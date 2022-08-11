Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit
A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
hotnewhiphop.com
Courtney Tailor Charged With Murdering Her Boyfriend, Family Says She Deserves Life
Back in April, we reported on the stabbing of Christian Obsumeli. The 27-year-old passed away from the injuries which were brought on by his girlfriend, OnlyFans model, Courtney Tailor. Although the fatality happened months ago, Courtney has just now been apprehended for her heinous actions. A few days ago, the...
SFGate
2 Men Found Guilty Of Murder In 2019 Fillmore District Shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A federal jury convicted two San Francisco men of murder in the March 23, 2019, gang-related shootout at a memorial service in the Fillmore District that killed one person and injured four bystanders. Robert Manning, 28, and Jamare Coats, 26, were found guilty following a three-week trial,...
SF DA Brooke Jenkins says restorative justice halt is temporary, blames Chesa Boudin
The person overseeing the city's restorative justice program told SFGATE she was notified that Jenkins' office will be halting all new referrals.
