Chaffee County Public Health Hosts Interactive Walking Event and Book Discussion. Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) will partner with the Colorado Mountain College, Partnership for Community Action, and Age Strong Chaffee for two events on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Both events will encourage us to “Walk, Slow Down, Wake Up and Connect at 1-3 Miles per Hour”. Author Jonathon Stalls, who wrote the insightful book by the same name will lead the book discussion.

