flooding is occurring in the area of Glen Haven, which is located northeast of Estes Park. "Immediately reach higher ground by any means necessary," reads an alert about the situation. The alert also instructs those...
1310kfka.com
Several new laws are now in effect in Colorado
Car rental companies must now offer equipment to people with disabilities. A new law in effect in Colorado requires car rental companies to make adaptive options available for both online and in-person reservations. Among other new laws that have taken effect–retailers in Colorado must accept cash payments at at least one point-of-sale terminal. Also, now children can play alone outside or walk home from school without parents fearing facing a charge of neglect.
Storm blog: Threat of flooding continues Monday afternoon into the evening
Scattered and slow-moving storms will increase the risk of flash floods for parts of Colorado beginning Monday afternoon through the late-night hours.
KKTV
Moose killed in Colorado as CPW searches for person of interest
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking for help with identifying a person of interest tied to a poaching case. If you recognize the person pictured at the top of this article you are asked to call 719-227-5200. The wildlife agency released the photo on Monday....
Power restored for 930 Poudre Valley consumers
An outage has been addressed and now the power has been restored for roughly 930 consumers near Interstate 25 and Highway 14.
Flash floods flow into communities from Cameron Peak burn scar
DENVER — Flash flooding threatened communities across the Front Range Monday. Here are the latest updates. Communities around Drake and Glen Haven in Larimer County reported destructive flooding flowing down from the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar. The fire burned less than a mile from the communities surrounding the...
Pedestrian seriously injured in Boulder crash
The Boulder Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian near downtown.
Towing Companies Must Now Give 24-Hour Notice Before Moving Vehicles In Colorado
Disclaimer: we're not suggesting that you go out of your way to park your car illegally - however, chances are you could be spared from the financial and emotional troubles that often come as a result of parking your car illegally (intentionally or unintentionally), thanks to a new Colorado state law.
