Two people are hospitalized after a shooting at a Greeley bar late Saturday night. The two were among customers standing on outside the Rancho el Corazon when a masked man drove up to the establishment, got out with a rifle and fired dozens of rounds into the crowd, the Greeley Police Department stated in a press release Sunday.The gunman drove away in an unknown direction. No description of the suspect was provided.The two shooting victims are expected to survive their injuries, according to GPD.Images from the scene show a number of evidence markers on the ground at the rear of a black pickup truck in the bar's parking lot.Greeley PD called the area a "chaotic crime scene" in its press release. The department also made a point to state that Saturday night's incident was not believed to be connected to a shooting that occurred Wednesday night at a Family Dollar store.

GREELEY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO