WANE-TV
Court docs: Convicted killer accused of setting fire to women’s shelter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman with a history of mental illness who once stabbed a man to death is now facing a felony arson charge in connection to a fire set at a local women’s shelter. Allen County Prosecutors on Friday formally charged 62-year-old Shanda D....
Fox 19
Man sentenced to 25 years in prison following drug-related deaths of 2 men in Indiana
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison followed by 15 years of probation for the fentanyl-related deaths of two men in Indiana, according to Dearborn County Prosecuting Attorney Lynn Deddens. Dearborn County Judge Sally McLaughlin sentenced Seth Donohue, 25, of Brookville, Indiana...
WISH-TV
Madison County prosecutor to give update on case against man charged in murder of Elwood police officer
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office will hold a press conference Wednesday on the case against Carl Boards II, the Anderson man charged with the murder of Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz. Prosecutor Rodney Cummings, chief deputy prosecutor Andrew Hanna, Indiana State Police Superintendent...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Warrants issued for 2 Fort Wayne mothers charged with neglect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two Fort Wayne women face neglect charges after Fort Wayne Police (FWPD) say they overdosed in their car with their children in the back seat. According to court records, it was back in May when Marquita Muff and Jennifer Deutsch were found passed out laying outside their car at the Napa Auto Parts at the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and Maumee Avenue.
Estate of woman killed by Greenwood cops files tort claim notice
Attorneys representing the estate of a woman shot to death by Greenwood police in March have filed a tort claim notice against the City of Greenwood, alleging officers wrongly killed her.
Prosecutor to announce death penalty decision in fallen Elwood officer case
The Madison County prosecutor will announce this week what punishment his office will seek against the suspect accused of killing Elwood police Officer Noah Shahnavaz.
Fiancée of Richmond police officer shot: 'Seara is the strongest person I know'
The fiancée of Richmond, Indiana police Officer Seara Burton said she "is the strong person" and is still proving it "every single day."
Plea agreements still the norm for resolving criminal cases, despite criticism
The vast majority of criminal cases in Indiana are resolved through plea agreements, records show. 106,522 criminal cases were resolved through guilty pleas and admissions.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man battered two boys with belt, one was kept locked in bedroom
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 27-year-old Fort Wayne man accused of battering two boys, at least one of whom was under the age of 14, multiple times with a belt is now facing felony charges. Allen County Prosecutors on Friday formally charged Tajuan A. Hunt with a Level...
15-year-old seriously injured in shooting
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a 15-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was shot Sunday.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Kidnapped Victims Safe in Boone County
At approximately 6:19 a.m. Friday, Boone County Communications received a 911 call from a good samaritan advising there were three individuals that had been kidnapped out of Lawrence at the Interstate 65 148 mile-marker northbound rest park. Boone County Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene to find Bridgette Cesnik (26 y/o) of Lawrence, and two juveniles being held against their will by a Jacob Gibson (27 y/o), also of Greenfield.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Police find 14 pounds of weed in man’s closet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man was charged Monday with dealing drugs after police found 14 pounds of marijuana in bags in his closet, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Around 2 p.m. on July 21, Fort Wayne Police served a search warrant at the home...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Two mothers OD’d after taking kids to TinCaps game, had a gun in the car
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two women who overdosed on opiates while driving their kids home from a Fort Wayne TinCaps game this past May are facing felony charges of neglect of a dependent, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police officers and paramedics were called to...
95.3 MNC
Madison County Prosecutor’s Office weighs death penalty option against man accused of killing officer
As the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office weighs seeking the death penalty against the man accused of killing Officer Noah Shahnavaz, it is asking for additional funding from the county council. Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings is requesting an additional $50,000 for the 2023 budget in anticipation of filing the...
Child, 7, shot while inside car near preschool, IMPD says
A 7-year-old child was shot Friday while sitting in a car near a preschool on the city's northeast side, police say.
wrtv.com
Ciera Breland's husband found not guilty on unrelated stalking charge
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The husband of a Carmel woman who's been missing since February was found not guilty Thursday on an aggravated stalking charge not related to her disappearance. The charge came from a case involving the mother of two of the man's children. ABC affiliate WSB-TV spoke...
Police investigating death of 1-year-old as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — Local detectives have announced the death of a 1-year-old girl back in May is now being investigated as a homicide. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched just after midnight on May 6 to a residence on the city’s east side for an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival to the 2300 block […]
WIBC.com
Muncie Man Tied Anderson Shooting and Officer Intimidation
MUNCIE, Ind. — The suspect in a home invasion is now tied to another shooting and threatening to kill an officer. On Thursday, the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office added charges of intimidation and prisoner in possession of a deadly weapon on top of Devin Xavier Myers’ triple murder chargers.
Police: Greenfield man kidnapped ex-girlfriend, children
A Greenfield man faces multiple charges after police say he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her two children after a domestic dispute.
wrtv.com
Driver, pedestrian die in separate crashes an hour apart in Indianapolis, police say
INDIANAPOLIS — A driver and a pedestrian died Monday afternoon in two separate crashes within approximately one hour of each other, police say. The first crash happened on the city's south side and involved a man who died after he swerved to avoid another vehicle that changed lanes in front of him, police say.
