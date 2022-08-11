ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit

A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

2 Men Found Guilty Of Murder In 2019 Fillmore District Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A federal jury convicted two San Francisco men of murder in the March 23, 2019, gang-related shootout at a memorial service in the Fillmore District that killed one person and injured four bystanders. Robert Manning, 28, and Jamare Coats, 26, were found guilty following a three-week trial,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy