Author Jonathon Stalls Featured for Walking Event and Book Discussion
Chaffee County Public Health Hosts Interactive Walking Event and Book Discussion. Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) will partner with the Colorado Mountain College, Partnership for Community Action, and Age Strong Chaffee for two events on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Both events will encourage us to “Walk, Slow Down, Wake Up and Connect at 1-3 Miles per Hour”. Author Jonathon Stalls, who wrote the insightful book by the same name will lead the book discussion.
Chaffee BoCC Sets Two Public Hearings on Ballot Questions and Land Use Code
The Chaffee Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) will convene for their regular meeting at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 16 in the Buena Vista Community Center at 715 E. Main St. Buena Vista. The meeting will also be available on Zoom. On the agenda are two public hearings:. A second opportunity...
Artspace to present results of Salida Arts Market Survey
The City of Salida and the Salida Creative District announced on Friday that the nonprofit organization known as Artspace will present the results of the Space to Create Market Survey Findings to the Salida City Council during a work session beginning at 6:00 p.m. August 15 in Council Chambers, located at 448 E. First Street.
Water Water, But Not Enough and Not Where it’s Needed
Water Shortages for Colorado River Reservoirs, and the Arkansas Voluntary Flow Program Ends. Tuesday, August 16, is D-day for the seven states along the Colorado River Basin to propose a plan to conserve two to four million acre-feet of water in the coming year. Whether they can agree and meet that deadline appears in doubt.
This Weekend’s Gold Rush Days Celebrates Buena Vista Heritage
The gold rush may have been 140 years ago, but this weekend Gold Rush Days returns to Buena Vista August 13-14 in McPhelemy Park. This two-day festival celebration of Buena Vista and Chaffee County history and heritage includes a full schedule of arts, music, and entertainment. The festivities began Saturday...
Yukon Takes the Triple Crown Pack Burro Race Crown
The famed Triple Crown Pack Burro Race kicked off at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, during the final day of the Buena Vista Gold Rush Days festival — given the distance, this wasn’t a quick 1K race, this was the Western Pack Burro Ass-ociation (WPBA) sanctioned 13 mile-long course (pack saddle and traditional mining gear of gold pan, pick, & shovel required), the race was hours long.
Crossman Avenue Closed to All Traffic Aug. 17
Chaffee County Road 350 will be closed between CR 350A (Tin Cup Lane) and CR 353 to ALL traffic from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17 for Chaffee County Road and Bridge crews to replace culverts. This includes all vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrian foot traffic. According to...
