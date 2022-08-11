Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
kjzz.com
Suspect in Heber City murder found dead
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The suspect in the murder of a Heber City woman in July has been found dead, according to police. In a statement issued Aug. 16, the Heber City Police Department said the body of Michael Grant Asman, 35, was found in an Oregon state park on Monday.
WANTED: Burglar causes over $10k in damage to Plain City office building
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies are searching for a burglary suspect caught breaking into a Weber County office building and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary targeted a Plain City office building on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m. Authorities say the suspect caused over $10,000 worth […]
kjzz.com
Police seeking suspect in aggravated armed robbery at Subway in Millcreek
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Millcreek are asking for the public's assistance to help identify a suspect who was involved in an armed robbery at a sandwich shop. Officials with UPD said the incident took place on Aug. 2 at the Subway in Millcreek located at 871 East 4500 South.
UCSO requests community help locating domestic violence suspect
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) has reached out to the community to request assistance in locating the suspect of a domestic violence dispute that took place on August 14 in the Eagle Mountain area. Madeline Bernadette Lopez, 21, of Herriman has been charged with one count of Burglary of […]
Men arrested for staging YouTube kidnapping in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Three men have been arrested after allegedly staging a kidnapping video for YouTube in West Jordan on Saturday. West Jordan Police say three men are facing charges of disorderly conduct for the staged incident. Police first received calls from an eyewitness expressing concern for the victim’s well-being after observing what […]
Suspect dies in hospital following arrest by SLCPD
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An investigation is underway after a man died in the hospital after being arrested by Salt Lake City police Sunday afternoon. Officials say around 3:15 p.m., a business near 300 West 800 South reported an attempted theft and disturbance. The suspect left the business and was later taken into custody. […]
kjzz.com
2-year-old walks out of daycare, crosses busy street in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2-year-old in Salt Lake City left her daycare alone and crossed a busy street over the weekend. The toddler's mother claims she was unaware of the incident for more than an hour after it happened on Saturday. Olivia, age 2, was left outside...
19-year-old charged with retaliating against victim of Sandy hate crime
A man who police say was involved in a homophobic attack on a Sandy teenager just two weeks earlier was arrested for returning to the victim's home and stealing LGBTQIA+ Pride flags.
kjzz.com
kjzz.com
Missing 16-year-old teen with autism found, returned home safely
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Police said Ethan was found safely and has since returned home. (ORIGINAL STORY): Ogden police are asking for tips from the public to help find a 16-year-old boy with autism. Officials said Ethan Vandam ran away from his residence in the area of 100...
ksl.com
Man injured in West Valley City drive-by shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in West Valley City on Sunday, and police are still looking for the shooter, police said. The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. near 3100 South and 4400 West, according to West Valley Police Lt. Jason Vincent. The man was shot in his back and is expected to survive.
KUTV
Knife involved after family party breaks out into fight
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A family party in West Jordan devolved into a fight early Sunday morning after an uninvited guest showed up, police said. The incident happened shortly before 4:45 a.m. in the area of 3300 West and 6700 South. Sgt. Brian Schaff with the West Jordan...
Burglar in Park City steals handgun and hunting gear
PARK CITY, Utah — Summit County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a home on Saturday on Canyon Gate Road where multiple items were stolen in a vehicle burglary. The vehicle, […]
kslnewsradio.com
Three people charged after staged kidnapping for YouTube video, police say
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police were dispatched after three individuals reportedly conducted a staged kidnapping Saturday. Police say it was for a YouTube video. According to The West Jordan Police Department, the three individuals had one person with their hands bound and a cloth over their head. They were being carried away by another individual. The scene caused concern from many bystanders.
Traffic stop turns into arrest of two wanted individuals and recovery of 100s of stolen items
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit Couty Sherriff Deputies responded to a broadcast of a BMW failing to stay in its lane and swerving into oncoming traffic on Friday. The driver, […]
West Valley City Police searching for suspect after weekend shooting
A shooting over the weekend in West Valley City injured one person and police are still searching for the suspect who pulled the trigger.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Man arrested after allegedly threatening couple with fake gun at Liberty Park
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 33-year-old man was arrested Saturday after Salt Lake City police were dispatch to Liberty Park on a call of a man with a weapon. “Information in the dispatch notes indicated that AP (arrested person) brandished a gun at...
kjzz.com
Missing endangered 18-month-old son believed to be traveling with SSL homicide suspect
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Police are looking for an 18-month-old boy who they say is in danger and is thought to be traveling with his father, who is believed to be involved with a May homicide in South Salt Lake. Stafon Dshawn Coleman Jr. is about 18...
KSLTV
BREAKING: Man wanted in AF AMBER Alert now in police custody
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A 29-year-old man who was shot at by police and eluded law enforcement for several days, has now been booked into the Utah County Jail. American Fork Police Department said Friday afternoon that it had apprehended Danny Sihalath, who was treated at a hospital for injuries he received during a confrontation with police in a Walmart parking lot.
