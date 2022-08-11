Read full article on original website
Masked suspect opens fire on Greeley bar patrons; still at large
An unidentified masked individual pulled up to a bar in Greeley late Saturday night, exited their vehicle, and began shooting dozens of rounds at those standing outside of the establishment before fleeing the scene.
According to the Greeley Police Department, a suspect is at large after firing dozens of rounds from a rifle at patrons standing outside of a local bar on Saturday night. Officers were dispatched to the scene at Rancho El Corazon bar at about 11:15 PM. Their investigation revealed that a masked suspect arrived outside of the bar in a vehicle before starting to fire their weapon. Two people were shot, but are expected to survive their injuries.
Police look for accused DIA baggage thief
Police in Denver are looking for a man they say walked away with several stolen bags from Denver International Airport over the span of three weeks.
1310kfka.com
KKTV
Student stabbed multiple times at a Colorado high school
GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - A high school student was stabbed and another student was taken into custody at a Colorado High School on Monday, according to police. Greeley Police are reporting they were called to Jefferson High School along 4th Avenue just before noon on reports of an attack. When first responders arrived at the school, they found a juvenile victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim is expected to survive. The suspect, also a student, was taken into custody and charged with 1st-degree assault along with interference with staff/faculty/students. Neither student is being publicly identified because of their ages.
Neighbors confront armed suspected thieves in Denver's Speer neighborhood
The encounter began after the suspects crashed a pickup truck into several parked cars and tried to run away.
1310kfka.com
Man arrested in armed robbery at Fort Collins convenience store
A man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a 7-Eleven in Fort Collins. Police handcuffed 18-year-old Ephraim Debisa last week. Debisa faces charges of felony aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and menacing. Police said he entered the convenience store near West Horsetooth Road and South Shields Street in broad daylight on August 6, held up a semi-automatic rifle and screamed at store patrons to leave the store while he demanded cash from the registers. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Now, he’s behind bars at the Larimer County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
Iliff Avenue shooting suspect still at large, 1 hospitalized
A shooting that occurred early Sunday morning left one man needing transport to a nearby hospital with the suspect still at large.
Motor home slams into Lakewood donut shop
A motor home slammed into the side of the Winchell's Donut House on Colfax Avenue in Lakewood Monday morning.
Westword
Fatal Crash Victim's Mom on Being Re-Traumatized by Denver Police
By mid-August, 55 people had been killed in Denver traffic accidents during 2022 — including Maximilian Ryan, who died after his car plunged into the South Platte River on May 4. Ryan's death at age 25 was heartbreaking for his mother, Molly Ryan KillsEnemy, but she says the tragedy was compounded by her interactions with the Denver Police Department.
Video Catches Denver Man Pooping On Neighbor's Lawn
Police are currently looking for the owner who left behind a nasty surprise.
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield police report, Aug. 12, 2022
The Broomfield Police Department reports police activity through a community crime map. The following reports include information gathered from the crime map and obtained by the Leader from the department. Police responded to a report of a theft Sunday in the 6900 block of 117th Avenue when someone stole a...
1310kfka.com
Weld County deputies investigate missing horses
Weld County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding missing horses. They said the horses may have been stolen from Aristocrat Ranchettes near Fort Lupton. Officers were called to the 7500 block of Patrick Street late Thursday morning after the owner called to the report two horses were missing. The owner believes the horses were taken when he had left the property between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday. One horse is all white while the other is brown with black hooves. Anyone who sees the horses or knows anything about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.TIPS.
Woman killed in early morning 2-vehicle crash
The Denver Police Department said that a woman motorist was declared dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Speer Boulevard and West 11th Avenue.
9News
2 dead in crash on Tower Road in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — Two drivers are dead after a crash in Aurora on Sunday morning. The Aurora Police Department (APD) first tweeted about the crash at 2:51 a.m. on Sunday. Police said the crash happened at 40th Avenue and Tower Road. The incident involved two vehicles, a 2005 Honda...
Denver Man Caught On Camera Taking a Stinky Dump on Neighbor’s Lawn
A man from Denver reached out to the Problem Solvers after his surveillance camera caught a man leaving behind a "freshly baked pie" on his property. For those who didn't get the joke, it's poop. The man pooped on his property. Denver police are looking into the incident and searching...
Family of Aurora 13-year-old believes teen died from fentanyl
Jose was being raised by his grandmother, Margarita Velasquez, along with other members of his family, like his uncle Abisaid Hernandez. The two said Jose died early in the morning on August 10.
Man wanted in theft of SUV with baby inside
Police in Aurora were searching for a vehicle that was stolen Friday afternoon with a 15-month-old baby inside.
I-70 westbound closed due to hazmat situation in Aurora
The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed in Aurora late in the Monday morning rush hour after a tanker truck got in some sort of accident and began leaking flammable liquid.A hazmat response was initiated to clean up the ethanol spill, and it was expected that there would be an extended closure between Colfax Avenue and Tower Road.That will likely last until the mid to late afternoon.Authorities said a detour is available using E-470 to Colfax Avenue.
